Burglary With Forced Entry Reported at Atlantic Guns in Rockville
A burglary occurred early Friday morning at Atlantic Guns at 15813 Frederick Rd in Rockville. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to the scene around 1:00am after receiving reports of a black sedan ramming the front of the store. MCPD believe that five or six individuals made entry into the store and left with several guns. After taking the guns, the suspects ran off. The vehicle used was stolen. ATF is assisting with the investigation.
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
On 11/17/2022, Tpr T. Hersh conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Carver School Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Steven Michael Ryan, 32 of Great Mills, MD had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. Ryan was arrested and a search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. Ryan was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and was served his warrant.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sheriff High Funeral At The Show Place Arena On Nov. 29
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — The funeral service for Sheriff Melvin C. High will be held at the Show Place Arena on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, from noon until appx 2pm, followed by a large police funeral procession through downtown Upper Marlboro to MD 301. Roads that will be affected...
Montgomery County Police asking for public's help identifying suspect vehicle in home burglary
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect vehicle that has been linked to a home burglary in Montgomery County earlier this month. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a home on Cherry Valley Drive in Olney, around 2...
Concern for Missing Seventy-Year-Old Man
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 70-year-old from Germantown. Donnie Garnet Allen was last seen on Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 12 p.m., in the 11000 block of Grassy Knoll Ter. Allen is approximately 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has grey and brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of November 14 – November 20, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,582 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-67524:. On November 19, 2022, Deputy Mister responded to the Rod N’ Reel Resort located at 4160...
Man Hospitalized After Stabbing In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On November 25, 2022 at approximately 4:39 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a reported stabbing in the 4400 block of Red Rome Court. Crews arrived and found a man suffering from a stab wound. EMS transported the patient to UM Charles Regional...
Identity sought for card skimmer suspect in Aberdeen
Aberdeen Police need your help identifying a suspect in connection to a card skimmer found inside a local Walmart.
Baltimore police seek identity of suspect in shooting of 40-year-old
Baltimore police need the public's help identifying a suspect in connection with the shooting of a 40-year-old man. On Nov. 17, a 40-year-old man was shot inside a store in the 400 block of East Coldspring Lane. Officers said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information...
Bullets fly into neighbors home after teen shot in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. — Searches are underway for whoever shot a 16-year-old boy in Greenbelt, Maryland on Thanksgiving day. Greenbelt Police tell WUSA9, they were called to the intersection of Matthew Street and Ora Glenn Drive around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but say the 16-year-old who was shot, had already been taken to the hospital by family members.
Police looking for a 1980s-era blue Chevy Caprice Classic in connection to a home burglary
WASHINGTON - Montgomery County Department of Police detectives are on the lookout for a 1980 or early 1990s-era, blue Chevy Caprice Classic in connection with a residential burglary on Nov. 4. Around 2 p.m. on Nov. 4, detectives responded to the 4200 block of Cherry Valley Drive for the report...
Manassas police looking for wanted fugitives
Police in Manassas are trying to find two wanted fugitives.
The Hopeful Project In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – In early spring 2022, St. Mary’s CDC was approached by a small group of local art-lovers with an idea: how to bring hope to Lexington Park. This idea of “hope” began with Charlie Hewitt, a renowned artist from St. Mary’s County who now lives in Portland, Maine, and his nationwide “Hopeful Project”. Charlie’s artwork–which may remind one of the large marquee signs you would see at a movie theater from years past–is painted colorfully and lit with LED bulbs, ultimately spelling out his project’s namesake: HOPEFUL.
After Pigtown explosion, neighbor finds out his home was robbed
Officials responded to an explosion in a neighborhood in Pigtown Tuesday that left a teenager, woman and man in serious condition.
Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 in Prince William County
A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a crash happened there. Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 …. A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a...
Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At California Walmart
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at 6 am, the suspect entered the California Walmart, removed a computer from the shelf and walked out of the store without paying.
Adult Male Arrested and Charged with the Dollar Tree Robberies and Dunkin’ Donuts Theft in Germantown
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested 32-year-old Hakeem Morris, unknown address, with the two robberies of the Dollar Tree store on Mateny Rd. and with the theft of the Dunkin’ Donuts store on Mateny Rd. that occurred in November 2022.
