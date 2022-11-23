The United Way for Cortland County has announced that Giving Tuesday is coming up on November 29th. The United Way for Cortland County is looking for donations to help every person in the county be able to thrive. Donations may be made one time or recurring. Your donation will go towards helping support 15 community programs that make an impact year-round for the Cortland community.

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO