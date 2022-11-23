ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

007
3d ago

Stop with these racist organizations. If you support black this and black that you better keep your mouth shut when we start white only organizations.

WSAV News 3

Plant Riverside to kick off Savannah Christmas Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Dust off your ugly Christmas sweater and head down to Plant Riverside this weekend for some holiday fun. Plant Riverside is hosting the Savannah Christmas Market. It will kick things off Friday evening with a Gingerbread house unveiling, then finish with the third annual Christmas tree lighting at Martin Luther King […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will be starting field work for a major project this Monday. The construction is set to be between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Ogelthorpe Avenue between East Broad and Randolph Streets. The city does warn that you could feel the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Holly Days begins with Christmas tree lighting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays have once again arrived in Savannah with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. “I think it’s just really big and really pretty,” said one on-looker. The ceremony kicks off a month long lineup of holiday events dubbed as the “Holly...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Live Oak Public Libraries Names Executive Director

Live Oak Public Libraries Regional Board of Trustees announces Lola Shelton-Council as Library Executive Director. “Following an extensive, eleven-month search, Live Oak Public Libraries Trustees unanimously selected Ms. Shelton Council. During her time as Interim Director, she showed us that we had a dynamic leader in our midst,” stated Dr. Gordon Baker, Chair of the Regional Library Board.
SAVANNAH, GA
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Stories of Service: Michael Richardson and Jacqueline Richardson Lawton

Each Thursday this November, South Carolina Public Radio presents Stories of Service highlighting conversations between veterans, active service members, and their loved ones from across the state. In this edition, Jacqueline Richardson Lawton speaks with her father Michael Richardson of Beaufort, SC. Originally from Jacksonville, FL, Michael reflects on the...
BEAUFORT, SC
Grice Connect

YMCA gym now open 24 hours; Black Friday deal available

The Statesboro Family YMCA now allows gym members to come at any time of the day or night with their new 24-hour membership. “It started October 1st; that was our first day we went 24 hours,” YMCA Director Hannah Beggs said. “We tried to ease all the members into it. It is just $1 extra per month for 24-hour access, if you’re already a member. If you’re not already a member, you add an add-on fee for $1 per month, and that’s not per individual. It’s for the whole household.”
connectsavannah.com

Brand-new Coffee House 912 Brew to Host Grand Opening on Black Friday

Calling all coffee lovers: There’s a new addition to Savannah’s café scene. It’s called 912 Brew and it will be opening its doors to the public very soon. Cofounders Anissa Craig and Alex Brooks decided to open 912 Brew because they noticed an increasing decline in small, locally-owned businesses and the overwhelming influx of major corporations. As lovers of local business and their role in the community, Craig and Brooks both share a goal to give back and support the betterment of the Savannah area and the people who live here.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First Bryan Baptist Church holds “Christmas in Yamacraw” event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church in the heart of Yamacraw Village had an outdoor church service Wednesday night to ring-in the season. The church’s pastor, joined by historians, says they do it so people don’t forget about their history. The church sits on one of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Catherine Jones Ministries gave out Thanksgiving meals today. For the fourth year in a row, they invited the homeless community for a warm meal. Pastor Jones says during this time of the year, due to Covid-19 and other changes, she knows there are people less fortunate and wanted to give back by feeding the homeless.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Early voting begins in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Early voting kicked off in Chatham County Saturday ahead of the runoff election between Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker on Dec. 6. Individual counties had the option to offer voting this Saturday after a lawsuit by Warnock’s campaign and Democratic groups. They challenged guidance from the Secretary of […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

City: Utility work may cause noise impacts in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City officials say urgent and unexpected work on a major capital sewer project could be noisy in downtown and midtown Savannah on Monday. Ground vibration may be noticeable along the East Oglethorpe Avenue worksite between East Broad and Randolph streets. However, deep thumping noises could carry beyond the construction zone. Officials […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Leilani Simon denied bond on Wednesday

Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Police warn of possible scams this...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond Hill

Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, plans to invest $926 million in an Electric Vehicle (EV) Power Electric system plant in Richmond Hill that will eventually employ at least 1,500 people. Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond …
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WJCL

TMT Farms opens Christmas lights display

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — TMT Farms opened their farm for the 28th year for their 2.5-mile Christmas lights drive-thru. It started as a simple manger scene for friends and family in 1994. Today, hundreds of cars line up off Old River Road to get into the Christmas spirit. It takes months to build the elaborate holiday maze, and the Thompson family does it all out of pocket.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Connor’s Temple Baptist Church hosting candlelight musical

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Connor’s Temple Baptist Church is hosting a candlelight musical next month. The musical is apart of celebrating Mr. E. Larry McDuffie’s 86th birthday and his 71-year history in Gospel music. The Savannah Chapter of GMWA is hosting the event. The rehearsal dates are Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 10 […]
SAVANNAH, GA

