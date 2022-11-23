Chiefs TE Travis Kelce named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a three touchdown performance in a win against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The All-Pro tight end earned his second Offensive Player of the Week award of his career and joins Shannon Sharpe, Alge Crumpler, Jimmy Graham, and Rob Gronkowski as tight ends to win the weekly award multiple times.

Along with the three touchdowns, Kelce caught six passes for 115 yards, surpassing Gronkowski for the most 100-yard receiving games by a tight end in NFL history.

Kelce is the third Chiefs player to win a weekly award this season, joining quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Week 1, Week 4) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (Week 2).

AFC Player of the Week

Offensive: TE Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs

Defensive: LB Matt Milano – Buffalo Bills

Special Teams: DB Marcus Jones – New England

NFC Player of the Week

Offensive: RB Tony Pollard – Dallas Cowboys

Defensive: DL Aiden Hutchinson – Detroit Lions

Special Teams: RB Cordelle Patterson – Atlanta Falcons

