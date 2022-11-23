ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, NY

News Channel 34

Vestal School District releases statement on sudden death of student

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Central School District has released a statement regarding the sudden death of one of its students. Yesterday morning at approximately 1:17 a.m. members of the Vestal Police Department responded to the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Officers located a […]
VESTAL, NY
Marathon BOE names new superintendent

The Marathon Central School District (MCSD) Board of Education (BOE) recently announced the new superintendent of schools, according to a release. Andy Buchsbaum, previously part of the Owego-Apalachin Central School District (OACSD) administrative staff, has been selected to lead MCSD. “Mr. Buchsbaum brings many key skills, strengths, talents, work experience,...
MARATHON, NY
Guthrie Cortland Medical Center Recognized Nationally

U.S. News and World Report has rated Guthrie Cortland Medical Center a 2022-2023 High Performer for the treatment of pneumonia. The score for Guthrie came from data on multiple categories including patient survival, discharging patients to home, nursing staff, ICU specialists and more. There were over 4,000 hospitals that were qualified in this category, with Guthrie Cortland Medical Center among the 12% that received a rating of High Performing.
CORTLAND, NY
United Way Giving Tuesday Coming Up

The United Way for Cortland County has announced that Giving Tuesday is coming up on November 29th. The United Way for Cortland County is looking for donations to help every person in the county be able to thrive. Donations may be made one time or recurring. Your donation will go towards helping support 15 community programs that make an impact year-round for the Cortland community.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Cortland’s ‘Visions of Christmas’ event is next Friday

The City of Cortland will hold a “Visions of Christmas” tree-lighting event 6:30 p.m. next Friday at Courthouse Park on Court Street. Following the tree-lighting ceremony, those interested can visit the city’s firehouse on Court Street to meet Santa and enjoy cookies. Children will receive an ornament to decorate, which will be placed on the tree once it is complete.
CORTLAND, NY
A small step to better prepare Onondaga County for Micron's arrival

Micron's upcoming chip manufacturing facility, plus the region's aging infrastructure and anticipated community growth, has Onondaga County officials seeking another worker to lead its capital projects. The Onondaga County Department of Water Environment Protection, which manages and treats the county's waste water, is asking county legislators to set the salary...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
High Visibility Campaign Continues Through Weekend

The High Visibility Campaign, which began on Wednesday, will continue through the rest of the weekend. The campaign is one of many that are being conducted statewide by area law enforcement agencies. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hiking in Robert V. Riddell State Park in Otsego County, NY

On a recent visit to Cooperstown to visit the National Baseball Hall of Fame, I noticed a sign for Robert V. Riddell State Park. So, one evening during my visit, I decided to head to the park for a hike. Robert V. Riddell State Park is a 2,100-acre state park...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY

