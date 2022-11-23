Read full article on original website
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
UPMATTERS
A look back at the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight’s return in 2022
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Following a 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight returned in 2022, bringing 3 groups of Veterans to Washington D.C. to visit many of the city’s monuments dedicated to members of the armed forces. For UP honor flight president Scott Knauf,...
WLUC
Ishpeming Christmas parade kicks off holiday season
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming kicked off its Christmas season Friday night with its annual Christmas parade. The streets were lined with onlookers Friday night as the annual Christmas parade made its way through downtown Ishpeming. Floats, fire trucks, and Santa Claus made up the parade, which ran from the...
WLUC
Parvu Lights is calling all Yoopers to come out see their christmas lights
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Last year the Parvu family’s house lights were so impressive that the Marquette Board of Light & Power’s Annual lighting contest judges listed them as a top choice. On Thanksgiving Day, the Parvu family had their lights on, to showcase why they were a top...
WLUC
Getz’s and Meijer speak on Black Friday deals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to history.com Black Friday has been around since the 1960s. Black Friday has also changed over the course of the years. Marquette Meijer Store Director John Spaulding discussed that there is not as big of a rush as there used to be. “Looks different than...
UPMATTERS
Meister’s Christmas Tree Farm opens for the holiday season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It may seem like springtime, but the Christmas season is upon us. A sure sign of that is the opening of Meister’s Christmas tree farm in Marquette. According to the owner, George Meister, business has been brisk and there is something for the whole family at Meister’s.
wzmq19.com
The Room at the Inn is looking for warmth
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – One of the biggest needs around this time of year is warm clothing. Along with Provisions of Marquette, Room at the Inn Warming center will be holding a coat drive from December 1st until the 31st. You can give to the Warming center through an...
UPMATTERS
Negaunee Miners and the road to Ford Field
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Miners football team spent Thanksgiving on the road from the Upper Peninsula to Detroit. They are putting their U.P. power to the test on Friday against Grand Rapids West Catholic. The Falcons took home their most recent state title in 2017. For Negaunee,...
2 Michigan hospitals appeal for more beds to manage RSV surge
The flood of children sick with respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, along with patients who have influenza and COVID-19 have led two Michigan hospitals to file emergency appeals to state health regulators to expand hospital bed capacity. Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital submitted an Emergency Certificate of Need request...
wnmufm.org
NMU Police Department alerts community to possible impairing substances
(Marquette, MI) - The NMU Police Department says it has been made aware of the possibility of impairing substances being added to alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at student attended gatherings. The department sent out a warning this afternoon. The warning cautions attendees to not accept a drink from someone else...
WLUC
WLUC
Baraga County man charged in undercover human trafficking sting
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday that a Baraga County man was arrested for seeking out an officer posing as an underage girl online for sex. 26-year-old William Michael Brunk was arraigned Wednesday at the 97th District Court on the following charges:. One count of...
WLUC
UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Ishpeming Police Department, the driver of the vehicle involved in Wednesday night’s deadly hit-and-run has been identified. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time. TV6 will keep you updated with the latest information as...
Upper Peninsula man charged with soliciting undercover cop posing as underage girl online
An undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula has lead to the arrest of a man for contacting an officer, who was posing online as an underage girl, for sex.
wzmq19.com
1 Man dead after hit and run in Ishpeming
Ishpeming, Mich. (WZMQ) – A Marquette City man is dead following a hit and run in Ishpeming last night. Last night at 7:14pm the Ishpeming Police Department was called to a Car Crash where a 31 year old man was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened on 440...
Missing man found dead in Lake Superior after deputies notice damaged guardrail
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old Michigan man was found dead in 11 feet of water Thursday, Nov. 17, after he had been reported missing earlier in the week, police said. At 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, deputies from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a missing person complaint, according to a news release. The L’Anse man hadn’t reported to work that day and was last seen early Monday morning.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Man Dies In Hit=and-Run Accident; Suspect Identified
A Marquette man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Ishpeming Wednesday night, and Ishpeming Police say they have identified the driver that fled the scene. Officers were dispatched to 440 Ready Street at 7:14 p.m. on Wednesday following a report of a person being hit by a vehicle. The road is also known as Business Route 28 or County Road.
