Springfield, MA

Car fire on Frost Street in Springfield

By Emma McCorkindale
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to Frost Street for a car fire on Wednesday.

Home break-in on Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham, police reminding residents to keep home and car locked

The fire has been put out and there are no reported injuries, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are still investigating.

