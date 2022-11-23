ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattekill, NY

UCSO: Driver involved in crash found with LSD

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

PLATTEKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Highland man has been charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was pulled over in Plattekill Sunday morning. Police say the man was involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier in the day on Tuckers Corner Road.

He was stopped at about 11:30 a.m. on Camp Sunset Road. There, officers allegedly found Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) and psychedelic mushrooms in the man’s car.

The man was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Plattekill Court at a later date. He was not named by police.

