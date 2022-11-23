Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
watchthetramcarplease.com
Win an Authentic Wildwood NJ Boardwalk Wood Christmas Ball
Who wants to win an Authentic Wildwood NJ Boardwalk Wood 2″ Christmas Ball. These are made from REAL authentic Wildwood Boardwalk Wood! Just think of all the memories that walked on your piece of wood!. To enter please SHARE our post on the contest and LIKE our page on...
capemayvibe.com
Take a break from the cooking, cleaning and entertaining and enjoy the holiday season with Cape May Stage and “One Christmas Car…
Take a break from the cooking, cleaning and entertaining and enjoy the holiday season with Cape May Stage and “One Christmas Carol” playing Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. As a bonus tickets are only $30 each all weekend. Click link below or use code Gobble for discount. Photo Credit: Aleksey Photography. Sponsored by Fins Bar & Grille and Peter Shields Inn. J. Max Baker Cape May, New Jersey NJ.com Fins Bar & Grille Peter Shields Inn & Restaurant The Jersey Shore Cape May Times Cape May Star and Wave Newspaper Cape May Magazine Aleksey Photography Township of Lower.
Where to find Christmas Trees on the beach – Its a Jersey thing
Signs of the season are starting to arrive on New Jersey beaches. No one is really sure how it got started, but the relatively new tradition of Christmas trees on Jersey Shore beaches continues to grow. It started before the pandemic shut everything down, but really grew over the last...
capemayvibe.com
It’s a beautiful day in Cape May! Join us for Happy Hour 4pm-6pm & our Holiday Dinner Special 3 for $20 4pm-7pm! Live Music To…
Join us for Happy Hour 4pm-6pm & our Holiday Dinner Special 3 for $20 4pm-7pm!. Wednesday- THANKSGIVING EVE PARTY with SideArm & DJ. Thursday – Happy Thanksgiving! (Closed) TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
capemayvibe.com
When It’s Finished, The Great American Rail Trail Will Be The Longest Bike Trail In The USA
“When the Great American Rail-Trail is complete, it will offer the chance to cycle most of the way across the nation. Visitors will be able to explore some of the most stunning landscapes of the American outdoors away from the danger, noise, and hustle of the roads.” – Globe Trotter Travels.
“Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovations” On HGTV To Film Again In Wildwood, NJ
Get ready to see the Wildwoods on the silver screen once again!. It's always great when one of our shore towns gets some national attention. This won't be the first time all eyes were on Wildwood. It's still just as exciting, though!. According to the folks at Wildwood Video Archive,...
coastalstylemag.com
WOODY’S DEWEY BEACH
The Eastern Shore is known far and wide for its delicious crab cakes — and for. good reason. For eight consecutive years, Coastal Style readers have voted Woody’s. Dewey Beach as the best place to enjoy this specialty in Sussex County. People come. from all over the state...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Atlantic City Bader Field Future Will Feature Housing, Stores and a Racetrack at a cost of $3 Billion.
A developer wants to build an almost $3 billion project on the site of the old Bader Field. According to the developer, the project would create more than 1,500 jobs. New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs has the final say on the site’s future based on a state takeover law from 2016 according to CBS News.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.
A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
Beach Radio
The Stunning New Jersey Town Experts Say You Should Visit Instead Of The Shore
There is a major publication that has given you an option if you decide you don't want to visit the Jersey Shore. Wait. What? Who doesn't want to visit the Jersey Shore?. Even though I have never even heard of a movement created to avoid visiting the Jersey Shore. the website Fodor's Travel has given you an alternative in the Garden State.
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
capemayvibe.com
It’s time to run the well dry! 🍻 Mix & match any 5 aluminum beer bottles or cans for just $10! We are open every Thursday thru S…
It’s time to run the well dry! 🍻 Mix & match any 5 aluminum beer bottles or cans for just $10! We are open every Thursday thru Sunday 11AM-9PM thru December 18th. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone
Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
Competing multibillion-dollar redevelopment plans pitched for Atlantic City’s Bader Field
Did state agency prioritize tourism over housing in Atlantic City?. An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New Jersey
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in southern New Jersey that serves some of the absolute best BBQ. Keep reading to learn more.
Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
Delaware homeless shelter gets $1.25 million boost from Bezos fund
The nonprofit Family Promise of Northern New Castle County will be able to house an additional 40 to 50 families per year after receiving a $1.25 million grant from the Bezos Day One Families Fund. Family Promise has been helping diverse communities since 2010 to address the root causes of...
NBC Philadelphia
Family Continues Search for Missing Delaware Teen Girl
The search continues for a Delaware teen girl who went missing nearly two months ago. Family members say Alexis Marrero, 15, of Bear, Delaware, was picked up by an unidentified man at the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, back on Oct. 1 and later dropped off that night at a Walmart in Middletown, Delaware.
Comments / 0