WGRZ TV

CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Friday, November 25. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
WGRZ TV

November 26 - Key Productions, Inc.

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY KEY PRODUCTIONS, INC.) This time of year, many people are thinking of the perfect gift for your loved ones for the holidays. What if you could preserve your family memories forever? Key Productions can digitize your family home videos so those memories can last a lifetime. Don't let your previous memories collect dust on those old formats. Key Productions is located at 2727 Harlem Road in Cheektowaga. For more information on all the services they provide, give them a call at (716) 884-5391. You can also visit www.keyvideo.com to request a quote form today from the Key Productions team.
