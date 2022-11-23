Earlier this year, FoMoCo announced that it would be offering two tiers of Ford dealer EV certification – Model e Certified and Model e Certified Elite – which will enable those entities to sell all-electric vehicles following a rather large investment, under strict guidelines. While these Ford dealer EV certification programs are optional, they are required for those that wish to sell EVs, and as one might expect, have been the subject of considerable controversy both in the U.S. and Canada. That prompted The Blue Oval to extend the deadline for dealers to choose which way they want to go from October 31st, 2022 to December 2nd, 2022 recently, but now it seems as if the automaker won’t be giving dealers more time as we quickly approach the latter date, according to The Detroit News.

