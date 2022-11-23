Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
World Cup live scores, updates: England vs. USA score; FIFA World Cup 2022 bracket, schedule, standings
Qatar are now close to be eliminated. Day 6 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here and Wales vs. Iran kicked off the the action dramatically from Ahmed bin Ali Stadium as the second round of games got underway in Group B. A game that looked to...
CBS Sports
World Cup standings, bracket 2022: Team rankings, schedule, FIFA World Cup group table, favorites, tiebreakers
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and it concludes on Saturday, Dec. 10. Click here for the full daily match schedule and make sure to print out your wall chart. For the first time in the history of the event, the games will take place during the winter months, interrupting the club soccer season schedule. It is the last time we will see this format with 32 teams in the field before it expands to 48 in time for 2026 when the United States, Mexico and Canada host.
CBS Sports
Mexico scenarios, World Cup 2022 group standings: El Tri's path to the knockout stage involves a win and help
Mexico remain winless after their first two matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, following up their 0-0 draw with Poland by losing 2-0 to Argentina on Saturday. El Tri find themselves dead last in Group C, but still with a realistic chance to advance when they face off against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET. Still, there are big issues, mainly not being able to score a goal in 180 minutes of action. To advance, Mexico have to win and see the Poland vs. Argentina match go their way, but it's complicated.
CBS Sports
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia final score: FIFA World Cup 2022 goal for Robert Lewandowski fires Polish side to win
Robert Lewandowski's first-ever World Cup goal, and goalkeeping heroics by Wojciech Szczęsny, led Poland to a 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Poland is currently in first place in Group C after the win. The early phases of the game were physical, with four yellow cards issued in a six-minute span, as Poland tried to manage Saudi Arabia's high line.
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. It was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts to persuade global audiences that Beijing had no idea what was coming. But it was a better reflection of Chinese foreign policy thinking than either playing innocent or repeating ad nauseam that the invasion of Ukraine was the responsibility of the United States and NATO pushing a big power against the...
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo gets 3-year $225 million offer from Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed an offer to play on into his 40s with Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr ready to hand him a three year deal after the World Cup, according to CBS Sports sources. Ronaldo is a free agent following the termination of his contract with Manchester United...
CBS Sports
Argentina vs. Mexico final score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi second-half goal saves Albiceleste again
Both goals for Argentina came within the last half an hour. Argentina needed a response against Mexico on Saturday in their second World Cup group stage match after losing to Saudi Arabia in their opener. It came late, but they got it. In a game that was 0-0 at the break, second-half goals from Lionel Messi and young star Enzo Fernandez carried Lionel Scaloni's team to a crucial 2-0 victory.
