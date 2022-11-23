Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Related
One dead after Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Frayser is in under investigation after Memphis Police discovered a man shot to death inside of a vehicle, but that’s not all officers found when they looked inside. The shooting happened around midnight Friday, at time when many people were preparing for bed. In life there are consequences for […]
Woman carjacked at Cordova shopping center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman’s car was stolen in a carjacking Friday at a gas station on Germantown Parkway, police said. At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking in the Trinity Commons shopping center at 676 Germantown Parkway. The victim’s blue Nissan Maxima was taken, and she was transported to Methodist Germantown in noncritical […]
13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of TN teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Memphis. Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. on Curtis Street. Takiyah Nelson was inside a home with friends when a gun went off and she was struck in the head. She was taken to LeBonheur in […]
3 men wanted in local business burglary, attempted auto theft, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects are wanted in connection to a theft at a local business, according to the Memphis Police Department. The theft happened at a store in the 5100 block of Summer Avenue. On Nov. 22, at approximately 4 p.m., three men walked into the store and...
Woman critically injured after accidental shooting in Whitehaven, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was taken to the hospital overnight after an accidental shooting in Whitehaven. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard at 12:32 a.m. on Friday. Memphis Fire officials confirmed the woman was taken to Regional One. MPD later...
North Memphis shooting sends one to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of North Dunlap Street just after 5 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle. Police say he is in critical condition. No suspect information has been […]
Mississippi man dead after acquaintance reportedly shoots him inside car
A shooting inside a car in Mississippi left one man dead and another arrested Friday. Panola County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Gadarrious Toliver, 23, shot and killed another man while the two were sitting together inside a car on Belmont Road in Panola County. After the shooting, the car...
actionnews5.com
Thieves caught on camera shoplifting $300 worth of laundry detergent from Dollar General, according to MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a burglary at a Dollar General where approximately $300 worth of Tide and Gain laundry detergent liquid was stolen. Memphis police responded to the shoplifting on Tuesday morning around 9:06 a.m. when they received a call from the store manager at the Dollar General on 1294 Lamar Avenue.
Six children, woman taken to hospital after crash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash on Thursday afternoon sent six children and a woman to the hospital, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said that the two-vehicle crash was reported just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Ridgemont Avenue and New Allen Road. Five children were taken...
WJBF.com
Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming Walmart
Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming …. Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive...
actionnews5.com
Officer crashes in Southwest Memphis, 4 detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a Memphis police officer was involved in a two-vehicle accident at W. Raines Road and Weaver Road in Southwest Memphis. Police say no injuries were reported. Police have not confirmed what led to the crash, but say four people have...
Woman shot near Raleigh shopping plaza, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was rushed to the hospital after gunfire near a shopping plaza Tuesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at 3330 Austin Peay Highway. When FOX13 crews arrived, officers had blocked off the parking lot of a shopping plaza in the area.
Man charged with rape of minor at Collierville church
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 36-year-old man has been arrested on rape and kidnapping charges after an incident involving a minor at a Collierville church. Adam Perry of Olive Branch, Mississippi, is charged with aggravated rape, sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated kidnapping. Court records show he was indicted by a grand jury Monday […]
Woman shot at fast food restaurant in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday following a shooting in Raleigh. Memphis Police responded to the shooting around 10:30 a.m. and located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say it happened at the Krystal fast food restaurant on Austin Peay Highway near Coleman Road. The woman is […]
1 Person Died In A Motor vehicle Crash In Shelby County (Shelby County, TN)
The Memphis Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The accident happened in North Shelby County's Woodstock neighborhood. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office stated that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 51 near Fite Road.
Truck drivers disappointed with police response to break-ins
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Truck cargo theft is on the rise and drivers say they’re being targeted by thieves. Life on the road for truckers got scary Tuesday morning as drivers were parked and waiting to be offloaded along BF Goodrich Boulevard near the Sysco warehouse. Craig and Tam Stevenson, a husband-and-wife trucking team, got a rude awakening when […]
Christmas controversy takes root in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the day before Thanksgiving but the Christmas tree at the Southland Mall has already gone up...and come down. Every year, Whitehaven residents look forward to the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree outside of the mall. But, this year’s display caused some backlash. Instead of the...
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
13-year-old charged in shooting death of another teen in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old girl has been charged with receless homicide in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened Monday night around 8:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of Curtis St. The victim was taken to...
Man captured by police in West Memphis homicide, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man wanted for murder was captured by police. 25-year-old Lorenzo Allen was wanted for a homicide that took place on Oct. 29 at approximately 10:55 p.m., in West Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a woman, Donna Christley, shot and under a carport. Christley...
Comments / 3