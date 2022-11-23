Read full article on original website
FIFA to allow rainbow hats and flags at World Cup stadiums in policy U-turn
Football’s governing body FIFA are now set to allow rainbow hats and flags into World Cup stadiums in a policy U-turn. Earlier this week, Welsh football fans claimed that their rainbow hats were “confiscated” in Qatar ahead of their World Cup match with the USA on Monday (November 21). In a statement, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it was “extremely disappointed” that fans were told to remove the hats, and that it planned to address the matter with FIFA.
Liam Gallagher responds to rumours he’s moving to the countryside near Blur’s Alex James
Liam Gallagher has shot down rumours that he’s set to move to the countryside to become neighbours with Blur bassist Alex James. Earlier this month, it was reported that Gallagher had been looking at a £3.5million property in the Cotswolds. James — who lives in nearby Chipping Norton...
N-Dubz announce Tion Wayne and Venbee as supports for Gunnersbury Park show
N-Dubz have announced their two special guests for their show at London’s Gunnersbury Park next year. Rapper Tion Wayne and drum & bass rising star Venbee will be opening for the trio at their only hometown show of 2023, which is taking place on August 11. More support acts are set to be announced in due course. It’s one of a number of outdoor shows the group will be playing next year – they will also be taking to the stage in Brighton, Margate, Scarborough and Cardiff.
JoJo Siwa recalls Elton John calling her after she publicly came out
JoJo Siwa has spoken about receiving a phone call from Elton John after she publicly came out as gay last year. The singer, dancer and YouTuber discussed her relationship with John in an interview with E! News on Sunday at LA’s Dodger Stadium, where he played his final ever US concert. “I remember the first time I ever got to meet Elton was backstage at one of his concerts and I got to talk to him for 45 minutes,” she said. “I was only 15 and that conversation changed my life forever.”
David Walliams’ future on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ is “up in the air”
David Walliams’ future as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent is “very much up in the air”, a show spokesperson has said. According to The Sun, the comedian is set to step down from the show’s panel after 10 years. In response to the claims,...
The 1975’s Matty Healy goes viral for shouting at security with Auto-Tune
The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has made headlines again after a video surfaced of him asking security to help a fan at their show in Phoenix while using an Auto-Tuned microphone – check it out below. The band were in the middle of performing a piano-led version of ‘I...
Fans ‘stampede’ to enter Steve Lacy concert in Melbourne arena: “It felt like a panic attack”
A rush towards the front of the stage of Steve Lacy‘s Melbourne arena show this week after doors opened has been described as a ‘stampede’ and prompted the venue to review their entry processes. Lacy performed a sold-out show the John Cain Arena on Tuesday night (November...
Emma Corrin calls for gender neutral awards: “It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented”
Emma Corrin has said that they “hope for a future” where the best actor and best actress categories at major awards are merged into a single gender-neutral category. Speaking to BBC News, the star, who added they/them pronouns to their Instagram bio earlier this year, argued that the categories aren’t inclusive enough “at the moment”. “It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented,” they said.
