Savannah, GA

Savannah, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sandy Creek High School football team will have a game with Savannah Christian Preparatory School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will be starting field work for a major project this Monday. The construction is set to be between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Ogelthorpe Avenue between East Broad and Randolph Streets. The city does warn that you could feel the...
Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens holiday lights exhibit returns

SAVANNAH — The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm, operated by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, will soon be spreading holiday cheer with its December Nights and Holiday Lights event. On select days in November and December, visitors can view nearly 5 acres of the gardens...
Amid Hyundai factory development in Bryan County, scientists to study Ogeechee River water quality

LISTEN: Researchers with Ogeechee Riverkeeper will monitor the watershed both upstream and downstream of the planned Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. An environmental nonprofit in Southeast Georgia plans to study whether development of the future Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County affects water...
Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
City: Utility work may cause noise impacts in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City officials say urgent and unexpected work on a major capital sewer project could be noisy in downtown and midtown Savannah on Monday. Ground vibration may be noticeable along the East Oglethorpe Avenue worksite between East Broad and Randolph streets. However, deep thumping noises could carry beyond the construction zone. Officials […]
Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah

A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah. A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another...
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Savannah, Georgia – (With Photos)

Breakfast lovers rejoice, because Savannah’s breakfast game is one of the strongest in the country, as you are about to find out. Whether you are looking for a killer breakfast at an old school diner, or something more modern, it’s all here. Let the fine folks who run these help get your day started right! Bon appetit!
Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains found in Georgia landfill

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/mother-of-missing-20-month-old-boy-arrested-and-charged-with-murder-in-georgia/. Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains …. CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the...
Georgia Southern Police arrest individual with criminal history

Georgia Southern University (GSU) Police are hailing one of their investigators for the quick identification and peaceful apprehension of a wanted felon. On Nov. 22, investigator Trevor Williams arrested Javonta Lee of Claxton without incident. Lee was wanted for multiple felony violation warrants in Statesboro. “I commend Investigator Williams for...
Best Jazz Clubs and Bars in Savannah Georgia

Jazz'd Tapas Bar is an industrial-chic cocktail bar with live music most nights. This bar has a diverse menu and offers unique, creative cocktails and tapas. The industrial-chic design of the bar is the perfect complement to the food and music. Jazz is one of the top tapas bars in...
