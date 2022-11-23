ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

The Cowboys lasso Steubenville Big Red, ending their run in playoffs

(WTRF)–In Ohio High School football playoffs, Steubenville Big Red is fighting for a spot in the OHSAA State Championship against the undefeated Cincinnati Wyoming Cowboys.  The game took place in Columbus at Historic Crew Stadium for D4 semifinals. The Cowboys got on the board first with a field goal kicked by Carter Rummer. In the second […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pine-Richland notebook: XFL comes calling for Ben DiNucci

Former Pine-Richland quarterback Ben DiNucci is getting another shot at pro football. DiNucci was drafted by the Seattle Dragons during the quarterback portion of the 2023 XFL Draft on Nov. 15. The XFL is scheduled to return to play in February after the league was put on pause for two...
