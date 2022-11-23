ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
watchthetramcarplease.com

Win an Authentic Wildwood NJ Boardwalk Wood Christmas Ball

Who wants to win an Authentic Wildwood NJ Boardwalk Wood 2″ Christmas Ball. These are made from REAL authentic Wildwood Boardwalk Wood! Just think of all the memories that walked on your piece of wood!. To enter please SHARE our post on the contest and LIKE our page on...
WILDWOOD, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Take a break from the cooking, cleaning and entertaining and enjoy the holiday season with Cape May Stage and “One Christmas Car…

Take a break from the cooking, cleaning and entertaining and enjoy the holiday season with Cape May Stage and “One Christmas Carol” playing Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. As a bonus tickets are only $30 each all weekend. Click link below or use code Gobble for discount. Photo Credit: Aleksey Photography. Sponsored by Fins Bar & Grille and Peter Shields Inn. J. Max Baker Cape May, New Jersey NJ.com Fins Bar & Grille Peter Shields Inn & Restaurant The Jersey Shore Cape May Times Cape May Star and Wave Newspaper Cape May Magazine Aleksey Photography Township of Lower.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

It’s a beautiful day in Cape May! Join us for Happy Hour 4pm-6pm & our Holiday Dinner Special 3 for $20 4pm-7pm! Live Music To…

Join us for Happy Hour 4pm-6pm & our Holiday Dinner Special 3 for $20 4pm-7pm!. Wednesday- THANKSGIVING EVE PARTY with SideArm & DJ. Thursday – Happy Thanksgiving! (Closed) TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
coastalstylemag.com

WOODY’S DEWEY BEACH

The Eastern Shore is known far and wide for its delicious crab cakes — and for. good reason. For eight consecutive years, Coastal Style readers have voted Woody’s. Dewey Beach as the best place to enjoy this specialty in Sussex County. People come. from all over the state...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
watchthetramcarplease.com

Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.

A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

The Stunning New Jersey Town Experts Say You Should Visit Instead Of The Shore

There is a major publication that has given you an option if you decide you don't want to visit the Jersey Shore. Wait. What? Who doesn't want to visit the Jersey Shore?. Even though I have never even heard of a movement created to avoid visiting the Jersey Shore. the website Fodor's Travel has given you an alternative in the Garden State.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

It’s time to run the well dry! 🍻 Mix & match any 5 aluminum beer bottles or cans for just $10! We are open every Thursday thru S…

It’s time to run the well dry! 🍻 Mix & match any 5 aluminum beer bottles or cans for just $10! We are open every Thursday thru Sunday 11AM-9PM thru December 18th. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone

Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Competing multibillion-dollar redevelopment plans pitched for Atlantic City’s Bader Field

Did state agency prioritize tourism over housing in Atlantic City?. An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?

UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
GALLOWAY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Family Continues Search for Missing Delaware Teen Girl

The search continues for a Delaware teen girl who went missing nearly two months ago. Family members say Alexis Marrero, 15, of Bear, Delaware, was picked up by an unidentified man at the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, back on Oct. 1 and later dropped off that night at a Walmart in Middletown, Delaware.
BEAR, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy