ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Dez Bryant livid with overturned Hunter Henry TD in Pats-Vikings

If anyone knows the frustration of an overturned touchdown grab, it's Dez Bryant. So when the former NFL wideout witnessed the controversial call involving Hunter Henry during Thursday's Patriots-Vikings game, he couldn't help but voice his opinion. During the third quarter, Henry caught what looked like his second touchdown of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

How Blankenship finally earned defensive snaps

It was just two snaps but it meant the world to Reed Blankenship. The undrafted safety out of Middle Tennessee made the Eagles’ 53-man roster coming out of training camp but had been either inactive or relegated to special teams duty in the first nine games of the season.
NBC Sports

Lynch recalls great story about how Williams left Young in awe

Trent Williams arguably is the best offensive lineman of this generation, but amazingly, there still are people who haven't quite realized just how dominant he is. During the latest episode of NBC Sports Bay Area's "49ers Game Plan," general manager John Lynch spoke to Matt Maiocco and recalled a conversation that happened after San Francisco's win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bryan Edwards clears waivers

A former third-round pick in the 2020 draft is now free to choose his next destination. Receiver Bryan Edwards cleared waivers after he was released by the Falcons this week, per Field Yates of ESPN. Edwards was third in receiving yards on the Raiders last year with 571 on 34...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Hunter Henry: I believe I caught the ball

One of the biggest moments in Thursday night’s game came in the third quarter when a replay overturned a touchdown catch by Patriots tight end Hunter Henry because officials ruled that he did not survive hitting the ground with possession of the ball. Images of the play seemed to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Report: Von Miller initially diagnosed with knee sprain

Bills linebacker Von Miller was ruled out of Thursday’s game shortly after suffering a knee injury and that sequence of events is often followed by word of a season-ending injury. The initial word on Miller’s condition is not that dire, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the...
NBC Sports

Brian Daboll doesn’t think Giants season is at a crossroads

The Giants were 6-1 when their October 30 game against the Seahawks kicked off and that game looks more and more like a turning point in their season with every passing week. Seattle won that game and the Giants have now lost three of their last four games after Thursday’s 28-20 road loss to the Cowboys. That’s left them at 7-4 with a roster thinned out by injuries as they get set for three straight divisional games in the next three weeks.
WASHINGTON, CA
NBC Sports

Why Jimmy G credits Shanahan for recent improved play

Jimmy Garoppolo has hit his stride with the 49ers over the last few weeks, and part of that is because his relationship with Kyle Shanahan has been evolving. The 31-year-old quarterback is arguably playing his best football since arriving in Santa Clara in 2017 and on Friday, he explained that the offense’s slower start to the season not only had a lot to do with his inability to participate in the offseason program, but his relationship with everyone around him, including Shanahan.
NBC Sports

Young wants Jimmy G to stay with 49ers for 10 more years

The Jimmy Garoppolo 2022 Rollercoaster Ride has taken a lot of twists and turns, and the journey is far from over. But once the 49ers' season is done, they will have to answer a lot of questions surrounding the quarterback position. Trey Lance, who is rehabbing serious ankle injury, entered...
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season

Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Jakobi Meyers says shoulder will be alright

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers picked up 26 yards on a pass from Mac Jones on New England’s first offensive play of Thursday’s game in Minnesota, but he didn’t see the field for a long stretch after that play. Meyers hurt his shoulder on the catch and...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Sports

In Year 6, Patrick Mahomes ties Dan Marino for most 300-yard games in first 7 seasons

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started his career by putting up passing numbers like no other player in NFL history. The latest example: Mahomes had the 37th 300-yard passing game of his career on Sunday, which ties the record for the most 300-yard games in a player’s first seven NFL seasons. Dan Marino, with 37 300-yard games from 1983 to 1989, has owned the record since the 1980s.
NBC Sports

John Brown won three-man tryout to return to Bills’ practice squad

Although receiver John Brown has a history with the Bills, he had to prove himself before getting an invitation to return to the team’s practice squad. Per the NFL’s wire, the Bills’ decision to sign Brown as preceded by a tryout that included Brown, J.J. Nelson, and Kawann Baker.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Eagles hire Marcus Brady as a consultant

After the Colts fired Frank Reich as their head coach earlier this month, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that he will consult with his former boss whether or not the Eagles officially hire Reich in that capacity. There’s been no move to formalize that relationship, but another coach dispatched...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Deebo questionable for Week 12 vs. Saints; Armstead doubtful

SANTA CLARA -- Defensive tackle Arik Armstead has been upgraded to doubtful after being out for the 49ers' past seven games. Armstead still is not expected to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, while receiver Deebo Samuel participated in limited practice and is listed as questionable, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Friday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy