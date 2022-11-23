ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

By Juan Cisneros
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQpPj_0jLCNWCY00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a three touchdown performance in a win against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The All-Pro tight end earned his second Offensive Player of the Week award of his career and joins Shannon Sharpe, Alge Crumpler, Jimmy Graham, and Rob Gronkowski as tight ends to win the weekly award multiple times.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes leading MVP odds going into second half of season

Along with the three touchdowns, Kelce caught six passes for 115 yards, surpassing Gronkowski for the most 100-yard receiving games by a tight end in NFL history.

Kelce is the third Chiefs player to win a weekly award this season, joining quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Week 1, Week 4) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (Week 2).

AFC Player of the Week

  • Offensive: TE Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Defensive: LB Matt Milano – Buffalo Bills
  • Special Teams: DB Marcus Jones – New England

NFC Player of the Week

  • Offensive: RB Tony Pollard – Dallas Cowboys
  • Defensive: DL Aiden Hutchinson – Detroit Lions
  • Special Teams: RB Cordelle Patterson – Atlanta Falcons
