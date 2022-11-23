ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

One dead after Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Frayser is in under investigation after Memphis Police discovered a man shot to death inside of a vehicle, but that’s not all officers found when they looked inside.  The shooting happened around midnight Friday, at time when many people were preparing for bed. In life there are consequences for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman carjacked at Cordova shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman’s car was stolen in a carjacking Friday at a gas station on Germantown Parkway, police said. At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking in the Trinity Commons shopping center at 676 Germantown Parkway. The victim’s blue Nissan Maxima was taken, and she was transported to Methodist Germantown in noncritical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of TN teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Memphis. Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. on Curtis Street. Takiyah Nelson was inside a home with friends when a gun went off and she was struck in the head. She was taken to LeBonheur in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

North Memphis shooting sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of North Dunlap Street just after 5 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle. Police say he is in critical condition. No suspect information has been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJBF.com

Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming Walmart

Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming …. Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive...
AUGUSTA, GA
actionnews5.com

Officer crashes in Southwest Memphis, 4 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a Memphis police officer was involved in a two-vehicle accident at W. Raines Road and Weaver Road in Southwest Memphis. Police say no injuries were reported. Police have not confirmed what led to the crash, but say four people have...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged with rape of minor at Collierville church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 36-year-old man has been arrested on rape and kidnapping charges after an incident involving a minor at a Collierville church. Adam Perry of Olive Branch, Mississippi, is charged with aggravated rape, sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated kidnapping. Court records show he was indicted by a grand jury Monday […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Woman shot at fast food restaurant in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday following a shooting in Raleigh. Memphis Police responded to the shooting around 10:30 a.m. and located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say it happened at the Krystal fast food restaurant on Austin Peay Highway near Coleman Road. The woman is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Truck drivers disappointed with police response to break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Truck cargo theft is on the rise and drivers say they’re being targeted by thieves. Life on the road for truckers got scary Tuesday morning as drivers were parked and waiting to be offloaded along BF Goodrich Boulevard near the Sysco warehouse. Craig and Tam Stevenson, a husband-and-wife trucking team, got a rude awakening when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Christmas controversy takes root in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the day before Thanksgiving but the Christmas tree at the Southland Mall has already gone up...and come down. Every year, Whitehaven residents look forward to the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree outside of the mall. But, this year’s display caused some backlash. Instead of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
JACKSON, TN

