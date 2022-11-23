ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford, CT

Couple accused of abusing 9 children at Wallingford home daycare

By Braley Dodson, Jayne Chacko
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ZKu3_0jLCSn0Q00

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A couple is accused of abusing nine children at a home daycare in Wallingford.

Brenda L. Fornal, 61, and her boyfriend, 66-year-old Grant Freer, were arrested Tuesday after police received a report in August about the alleged abuse, according to authorities. Wallingford police said the two turned themselves in after warrants were issued.

The daycare is located at Fornal’s home on Ridgetop Road. Freer lives in Hamden.

Fornal is facing charges of nine counts of risk of injury to a child, one count of voyeurism with malice, seven counts of third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree threatening, and fourth-degree assault, according to police.

Freer is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NSJv6_0jLCSn0Q00
Brenda Fornal (Wallingford Police Department)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YIZNC_0jLCSn0Q00
Grant Freer (Wallingford Police Department)

Fornal has been assigned a $125,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23. Freer has been given a $1,000 bond and will appear on the same day.

Fornal’s license to run a family child care out of her home was suspended by the Connecticut Department of Early Childhood, the organization confirmed Wednesday. In a statement, a spokesperson told News 8:

“When the CT Office of Early Childhood was informed of the serious allegations, the agency took immediate action to summarily (i.e., immediately) suspend her [Fornal’s] license. In lieu of participating in the adjudicatory suspension proceeding, the family childcare provider surrendered her license.”

Neighbors were shocked and upset to hear what happened.

“As a parent, you never want to put your kid in harm’s way and want to do everything you can do to protect them, this is just terrifying,” said Courtney Willard. “My heart was in my throat because just a few months ago I was inquiring about her daycare and I wanted to send my kids there.”

One neighbor says Fornal has been taking care of children for years.

“My girlfriend’s younger sisters actually went through her program probably 10 or 12 years ago. People I know personally had to pull their kids out two months ago just because of the ongoing investigation. It’s disgusting if you ask me,” shared the neighbor.

The Commissioner for the Department of Children and Families in Connecticut Vanessa Dorantes shared the following statement with News 8:

“The arrests announced today by the Wallingford Police Department reinforce that protecting children in all settings – family, childcare, schools, facilities, and other locations takes diligent and persistent efforts.”

The statement goes on to say that DCF is conducting an investigation alongside the Wallingford Police Department and Office of Early Childhood in response to the allegations of abuse, but it is unable to comment any further on the case.

“What we can share is that our agency conducted an investigation with the Wallingford Police Department and the Office of Early Childhood in response to allegations of child maltreatment. We are unable to comment any further on this matter.”

Community-based supports are available to residents across the state of Connecticut and can be contacted by calling 211. Information for families in need of behavioral health services can visit www.connectingtocarect.org .

Reasonable suspicions of child maltreatment can be made to the Child Abuse and Neglect Care line at 1-800-842-2288. The care line is open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vineyardgazette.com

Police Arrest Second Armed Robbery Suspect in Connecticut

Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Two Shot

2022-11-26@4:44am–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were shot in the 500 block of East Main Street early this morning. Bridgeport Hospital called the police that they had a gunshot victim come in by private vehicle. Police investigated and found a second victim shot in the kneecap. Special thanks to those who reached out to let us know about this. It was not listed in the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as promised. Had you not let us know about this it probably would have gone unreported.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Family holds vigil for two brothers killed in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The family of two brothers killed in Hartford gathered tonight for a vigil to honor their memory. The victims, Cesar Deaza-Escobar and Jonas Deaza-Escobar, are described by family as good souls. Police say this happened close to 1 a.m. Wednesday, during Cesar’s 20th birthday party.
HARTFORD, CT
westportjournal.com

Police: Man charged with stalking neighbor

WESTPORT — A 56-year-old man was charged with stalking a female neighbor earlier this week. James Doyle, of Westport, was arrested Nov. 22 on charges of third-degree stalking and breach of peace. Police were dispatched about 8 p.m. Nov. 22 to investigate the complaint by a woman that a...
WESTPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Father of Hartford Brothers Killed Reflects on Their Lives During Vigil

A Hartford family is seeking justice for two brothers who were killed earlier this week. Their father said their lives were cut way too short. In a moment of mourning with candles and prayer, people gathered at the Barker Street home where 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar and 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar were killed in a shooting Wednesday.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Teen facing charges after noose found in Hebron school

HEBRON, Conn. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after a noose was found in Hebron's RHAM High School last week, state police said Thursday. The noose was found in the boy's locker room last Friday morning, prompting the staff member at the school to immediately take it down. Concerned...
HEBRON, CT
NEWS10 ABC

17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Connecticut high school

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, and lengthy […]
HEBRON, CT
WTNH

Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU

Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Dead in Crash on Route 15 Southbound in Wallingford

Two people have died after a crash on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford early Saturday morning. State police said 22-year-old Adejah Valentine, of Hartford, was traveling in the left lane on Route 15 south near exit 66 around 1:30 a.m. when he ran off the roadway, went up an embankment and collided with a tree.
WALLINGFORD, CT
WWLP

WWLP

35K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy