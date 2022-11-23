Read full article on original website
Matt Canada responds to Bengals LB saying Steelers ‘do the same plays over and over’
Matt Canada has known Germaine Pratt since Canada was on the N.C. State coaching staff during Pratt’s recruitment to the Wolfpack. That’s a fact that Canada alluded to Thursday when asked about Pratt’s comments to CBS Sports after Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pratt, a Bengals linebacker, was asked about adjustments Cincinnati made after the Steelers’ 20-point first half that quickly devolved into the Steelers — with Canada calling their plays as the coordinator — not getting a first down in the third quarter.
How the Bengals’ game plan changes against Titans without Joe Mixon, plus predictions: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals will get a taste of January in November. They head south to Nashville for a rematch with a Tennessee Titans team that is more than familiar with them. Titans players and their fans will look to avenge that sour 19-16 walk-off loss to the Bengals in January’s AFC divisional playoff.
Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Our scouting report, score prediction
Ten months later, the long-awaited rematch between the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals is here. The Titans (7-3) host the Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS) for the first time since last season's 19-16 AFC Divisional Round loss that eliminated the top-seeded Titans from the postseason. As expected, both teams are back in the playoff hunt this year, having battled through crucial injuries and leaned into what they do best to rank among the AFC teams with the best records.
Steelers’ George Pickens unmoved by ejection for hitting Tyler Boyd late in loss to Bengals
His bank account might not agree once the NFL levies its fines later this week. But, for now, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens isn’t too concerned about his ejection late in this last Sunday’s game. “I was really more focused on the game,” Pickens said Thursday afternoon...
Why Lions and Bills Fans Booed Like Crazy During Thanksgiving Halftime Show
The Buffalo Bills stayed in Detroit after moving last week’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns to the Motor City because of a snowstorm in Buffalo. However, in this heated Thanksgiving contest, Bills and Lions fans found something to unite over: anger with the Thanksgiving halftime show. Viewers watching the...
Report: Top College Football Quarterback Done For The Season
Cincinnati will be without starting quarterback Ben Bryant for the rest of the 2022 season. Moments ago, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Bryant is out with a foot injury. Bryant has been productive for the Bearcats this year, completing 61.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,732 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
UC Football Loses Fourth Commitment In 2023 Class
Cincinnati still has the best recruiting class in program history.
The Cowboys lasso Steubenville Big Red, ending their run in playoffs
(WTRF)–In Ohio High School football playoffs, Steubenville Big Red is fighting for a spot in the OHSAA State Championship against the undefeated Cincinnati Wyoming Cowboys. The game took place in Columbus at Historic Crew Stadium for D4 semifinals. The Cowboys got on the board first with a field goal kicked by Carter Rummer. In the second […]
Week 12 preview: Can Panthers QB Sam Darnold hold on to the starting job?
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has a lot to prove against the Denver Broncos. The former 2018 No. 3 overall pick missed the first 10 weeks of the season as he recovered from a high ankle sprain and has yet to play a regular-season snap this season. That changes on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium as Darnold is set to start at quarterback for the first time since Week 18 of last season.
Top-5 NFL Power Rankings | Week 12
Saints head coach Dennis Allen decided to start Andy Dalton despite two consecutive losses, which was unpopular with most fans. But the gamble paid off when New Orleans defeated Los Angeles 27-20 in Week 11. Taysom Hill contributed to igniting New Orleans' offense with 16-quarterback snaps. For now, New Orleans...
Ohio high school football state semifinal scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three teams remain in the Ohio high school football playoffs which have reached the state semifinal round. In Division 1, Gahanna looks to continue its best season in school history when the Lions face defending state champion St. Edward in Mansfield. In Division 3, Bloom-Carroll is making its third-straight appearance in […]
Steelers assistant makes dumbfounding comment ahead of matchup with Colts
If the Pittsburgh Steelers bring offensive coordinator Matt Canada back in 2023, the fan base might take next season off. Alright, that’s a bit extreme — die-hard fans will ride or die with the Steelers no matter what. But there will certainly be a lot of angry fans if Canada is back next season.
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
Titans get a big break with latest Bengals injury update
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without one of their top players on Sunday when they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that running back Joe Mixon likely won’t make the trip to Tennessee and he’s been ruled out for the game.
Titans vs. Bengals predictions: Staff picks for Week 12 game
The Tennessee Titans aren’t getting a lot of respect ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, at least not from sportsbooks. Despite owning the better record and having won seven of their last eight games, the Titans are actually home underdogs to the Bengals, with Cincinnati being favored by 2.5 points, per Tipico Sportsbook.
Sources: Kiffin Signing Contract Extension With Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin will not only be staying at Ole Miss rather than taking the job at SEC West rival Auburn, but he’s getting a significant contract extension from the school, sources tell Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger. Kiffin is signing a six-year contract extension that has roll-over provisions that...
Sources: Arizona State to hire Oregon's Kenny Dillingham
Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is on his way to Arizona to accept the job as Arizona State's next head coach, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Where to watch, how to follow the Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Bellarmine
Where fans can watch, listen to or follow Tuesday’s contest between John Calipari’s Wildcats and Scott Davenport’s Knights.
Corky Miller talks, Reds news and Bengals win
In a very close game following the bye week, the Bengals managed to pull out a huge victory against the Steelers to improve their record to 6-4. This win puts the Bengals in a current wildcard spot and keeps the Bengals hopes for winning the AFC North alive as well. I am more than happy to not play against the Steelers for another season as T.J. Watt and the rest of the roster are truly better than their 3-7 record.
Cincinnati vs. Tulane: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Tulane Green Wave will face off at noon ET on Friday at Nippert Stadium. Last year, Cincinnati and Tulane were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws. You can't lose the contest...
