Chatham County, GA

Stories of Service: Michael Richardson and Jacqueline Richardson Lawton

Each Thursday this November, South Carolina Public Radio presents Stories of Service highlighting conversations between veterans, active service members, and their loved ones from across the state. In this edition, Jacqueline Richardson Lawton speaks with her father Michael Richardson of Beaufort, SC. Originally from Jacksonville, FL, Michael reflects on the...
BEAUFORT, SC
Leilani Simon denied bond on Wednesday

Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Police warn of possible scams this...
SAVANNAH, GA
Plant Riverside to kick off Savannah Christmas Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Dust off your ugly Christmas sweater and head down to Plant Riverside this weekend for some holiday fun. Plant Riverside is hosting the Savannah Christmas Market. It will kick things off Friday evening with a Gingerbread house unveiling, then finish with the third annual Christmas tree lighting at Martin Luther King […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Terry A. Harville was one in a million

I first met Terry in 2016 while making a television commercial for Sheriff Noel Brown’s first campaign. She was eager to meet me and made sure that I knew I was welcome and part of the group. She had a smile that I will never forget and a hug that would make you feel like the most important person in the world.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond Hill

Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, plans to invest $926 million in an Electric Vehicle (EV) Power Electric system plant in Richmond Hill that will eventually employ at least 1,500 people. Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond …
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Karla Hillen: One year later

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Chatham County Police wrap up the most extensive search in their department’s history, this week marks a year since a different search in Bryan County. Karla Hillen went missing a year ago. Her body was found two weeks later in Fort McAllister State...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Live Oak Public Libraries Names Executive Director

Live Oak Public Libraries Regional Board of Trustees announces Lola Shelton-Council as Library Executive Director. “Following an extensive, eleven-month search, Live Oak Public Libraries Trustees unanimously selected Ms. Shelton Council. During her time as Interim Director, she showed us that we had a dynamic leader in our midst,” stated Dr. Gordon Baker, Chair of the Regional Library Board.
SAVANNAH, GA
First Bryan Baptist Church holds “Christmas in Yamacraw” event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church in the heart of Yamacraw Village had an outdoor church service Wednesday night to ring-in the season. The church’s pastor, joined by historians, says they do it so people don’t forget about their history. The church sits on one of...
SAVANNAH, GA
Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah

A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah. A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another...
SAVANNAH, GA
Local ministry gives free meals to people in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local ministry is giving back to the Savannah community in a special way this Thanksgiving holiday. The 4th annual Catherine Jones Ministries Thanksgiving Meal was located at Christ Anglican Church on Bull Street. Reverend Catherine Jones and her team devoted themselves to giving to the people who need it most. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Catherine Jones Ministries gave out Thanksgiving meals today. For the fourth year in a row, they invited the homeless community for a warm meal. Pastor Jones says during this time of the year, due to Covid-19 and other changes, she knows there are people less fortunate and wanted to give back by feeding the homeless.
SAVANNAH, GA
A special holiday treat coming to Savannah!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Christmas is in the air, are you ready to enjoy the holiday cheer? Well there is a special holiday extravaganza coming to Savannah on November 26, 2022, the Columbia City Ballet presents The Nutcracker. “We have over 80 local Savannah dancers in the production” says...
SAVANNAH, GA
Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday

Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday. Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season.
SAVANNAH, GA
Ammunition Maker to Build $60 Million Facility in Georgia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Firearm ammunition manufacturer Norma Precision announced it...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

