ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Kings Island’s WinterFest returns today

MASON — WinterFest is making its return to Kings Island this evening, Friday, November 25. Kings Island has transformed into a winter wonderland with over 5 million lights spread throughout the park, according to a park spokesperson. >>Dayton Holiday Festival celebrates 50 years with Grande Illumination. The park will...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati's Shillito Elves make debut at The Foundry

CINCINNATI — They’re back! One of Cincinnati’s most beloved traditions is set to return for another year of holiday magic, The Shillito’s Elves. The Elves returned Friday, Nov. 25 on Fifth Street at The Foundry, located across from Fountain Square. They will be animated from 11...
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

LIFE – Pass it On sets the Thanksgiving table

LOVELAND, OH (November 23, 2022) – Just hours away from Thanksgiving Day in Loveland and all across America, some families don’t know where their Thanksgiving meal will come from. Many in our own community could have been left wondering the same thing if not for the “Pass It On” food drive and LIFE Food Pantry.
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Loveland family welcomes strangers to Thanksgiving dinner

LOVELAND, Ohio — A local family dished out a side of friendship after they invited a family from Texas with nowhere to go to their home in Loveland. New to the Greater Cincinnati area and thousands of miles away from her hometown of Houston, Texas, Lela Pickett and her three-year-old daughter Alya did not want to be alone for the holiday.
LOVELAND, OH
consistentlycurious.com

15 + Cincinnati Holiday Traditions and Events To Do In 2022

Your complete guide of things to do in Cincinnati this 2022 holiday season. Twinkling light displays, classic holiday performances, and festive winter activities are holiday traditions that many look forward to year after year. We have partnered with Ohio. Find It Here. to highlight all the fun things and events to do in Cincinnati this holiday season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

9 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Nov. 25-27)

If you're in town for the weekend after the big dinner and need to get out of the house, there's still plenty to do in Cincinnati post-turkey day. Maybe you need to immediately shift into holiday season-mode to maintain proper dopamine levels, so look no further for Things To Do in Cincinnati Nov. 25-27. As always, check out CityBeat's event calendar for a look at more fun and enriching things to do in the Queen City every day of the week.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Covington shelter asking for donations for holiday season

COVINGTON, Ky. — A shelter in northern Kentucky is asking the community to give back this holiday season. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is looking for people to donate paper goods like cups, bowls and utensils. The shelter said it's currently experiencing an update in people and a...
COVINGTON, KY
consistentlycurious.com

Must See Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY & SE Indiana

Are you looking for the BEST Christmas light displays in Cincinnati & NKY?. The GOLD STAR EXPRESS is a group of routes including the BEST neighborhood Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY and SE Indiana with turn-by-turn google map directions. 🏆 The routes include ⭐️GOLD STAR⭐️ MUST SEE displays....
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

All Aboard the North Pole Express

The North Pole Express takes passengers down the tracks of Warren County, Ohio along with Santa and his elves on a one-hour-and-fifteen-minute journey. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and all kid passengers receive a souvenir bell and a holiday cookie. Hot chocolate can be purchased at the station...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
GERMANTOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Oxford police investigating after Lions Club Christmas trees damaged

OXFORD, Ohio — On Wednesday, the Oxford Police Department reported that Christmas trees at the Lions Club have been damaged. The Lions Club is a philanthropic and generous community service organization that sells trees to raise money for a number of efforts — the main one being assisting those who are blind and visually impaired.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Local bars taking safety precautions for Thanksgiving Eve

CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week is a time for packed stomachs and bars, but this year, people who own those businesses also have their minds filled worrying about their patrons' safety. Over the weekend, five people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit

HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

$1.99 fuel at Queensgate gas station on Black Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Black Friday deal at the pumps of a Queensgate gas station. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, the Marathon gas station is lowering fuel prices to $1.99, Marathon Manager Laura Wilson tells FOX19 NOW. Find more fuel prices in your area here. See a spelling...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy