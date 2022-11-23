Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
As teen overdoses from opioid use skyrocket, many schools still unprepared for emergency
LOS GATOS, Calif. - Los Gatos High School Principal Kevin Buchanan felt helpless on the third day of the 2021 school year. It wasn't the typical first-week-back chaos. Instead, Buchanan was sitting on the ground, cradling the body of a student -- watching their face turn white, their body clammy, and their breaths become more and more shallow.
NBC Bay Area
Rising Flu, RSV Cases Impacting Capacity at South Bay Hospitals
Children across the South Bay are flocking to emergency rooms with RSV and flu, putting a strain on hospitals. A survey of every hospital in the county conducted Tuesday, found there are only six available pediatric intensive care unit beds, 21 pediatric beds and 26 available neonatal intensive care unit beds.
Food access gets worse in this Bay Area county as inflation hits 40-year high
An analysis by the ABC7 News I-Team identified 600 neighborhoods across the San Francisco metro area with low food access, also referred to as a "food desert."
Bay Area restaurateurs behind world best pizzeria prep for new Spanish concept
"It will be a place to go where somebody can have a couple of little dishes and a cocktail."
Washington Examiner
San Francisco’s perverse incentive to identify as transgender
Imagine that a progressive American city creates a financial incentive for residents to “transition” from man to woman or from woman to man. That’s exactly what San Francisco has just done with a program called Guaranteed Income for Transgender People, or GIFT . This is like using...
Paradise Post
Photos: Fall is in full swing across Bay Area
We assigned our staff photographers the daunting task of capturing the beauty of fall’s arrival in the Bay Area. Their results are posted here for you to enjoy.
NBC Bay Area
UC Berkeley Workers Prepare for Another Week of Strike
UC workers in Berkeley prepare to mark their third week since walking out the classroom. A pause in the picket line at UC Berkeley comes after a week and a half of striking. As students celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, there are concerns over what happens if an agreement between the UC system and university employees is not reached when they come back.
scotscoop.com
San Mateo On Ice welcomes winter holiday cheer
On Ice Rinks unfurls an 11,000-square-foot ice skating rink in San Mateo’s Central Park to celebrate the holidays. Opening on Nov. 11, On Ice Rinks, opens its rink for visitors to skate from 12 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. Skaters purchase tickets on their website and are free to skate for designated operating hours.
hoodline.com
It’s possible that San Francisco’s Aquatic Park Municipal Pier may never reopen
The long, arching Aquatic Park Municipal Pier at the western end of San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf could be shut down for good. The pier, which shoots 1,400 feet out into the bay at Aquatic Park Cove, has been closed off since late last month. According to the Chronicle, a sign on the fence from officials with the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park says, “the popular 60-foot-wide pier is ‘closed until further notice’ pending further inspection, but a two-sentence note on the park’s website declares it to be ‘unsafe for public use.’”
Routes: How SFO ended up ranked as America's best airport; a stark warning for regional airlines
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
NBC Bay Area
Health Experts Warn of Rising Flu, COVID, RSV Cases Amid Thanksgiving Gatherings
Thanksgiving weekend is here, which means families and friends will be gathering during one of the most contagious winters yet. But this year’s gatherings come as three dangerous viruses surging across the bay, which are COVID, RSV and the flu. RSV cases are hitting Bay Area children and pediatric...
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is Destroyed
Fleishhacker Pool Postcard (1932)Photo byFleishhacker Pool/ Wikipedia. Fleishhacker Pool was a public saltwater swimming pool complex located near the San Francisco Zoo on Sloat Boulevard and the Great Highway in the southwest part of San Francisco, California, United States.
3.0 earthquake strikes in San Jose, United States Geological Survey says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck in San Jose on Wednesday.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara County reports first person to die from the flu this year
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County is reporting its first death from the flu this year. Health officials say they’re expecting to see a rise in flu cases this fall and winter after two years of decline during the pandemic. KTVU spoke with local doctors who say we’ve...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco 15-Story Affordable Senior Housing Project To Cost $157M
A 15-story affordable housing project could be destined for San Francisco’s Mint Hill neighborhood, planning documents show. The planned 100% affordable housing project for 1939 Market St. would build 187 homes for low-income seniors, rising to 159 feet containing roughly 141,630 square feet of living space, according to plans filed with the city.
KTVU FOX 2
12-foot edible 'Sugar Castle' returns to San Francisco
A 12-foot-tall edible ‘Sugar Castle’, weighing more than 1,200 lbs. is back on display in San Francisco for the first time in three years. The elaborate work of art can be seen at Westin St. Francis Hotel.
Santa Clara County announces first flu death of the season
SANTA CLARA -- An adult with underlying health conditions has become the first Santa Clara County resident to die as a result of being infected with influenza.County health officials did not identify the victim, but said the individual had not been vaccinated against the flu."Getting the flu shot every year is the best way to avoid getting influenza and prevent severe flu symptoms," officials said in a news release. "Masking indoors also helps prevent flu and other respiratory viruses from spreading."Across the county, flu cases are on the rise and beginning to fill up emergency rooms. On Tuesday, Santa Clara...
40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area
Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
NBC Bay Area
2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide
Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Transit Services to Run on Reduced Schedules on Thanksgiving
Trains and buses around the Bay Area will run on reduced schedules for Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. BART will operate a Sunday schedule on Thursday, running train service from 8 a.m. to midnight, with all five lines running until 9 p.m. and three lines running from 9 p.m. until midnight. Normal...
