Car fire on Frost Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to Frost Street for a car fire on Wednesday.
The fire has been put out and there are no reported injuries, according to the Springfield Fire Department.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are still investigating.
