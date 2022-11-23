UCSO: Driver involved in crash found with LSD
PLATTEKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Highland man has been charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was pulled over in Plattekill Sunday morning. Police say the man was involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier in the day on Tuckers Corner Road.Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!
He was stopped at about 11:30 a.m. on Camp Sunset Road. There, officers allegedly found Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) and psychedelic mushrooms in the man’s car.
The man was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Plattekill Court at a later date. He was not named by police.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0