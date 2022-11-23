Read full article on original website
Plant Riverside to kick off Savannah Christmas Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Dust off your ugly Christmas sweater and head down to Plant Riverside this weekend for some holiday fun. Plant Riverside is hosting the Savannah Christmas Market. It will kick things off Friday evening with a Gingerbread house unveiling, then finish with the third annual Christmas tree lighting at Martin Luther King […]
wtoc.com
‘Free Lunch Baby meant a lot to him’: Celebration of life held for Kareem Smalls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot and killed. Kareem Smalls, knows as Free Lunch Baby, died on Nov. 23, 2020. Saturday his family held a celebration of his life at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church. WTOC has...
wtoc.com
Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will be starting field work for a major project this Monday. The construction is set to be between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Ogelthorpe Avenue between East Broad and Randolph Streets. The city does warn that you could feel the...
wtoc.com
Savannah Holly Days begins with Christmas tree lighting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays have once again arrived in Savannah with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. “I think it’s just really big and really pretty,” said one on-looker. The ceremony kicks off a month long lineup of holiday events dubbed as the “Holly...
Savannah Tribune
Live Oak Public Libraries Names Executive Director
Live Oak Public Libraries Regional Board of Trustees announces Lola Shelton-Council as Library Executive Director. “Following an extensive, eleven-month search, Live Oak Public Libraries Trustees unanimously selected Ms. Shelton Council. During her time as Interim Director, she showed us that we had a dynamic leader in our midst,” stated Dr. Gordon Baker, Chair of the Regional Library Board.
Notable parks to visit in Savannah, even on Thanksgiving Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah is known for its beautiful places to explore, and today is no different for those wanting to enjoy Thanksgiving and still get out into nature and enjoy some of the best parks the city has to offer. Here is a list of some parks in Savannah Baldwin Park Located on […]
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Stories of Service: Michael Richardson and Jacqueline Richardson Lawton
Each Thursday this November, South Carolina Public Radio presents Stories of Service highlighting conversations between veterans, active service members, and their loved ones from across the state. In this edition, Jacqueline Richardson Lawton speaks with her father Michael Richardson of Beaufort, SC. Originally from Jacksonville, FL, Michael reflects on the...
YMCA gym now open 24 hours; Black Friday deal available
The Statesboro Family YMCA now allows gym members to come at any time of the day or night with their new 24-hour membership. “It started October 1st; that was our first day we went 24 hours,” YMCA Director Hannah Beggs said. “We tried to ease all the members into it. It is just $1 extra per month for 24-hour access, if you’re already a member. If you’re not already a member, you add an add-on fee for $1 per month, and that’s not per individual. It’s for the whole household.”
connectsavannah.com
Brand-new Coffee House 912 Brew to Host Grand Opening on Black Friday
Calling all coffee lovers: There’s a new addition to Savannah’s café scene. It’s called 912 Brew and it will be opening its doors to the public very soon. Cofounders Anissa Craig and Alex Brooks decided to open 912 Brew because they noticed an increasing decline in small, locally-owned businesses and the overwhelming influx of major corporations. As lovers of local business and their role in the community, Craig and Brooks both share a goal to give back and support the betterment of the Savannah area and the people who live here.
wtoc.com
First Bryan Baptist Church holds “Christmas in Yamacraw” event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church in the heart of Yamacraw Village had an outdoor church service Wednesday night to ring-in the season. The church’s pastor, joined by historians, says they do it so people don’t forget about their history. The church sits on one of...
wtoc.com
Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Catherine Jones Ministries gave out Thanksgiving meals today. For the fourth year in a row, they invited the homeless community for a warm meal. Pastor Jones says during this time of the year, due to Covid-19 and other changes, she knows there are people less fortunate and wanted to give back by feeding the homeless.
Early voting begins in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Early voting kicked off in Chatham County Saturday ahead of the runoff election between Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker on Dec. 6. Individual counties had the option to offer voting this Saturday after a lawsuit by Warnock’s campaign and Democratic groups. They challenged guidance from the Secretary of […]
wtoc.com
Hilton Head Island residents come together for Thanksgiving at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a Thanksgiving tradition that’s been happening for nearly two dozen years. About 1,400 people came to a restaurant on Hilton Head Island to enjoy a free meal as one community. “In 1998, there was an article in the Island news packet...
Children in need go ‘Shopping With The Sheriff’ next month
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Children in need have a chance to shop alongside a local sheriff next month. The Chatham County Sheriff and Chatham County Sheriff Office (CCSO) staff will take 40 children Christmas shopping. Each kid gets $100 to go shopping. Operation Kid Forward, League of Brown and CCSO will raise money for […]
City: Utility work may cause noise impacts in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City officials say urgent and unexpected work on a major capital sewer project could be noisy in downtown and midtown Savannah on Monday. Ground vibration may be noticeable along the East Oglethorpe Avenue worksite between East Broad and Randolph streets. However, deep thumping noises could carry beyond the construction zone. Officials […]
WSAV-TV
Leilani Simon denied bond on Wednesday
Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Police warn of possible scams this...
WSAV-TV
Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond Hill
Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, plans to invest $926 million in an Electric Vehicle (EV) Power Electric system plant in Richmond Hill that will eventually employ at least 1,500 people. Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond …
WJCL
TMT Farms opens Christmas lights display
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — TMT Farms opened their farm for the 28th year for their 2.5-mile Christmas lights drive-thru. It started as a simple manger scene for friends and family in 1994. Today, hundreds of cars line up off Old River Road to get into the Christmas spirit. It takes months to build the elaborate holiday maze, and the Thompson family does it all out of pocket.
Connor’s Temple Baptist Church hosting candlelight musical
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Connor’s Temple Baptist Church is hosting a candlelight musical next month. The musical is apart of celebrating Mr. E. Larry McDuffie’s 86th birthday and his 71-year history in Gospel music. The Savannah Chapter of GMWA is hosting the event. The rehearsal dates are Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 10 […]
Savannah Tribune
Development Authority of Bulloch County Board of Directors Adds New Officers & Two New Board Members
The Development Authority of Bulloch County (DABC) Board of Directors has elected new officers and approved two new board members. Billy Allen, previously vice chair and a longtime DABC board member, is now board chair. Other officers include Bulloch County Commissioner Curt Deal, who will serve as DABC’s new vice...
