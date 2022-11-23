Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NECN
Holiday Season Could Make or Break Small Businesses in Massachusetts
Deja Brew, a local family-owned coffee shop, has been in Southie for about 27 years. Operations director Jenni McNeill told NBC10 Boston that Small Business Saturday helps get them in good shape as they head into their slow season. “We will see a little bit of a fall off, you...
NECN
Apple CEO Visits Victims of Hingham Apple Store Crash at South Shore Hospital
Apple CEO Tim Cook visited people who spent Thanksgiving at a Massachusetts hospital after a car crashed into a local Apple store. South Shore Hospital in Weymouth confirmed in a written statement that Cook and the company's senior vice president Deirdre O'Brien visited patients on Friday who were hurt when an SUV plowed through the front of an Apple Store last Monday in Hingham.
NECN
Boston's Sumner Tunnel Reopens After Tractor-Trailer Gets Stuck, Causing Major Delays
Those traveling in Boston on Friday night -- including many traveling from Boston's Logan International Airport after the Thanksgiving holiday -- encountered lengthy traffic delays near the Sumner Tunnel, which was closed for several hours after a tractor-trailer got stuck during rush hour on Black Friday. Massachusetts State Police say...
NECN
First-of-its-Kind Boston Neighborhood Connector Project Underway Over Mass. Pike
If you take the Massachusetts Turnpike into Boston, it’s impossible to miss. Workers have spent the better part of a year on a massive construction project known as Parcel 12. It’s being built right over the highway and right next to the Mass. Ave. Bridge. “This is really...
NECN
Man, 49, Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Thanksgiving in New Bedford, Mass.
A 49-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on the highway in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Thanksgiving, state police announced. Massachusetts State Police say Juan Ruiz was traveling north on Route 18 northbound in the area of Interstate 195 in New Bedford around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. As his Suzuki GSXR10 approached the I-195 overpass, it failed to negotiate a right-bearing curve. The motorcycle exited the roadway to the left, hitting a metal guardrail and throwing Ruiz from the bike, police said..
NECN
‘The Things That Touch Us the Most': Daniel's Table in Framingham at the Ready for Those in Need
This Thanksgiving, there is a new face of hunger: the working poor and middle class. And many of them are turning to organizations like Daniel's Table in Framingham, Massachusetts for help. Wednesday, Daniel's Table provided free Thanksgiving meals and groceries for a week for 160 families. All year long, they...
NECN
Hundreds Forced Out of Their Homes on Thanksgiving After Electrical Fire in Worcester
Hundreds of residents of Worcester, Massachusetts were forced out of their apartment complex early Thanksgiving morning after an electrical fire in the building forced a mass evacuation, according to authorities. Officials say it wasn't the graveness of the fire that caused the evacuation. Apparently, the fire itself was put out...
NECN
‘It's Frustrating': Bobcat Stolen From Peabody Man's Landscaping Business
A business owner in Peabody, Massachusetts, is out tens of thousands of dollars -- and without necessary equipment to run his business -- after his Bobcat was stolen this week. The Bobcat, used for landscaping and plowing, was stolen from a commercial property near the intersection of 1st Avenue and...
NECN
Residents Displaced Following Incident at Dorchester Apartment
Residents of a first floor apartment in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood have been displaced followed by an incident that occurred overnight. Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired at apartment complex on Quincy Street around 2:30a.m. on Friday. According to police, no one had been shot and there were no injuries. A witness told NBC 10 Boston that a child was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
NECN
8 People Taken to Hospital After Four Cars Crash on I-195 in New Bedford
Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Friday night on Interstate 195 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, sending eight people to local hospitals, at least one of whom was seriously injured, state police said. Massachusetts State Police were called to I-195 westbound at mile marker 26 (the Adams Street overpass) around...
NECN
1 Injured, 1 Arrested in South Station Slashing
One person is under arrest following an attack inside of Boston's South Station Friday morning. Transit police officers were called to the MBTA's South Station commuter rail lobby, in front of CVS, around 6:30 a.m. for an assault in progress. Responding officers found a man who had sustained a laceration...
NECN
Oddball 6-Foot ‘Lobsta Mickey' Statue Returns to Boston
A long-forgotten, and somewhat unsettling, statue of Mickey Mouse with giant lobster claws for hands has found its way back to Boston. The 700-pound statue dubbed “Lobsta Mickey” was commissioned by Disney. It was last seen in the city nearly two decades ago at Quincy Market. It entertained tourists and shoppers before slipping out of sight and into city lore. It was sold in 2005 at an auction organized by Disney. Creative director for the Boston sneaker store Concepts, Deon Point, became fixated on tracking down the 6-foot-tall creation before finally discovering a listing for the mouse/crustacean relic on eBay. It now resides on the store's showroom floor.
NECN
‘I Spent a Lot of Days Crying': NBC10 Boston Responds Helps Get $96K Medical Bill Paid Off
Jeneane Life owns the Carlisle House Inn in Nantucket and divides her time between Massachusetts and Indiana, which is her primary residence. Last September she had trouble breathing and went to Nantucket Cottage Hospital, thinking she had COVID-19. "They came into the ER room when I was waiting for my...
NECN
Cambridge-Based Nonprofit Offers Biotech Opportunities Through Unique Program
LabCentral is a launch-pad for promising start-ups in the life sciences industry. The Cambridge-based nonprofit has what you might call a spinoff -- LabCentral Ignite. “We're a first and only of its kind platform in the life sciences and biotech sector that is addressing gender, racial and other underrepresentation in the sector as our sole mission,” the program's executive director Gretchen Cook-Anderson said.
NECN
94-Year-Old Rescued From Fire in New Bedford
Firefighters rescued a 94-year-old woman from a fire at a house in New Bedford early Saturday morning. According to authorities they received a 911 call about a fire at 14 Sidney St. at around 5 a.m. The fire originated in the third floor of the residence due to an electrical...
NECN
1 Injured in Mattapan Shooting
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Saturday. Boston Police responded to Westmore Road shortly before 5:30p.m. where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests...
NECN
Fall River Police Looking for Man in Connection to Shooting
Fall River Police is looking for a man in connection to a shooting on November 3rd. The shooting occurred on America Street, where a man was shot after being involved in an altercation with two other men, according to authorities. Police say 27-year-old Nestly Lewis should be considered armed and...
NECN
No Bail for 21-Year-Old Accused of Killing Man in Lowell Traffic Dispute
The 21-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man during a traffic dispute last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, faced a judge Friday, one day after he was taken into custody. Rafael Garcia-Rey was arrested Thursday by Lowell police, wanted in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street. Authorities believe Garcia-Rey fatally shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
NECN
Man Dead After Being Hit by Car in Foxborough
One man is dead after being hit by a car in Foxborough, Massachusetts early Saturday morning. Authorities say they were called around 10:45 a.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian on Cocasset Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital but later died, according to authorities. Police say the...
NECN
NH Man's Death Ruled Homicide By Blunt Force Trauma
Authorities say an 83-year-old man who was found dead in his Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, home on Wednesday died from a blunt force head injury, not from having been shot as police originally believed. New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Lyndeborough Police...
