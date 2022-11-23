ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Delish

Kitchen Cupboard Minestrone Soup

Minestrone soup, is an Italian classic at its best. Ingredients born to be together, get chucked in a pan and cooked effortlessly to create a wholesome dish in the most simple yet satisfying way. I'd say that's the best way to describe Italian cooking, which is why it's up there...
The Kitchn

The $7 Trader Joe’s Dessert I’m Bringing to Thanksgiving This Year

When Thanksgiving rolls around, I’m often on dessert duty, which is no cake walk. Seeking out the perfect holiday pie the whole table will love is not a task I take lightly. I’m the kind of eater whose highest compliment for a dessert is that it’s not too sweet, so I’m always on the hunt for a dessert that will appeal to the pumpkin pie crowd, but also bring a bit of brightness to the dessert spread.
Delish

Cranberry-Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwiches

This tasty sandwich proves chicken salad can be flavorful. With protein from chicken, Greek yogurt, and Clover Valley® Shelled Walnuts, and topped with a veggie-packed slaw, it’s a tasty option that can help give you an afternoon boost. Step 1Make slaw: In a small bowl, stir to combine...
AOL Corp

Ina Garten's fave Lodge cast iron pan is just $20 for Black Friday — save over 40%

Few chefs have as much of an impact as the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten. The award-winning culinary mastermind is famous for her deconstructed simple French dishes, with a focus on spending less time in the kitchen and more on entertaining and spending time with guests — which is what the holidays are all about. We turn to Garten for her delicious-yet-simple recipes and cookware recommendations, so when we spotted her favorite cast-iron pan on sale at Amazon for Black Friday, we had to share the news ASAP.
Vice

The Always Pan Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever for Black Friday

All the mega monster Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and deals, in one place. It’s slippery, it’s sexy-looking, and it’s sage green (and available in nearly a dozen other colors)—it’s the Always Pan, Our Place’s social-media-famous do-it-all status cookware that’s won over the hearts and stovetops of thousands of non-stick pan enthusiasts who like a little visual jazz with their sautéing experience. When our editor took the Always Pan for a test run for a month, she entered skeptical and left impressed with its ability to handle a wide variety of foods and recipes. Plus, you know, it looks nice.
Delish

Parmesan Bread Bites

If you're a fan of garlic knots, this recipe is basically the bite-sized app version, covered in gooey cheese, garlic butter, and fresh herbs. Sage and thyme are used here to add seasonal flavor, but feel free to add any herbs you prefer. The best part? They only take a little over half an hour to come together, meaning they're the perfect appetizer to bring to any party (even last-minute ones!), all holiday season long.
Reader's Digest

How to Make 4-Ingredient Chocolate Dump Cake

There are quite a few desserts that start with a box of chocolate cake mix, and this chocolate dump cake is no different. The best part about this super rich cake is that it doesn’t require much effort. There’s no cracking eggs and measuring out sugar and baking powder and shortening. You simply layer your ingredients into a cake pan, give everything a quick stir, and bake until set.
Taste Of Home

Trader Joe’s Sells Grinch-Inspired “Grump Trees” and We’re Obsessed

We’re all about having the spirit of the season, but sometimes, some of us are in a completely different sort of spirit as the holidays roll around. Putting up and decorating a Christmas tree is a big part of getting into the holiday spirit. But for those who are a little less enthusiastic about the holiday season, Trader Joe’s has released its signature Grump Trees for another season of grinch-inspired festivities.
Popculture

Black Friday Shopping: Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide 2022

While Thanksgiving isn't quite over yet, millions around the world are scurrying trying to figure out the perfect gift to buy their loved ones for Christmas. Every year, it seems there are new gadgets, trendy clothes, food, wine, and experiences that are unveiled right in time for the holidays. But each year, especially as we age, it gets more difficult to try and find gifts of meaning, or simple things that'll make your loved ones smile.
therecipecritic.com

Caramel Apple Skillet Cake

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Caramel apple skillet cake is light and fluffy and topped with a decadent caramel apple glaze. It’s the perfect holiday dessert!. Caramel apples are one of my favorite treats....
purewander.com

The 2022 Gift Guides: A little love of Home

It’s that time. It’s the end of the line and the holiday season to wrap up the year.. Sometimes, it feels like it may never come. But here we are again after a wild, challenging, yet often wonderful, year. Every time we hand-pick our gift guide features, we really try to level up. This year, we’re doing a little more of what we love at home, as traveling has been a little thinner in 2022.
EatingWell

ThePrep: Nourishing 400-Calorie Dinners to Make in 3 Steps or Less

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. It's totally normal to eat more than you usually do during the holidays. It's all those special dishes—and times with friends and family—that make celebrating so special! I sure got my fill of herb-roasted turkey, melting potatoes and apple crisp with cranberries last week. In no way do you need to "eat clean" or "detox" afterward, but you might be feeling out of your routine—like me—and craving healthy dinners to help you feel your best. This week, I'm making dinners that come in around 400 calories per serving and are ready in three steps or less to keep your prep as easy as possible.
gordonramsayclub.com

Double Dark Chocolate Tart

Simple and easy to prepare, this no-bake double dark chocolate tart is so rich and delicious! If you enjoy chocolate, then this treat is ideal for you. Plus, dark chocolate is always a good idea for your health, especially if you are a lady (in PMS). Here is the recipe:
Builder

House Plan of the Week: Festive Farmhouse

When you think of a home that's ready for holiday entertaining, what comes to mind? Space for guests, a big kitchen island for gathering around relaxed meals, and probably a dining room. This plan from Houseplans.com has all of that, plus tons of storage. The exterior shows off modern farmhouse...

