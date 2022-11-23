Drugs recovered from man in stolen car, police say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – A stolen vehicle led Metro police to place one man behind bars and take many drugs off the street.

Officers found Randell Bowman, 40, in possession of a stolen car on Tuesday.

While under arrest, police said Bowman admitted to having heroin and “ice” in his pocket.

Officers then searched the stolen car and found methamphetamine, heroin and Xanax divided into plastic containers, according to an affidavit.

Metro police reported the heroin weighed 1.4 grams, the methamphetamine weight was 2.46 grams and three Xanax were recovered.

Bowman was charged with intent to sell after police discovered multiple individual bags, multiple types of narcotics and a digital scale.

Bowman is also facing multiple felony charges, including drug possession and vehicle theft.

