MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Memphis. Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. on Curtis Street. Takiyah Nelson was inside a home with friends when a gun went off and she was struck in the head. She was taken to LeBonheur in […]

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO