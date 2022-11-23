Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Dez Bryant livid with overturned Hunter Henry TD in Pats-Vikings
If anyone knows the frustration of an overturned touchdown grab, it's Dez Bryant. So when the former NFL wideout witnessed the controversial call involving Hunter Henry during Thursday's Patriots-Vikings game, he couldn't help but voice his opinion. During the third quarter, Henry caught what looked like his second touchdown of...
NBC Sports
Walt Anderson on reversal of Hunter Henry touchdown: Ball touched ground and player lost control
With Thursday night’s game tied at 23, the Patriots had the ball at the Minnesota six. It was third and goal. Tight end Hunter Henry caught the ball at the goal line and reached it across before hitting the ground. He lost possession of the ball and then finished the catch in the field of play.
NBC Sports
How Blankenship finally earned defensive snaps
It was just two snaps but it meant the world to Reed Blankenship. The undrafted safety out of Middle Tennessee made the Eagles’ 53-man roster coming out of training camp but had been either inactive or relegated to special teams duty in the first nine games of the season.
NBC Sports
Lynch recalls great story about how Williams left Young in awe
Trent Williams arguably is the best offensive lineman of this generation, but amazingly, there still are people who haven't quite realized just how dominant he is. During the latest episode of NBC Sports Bay Area's "49ers Game Plan," general manager John Lynch spoke to Matt Maiocco and recalled a conversation that happened after San Francisco's win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City.
NBC Sports
Bryan Edwards clears waivers
A former third-round pick in the 2020 draft is now free to choose his next destination. Receiver Bryan Edwards cleared waivers after he was released by the Falcons this week, per Field Yates of ESPN. Edwards was third in receiving yards on the Raiders last year with 571 on 34...
NBC Sports
Hunter Henry: I believe I caught the ball
One of the biggest moments in Thursday night’s game came in the third quarter when a replay overturned a touchdown catch by Patriots tight end Hunter Henry because officials ruled that he did not survive hitting the ground with possession of the ball. Images of the play seemed to...
NBC Sports
Report: Von Miller initially diagnosed with knee sprain
Bills linebacker Von Miller was ruled out of Thursday’s game shortly after suffering a knee injury and that sequence of events is often followed by word of a season-ending injury. The initial word on Miller’s condition is not that dire, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the...
NBC Sports
Brian Daboll doesn’t think Giants season is at a crossroads
The Giants were 6-1 when their October 30 game against the Seahawks kicked off and that game looks more and more like a turning point in their season with every passing week. Seattle won that game and the Giants have now lost three of their last four games after Thursday’s 28-20 road loss to the Cowboys. That’s left them at 7-4 with a roster thinned out by injuries as they get set for three straight divisional games in the next three weeks.
NBC Sports
Jim Harbaugh hasn’t closed the door on the NFL; could 2023 be the year he returns?
Setting aside the spin, Jim Harbaugh wanted to become the head coach of the Vikings earlier this year. And even though he has since tried to claim that his NFL ship has sailed, Harbaugh has made it clear that he has “unfinished business” at the next level. He...
NBC Sports
Why Jimmy G credits Shanahan for recent improved play
Jimmy Garoppolo has hit his stride with the 49ers over the last few weeks, and part of that is because his relationship with Kyle Shanahan has been evolving. The 31-year-old quarterback is arguably playing his best football since arriving in Santa Clara in 2017 and on Friday, he explained that the offense’s slower start to the season not only had a lot to do with his inability to participate in the offseason program, but his relationship with everyone around him, including Shanahan.
Four Teams Likely Control Their Playoff Destiny After Rivalry Weekend
Following losses by Ohio State, LSU and Clemson on Saturday, it’s pretty clear that four teams control their College Football Playoff destiny.
NBC Sports
Young wants Jimmy G to stay with 49ers for 10 more years
The Jimmy Garoppolo 2022 Rollercoaster Ride has taken a lot of twists and turns, and the journey is far from over. But once the 49ers' season is done, they will have to answer a lot of questions surrounding the quarterback position. Trey Lance, who is rehabbing serious ankle injury, entered...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
NBC Sports
Jakobi Meyers says shoulder will be alright
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers picked up 26 yards on a pass from Mac Jones on New England’s first offensive play of Thursday’s game in Minnesota, but he didn’t see the field for a long stretch after that play. Meyers hurt his shoulder on the catch and...
NBC Sports
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Patriots vs Vikings Thanksgiving matchup
It’s the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings in a special Thanksgiving edition of Sunday Night Football tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including...
NBC Sports
In Year 6, Patrick Mahomes ties Dan Marino for most 300-yard games in first 7 seasons
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started his career by putting up passing numbers like no other player in NFL history. The latest example: Mahomes had the 37th 300-yard passing game of his career on Sunday, which ties the record for the most 300-yard games in a player’s first seven NFL seasons. Dan Marino, with 37 300-yard games from 1983 to 1989, has owned the record since the 1980s.
Joel Klatt releases his new college football top teams rankings
On a day that saw four teams in the top 10 fall and plenty of drama and excitement, we’re left to shake out what’s going to happen in regards to the College Football Playoff and the rest of the postseason of the greatest sport on the earth. Can...
NBC Sports
John Brown won three-man tryout to return to Bills’ practice squad
Although receiver John Brown has a history with the Bills, he had to prove himself before getting an invitation to return to the team’s practice squad. Per the NFL’s wire, the Bills’ decision to sign Brown as preceded by a tryout that included Brown, J.J. Nelson, and Kawann Baker.
NBC Sports
Report: Eagles hire Marcus Brady as a consultant
After the Colts fired Frank Reich as their head coach earlier this month, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that he will consult with his former boss whether or not the Eagles officially hire Reich in that capacity. There’s been no move to formalize that relationship, but another coach dispatched...
NBC Sports
Deebo questionable for Week 12 vs. Saints; Armstead doubtful
SANTA CLARA -- Defensive tackle Arik Armstead has been upgraded to doubtful after being out for the 49ers' past seven games. Armstead still is not expected to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, while receiver Deebo Samuel participated in limited practice and is listed as questionable, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Friday.
