ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Drugs recovered from man in stolen car, police say

By Blake Eason
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqwmX_0jLCVeAW00

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – A stolen vehicle led Metro police to place one man behind bars and take many drugs off the street.

Officers found Randell Bowman, 40, in possession of a stolen car on Tuesday.

While under arrest, police said Bowman admitted to having heroin and “ice” in his pocket.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Officers then searched the stolen car and found methamphetamine, heroin and Xanax divided into plastic containers, according to an affidavit.

Metro police reported the heroin weighed 1.4 grams, the methamphetamine weight was 2.46 grams and three Xanax were recovered.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Bowman was charged with intent to sell after police discovered multiple individual bags, multiple types of narcotics and a digital scale.

Bowman is also facing multiple felony charges, including drug possession and vehicle theft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Sumner County Source

Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin

From Gallatin Police Department 11/24/2022 The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Romeo Mata. He has an active warrant for Domestic Assault for an incident that occurred on 11/24/2022. If you have any information or know his whereabouts please get in touch with Officer Hunt at ahunt@gallatinpd.org or Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. Case […] The post Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Woman killed while walking across Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian northeast of the city on Friday evening. According to MNPD, a Lexus sedan was traveling north on Dickerson Pike near Gordon Terrace around 6:15 p.m. when, the driver said, he briefly looked away from the road and when he looked back, a woman was standing in the middle of his lane. The driver said the collision was unavoidable.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man charged with committing three robberies in one day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were able to track down and arrest a man after he allegedly performed a string of robberies for money around Nashville on Wednesday. According to Metro Police, 20-year-old Montaz Tate robbed three different people at gunpoint, starting with a worker at a construction...
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Oak Grove Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges

A man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop in Oak Grove Wednesday morning. Oak Grove Police say 45-year-old Nicholas Lecorps was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for excessive window tint and during the stop, officers could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Lecorps...
OAK GROVE, KY
WSMV

One person shot during funeral service at North Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired....
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Pickup Truck Reported as Stolen has been Located, One Arrest Made

(CANNON COUNTY, TENN.) In neighboring Cannon County, Sheriff’s Deputies recovered a vehicle that was reported as stolen earlier in the week. The vehicle was located with the help of a Good Samaritan, according to deputies who investigated the case. On Tuesday (11/22/22), Cannon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at a...
CANNON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man charged with three robberies from same day

WSMV4 anchors Tracy Kornet, Marius Payton and Dan Thomas serve Thanksgiving meals at Nashville Rescue Mission. A 17-year-old is wanted for criminal homicide for a fatal shooting near Watkins Park earlier this month. Shoppers make run to store for last-minute Thanksgiving items. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Hundreds of shoppers...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro police identify man shot and killed near Dickerson Pike

Metro police identify man shot and killed near Dickerson Pike. Metro police identify man shot and killed near Dickerson …. Metro police identify man shot and killed near Dickerson Pike. Flamingos in the cold. Woman killed after being hit by car. Woman killed after being hit by car. How Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen

A 13-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. 13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen. A 13-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. Flamingos in the cold. Woman killed after being hit by...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy