ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Bay Area

Rising Flu, RSV Cases Impacting Capacity at South Bay Hospitals

Children across the South Bay are flocking to emergency rooms with RSV and flu, putting a strain on hospitals. A survey of every hospital in the county conducted Tuesday, found there are only six available pediatric intensive care unit beds, 21 pediatric beds and 26 available neonatal intensive care unit beds.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

San Francisco’s perverse incentive to identify as transgender

Imagine that a progressive American city creates a financial incentive for residents to “transition” from man to woman or from woman to man. That’s exactly what San Francisco has just done with a program called Guaranteed Income for Transgender People, or GIFT . This is like using...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Paradise Post

Photos: Fall is in full swing across Bay Area

We assigned our staff photographers the daunting task of capturing the beauty of fall’s arrival in the Bay Area. Their results are posted here for you to enjoy.
NBC Bay Area

UC Berkeley Workers Prepare for Another Week of Strike

UC workers in Berkeley prepare to mark their third week since walking out the classroom. A pause in the picket line at UC Berkeley comes after a week and a half of striking. As students celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, there are concerns over what happens if an agreement between the UC system and university employees is not reached when they come back.
scotscoop.com

San Mateo On Ice welcomes winter holiday cheer

On Ice Rinks unfurls an 11,000-square-foot ice skating rink in San Mateo’s Central Park to celebrate the holidays. Opening on Nov. 11, On Ice Rinks, opens its rink for visitors to skate from 12 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. Skaters purchase tickets on their website and are free to skate for designated operating hours.
SAN MATEO, CA
hoodline.com

It’s possible that San Francisco’s Aquatic Park Municipal Pier may never reopen

The long, arching Aquatic Park Municipal Pier at the western end of San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf could be shut down for good. The pier, which shoots 1,400 feet out into the bay at Aquatic Park Cove, has been closed off since late last month. According to the Chronicle, a sign on the fence from officials with the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park says, “the popular 60-foot-wide pier is ‘closed until further notice’ pending further inspection, but a two-sentence note on the park’s website declares it to be ‘unsafe for public use.’”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco 15-Story Affordable Senior Housing Project To Cost $157M

A 15-story affordable housing project could be destined for San Francisco’s Mint Hill neighborhood, planning documents show. The planned 100% affordable housing project for 1939 Market St. would build 187 homes for low-income seniors, rising to 159 feet containing roughly 141,630 square feet of living space, according to plans filed with the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County announces first flu death of the season

SANTA CLARA -- An adult with underlying health conditions has become the first Santa Clara County resident to die as a result of being infected with influenza.County health officials did not identify the victim, but said the individual had not been vaccinated against the flu."Getting the flu shot every year is the best way to avoid getting influenza and prevent severe flu symptoms," officials said in a news release. "Masking indoors also helps prevent flu and other respiratory viruses from spreading."Across the county, flu cases are on the rise and beginning to fill up emergency rooms. On Tuesday, Santa Clara...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Secret SF

40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area

Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
WOODSIDE, CA
NBC Bay Area

2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide

Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Transit Services to Run on Reduced Schedules on Thanksgiving

Trains and buses around the Bay Area will run on reduced schedules for Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. BART will operate a Sunday schedule on Thursday, running train service from 8 a.m. to midnight, with all five lines running until 9 p.m. and three lines running from 9 p.m. until midnight. Normal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy