Read full article on original website
Related
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Stories of Service: Michael Richardson and Jacqueline Richardson Lawton
Each Thursday this November, South Carolina Public Radio presents Stories of Service highlighting conversations between veterans, active service members, and their loved ones from across the state. In this edition, Jacqueline Richardson Lawton speaks with her father Michael Richardson of Beaufort, SC. Originally from Jacksonville, FL, Michael reflects on the...
WSAV-TV
Leilani Simon denied bond on Wednesday
Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Police warn of possible scams this...
Plant Riverside to kick off Savannah Christmas Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Dust off your ugly Christmas sweater and head down to Plant Riverside this weekend for some holiday fun. Plant Riverside is hosting the Savannah Christmas Market. It will kick things off Friday evening with a Gingerbread house unveiling, then finish with the third annual Christmas tree lighting at Martin Luther King […]
Terry A. Harville was one in a million
I first met Terry in 2016 while making a television commercial for Sheriff Noel Brown’s first campaign. She was eager to meet me and made sure that I knew I was welcome and part of the group. She had a smile that I will never forget and a hug that would make you feel like the most important person in the world.
WSAV-TV
Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond Hill
Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, plans to invest $926 million in an Electric Vehicle (EV) Power Electric system plant in Richmond Hill that will eventually employ at least 1,500 people. Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond …
WJCL
Where to see Christmas tree lightings in Savannah and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: City of Pooler lights their Christmas Tree 2022. We've created a list of all the tree lightings in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Where to see tree lightings. Savannah. Nov. 13: Tree Lighting; Memorial Park in Pooler; Enjoy live...
WXIA 11 Alive
Governor announces second Hyundai plant in Georgia in $926 million investment
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that Hyundai was planning for a second electric vehicle plant in Georgia. The governor's office said the plant would come as a $926 million investment in Bryan County that would eventually employ 1,500 people. The South Korean automaker broke...
wtoc.com
Karla Hillen: One year later
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Chatham County Police wrap up the most extensive search in their department’s history, this week marks a year since a different search in Bryan County. Karla Hillen went missing a year ago. Her body was found two weeks later in Fort McAllister State...
Savannah Tribune
Development Authority of Bulloch County Board of Directors Adds New Officers & Two New Board Members
The Development Authority of Bulloch County (DABC) Board of Directors has elected new officers and approved two new board members. Billy Allen, previously vice chair and a longtime DABC board member, is now board chair. Other officers include Bulloch County Commissioner Curt Deal, who will serve as DABC’s new vice...
Savannah Tribune
Live Oak Public Libraries Names Executive Director
Live Oak Public Libraries Regional Board of Trustees announces Lola Shelton-Council as Library Executive Director. “Following an extensive, eleven-month search, Live Oak Public Libraries Trustees unanimously selected Ms. Shelton Council. During her time as Interim Director, she showed us that we had a dynamic leader in our midst,” stated Dr. Gordon Baker, Chair of the Regional Library Board.
wtoc.com
First Bryan Baptist Church holds “Christmas in Yamacraw” event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church in the heart of Yamacraw Village had an outdoor church service Wednesday night to ring-in the season. The church’s pastor, joined by historians, says they do it so people don’t forget about their history. The church sits on one of...
wtoc.com
‘God is in front of everything we do:’ Remembering Savannah’s “Free Lunch Baby”
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night marks two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot. Kareem Smalls, known as Free Lunch Baby, died the next day. WTOC covered this story from the start. Thanksgiving is different for his mother, Lavania Smalls this year. It has been since his...
WSAV-TV
Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah
A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah. A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another...
wtoc.com
‘Free Lunch Baby meant a lot to him’: Celebration of life held for Kareem Smalls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot and killed. Kareem Smalls, knows as Free Lunch Baby, died on Nov. 23, 2020. Saturday his family held a celebration of his life at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church. WTOC has...
Local ministry gives free meals to people in need
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local ministry is giving back to the Savannah community in a special way this Thanksgiving holiday. The 4th annual Catherine Jones Ministries Thanksgiving Meal was located at Christ Anglican Church on Bull Street. Reverend Catherine Jones and her team devoted themselves to giving to the people who need it most. […]
wtoc.com
Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Catherine Jones Ministries gave out Thanksgiving meals today. For the fourth year in a row, they invited the homeless community for a warm meal. Pastor Jones says during this time of the year, due to Covid-19 and other changes, she knows there are people less fortunate and wanted to give back by feeding the homeless.
WSAV-TV
A special holiday treat coming to Savannah!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Christmas is in the air, are you ready to enjoy the holiday cheer? Well there is a special holiday extravaganza coming to Savannah on November 26, 2022, the Columbia City Ballet presents The Nutcracker. “We have over 80 local Savannah dancers in the production” says...
Notable parks to visit in Savannah, even on Thanksgiving Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah is known for its beautiful places to explore, and today is no different for those wanting to enjoy Thanksgiving and still get out into nature and enjoy some of the best parks the city has to offer. Here is a list of some parks in Savannah Baldwin Park Located on […]
WSAV-TV
Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday
Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday. Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Ammunition Maker to Build $60 Million Facility in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Firearm ammunition manufacturer Norma Precision announced it...
Comments / 3