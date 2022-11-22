Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago householdsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Related
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Make Arlington Heights Your Holiday Destination!
The Holiday Season is wonderful in Arlington Heights with some of Chicagoland’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment for the whole family!. It all starts with our spectacular annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 25th and continues with Small Business Saturday on November 26th. Come out and shop at independent...
The Food Guy: Post-Thanksgiving Pizza is a Must, and These Chicago-Area Restaurants Are Doing It Right
After spending many hours in the kitchen this week, Chicago-area residents are undoubtedly ready to kick back and order pizzas this weekend, and NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky has a quartet of suggestions. All four serve up thin-crust pizzas, with two located within Chicago’s city limits and two...
Black Friday 2022: Local malls welcome shoppers on day after Thanksgiving
Police have temporarily closed the entrances and traffic is being redirected after a popular Black Friday shopping destination reached capacity.
Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas
Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
2022 Aurora Festival of Lights open through Christmas Day
AURORA — The holiday season has officially arrived in Aurora as the ribbon for the Festival of Lights was cut Friday. The festival is one of the largest free drive-thru light displays in the region. A million lights are spread out over a one-mile route through Phillips Park. There is no cost for admission, you […]
fox32chicago.com
Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Pizza Castle now open in Hickory Hills
After almost five decades of serving pizzas from a small storefront in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood, Pizza Castle co-owner Richard Jensen had an opportunity to move into a bigger space and he jumped at the chance. So, Jensen packed up the family business and made the move a few...
Things to do in Chicago this weekend
The holiday activities intensify as we move closer to December. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson has the latest roundup of events across the Chicago region.
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop Out
Do you love popcorn? If the answer is yes then I have got the perfect location for the absolute best popcorn. The name is Popus Gourmet Popcorn in Tinley Park. The location is located in an adorable family-friendly area near the train station off of South St.
Family drives 73 miles to find perfect Christmas tree at Williams Tree Farm
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Following Thanksgiving, many people will put up a Christmas tree. But this year, with inflation and rising costs, local tree farms say they are trying to help shoppers avoid breaking the bank. In search of the perfect tree, Dennis Horgan and his family drove 73 miles from Schaumburg to Rockton to […]
Thrillist
A Fan-Favorite Lay's Flavor Is Back in Stores for a Limited Time
Lay's is bringing back a chip flavor that could either excite or upset you, depending on whether you live in the Chicago area. No, we're not talking Italian beef or ketchup-free hot dogs here. Instead, the purveyor of salty snacks is resurrecting its beloved Deep Dish Pizza flavor. The flavor...
Arlington Heights Welcomes Sailors Away From Home on Thanksgiving
Veterans and volunteers from the Arlington Heights American Legion Post 208 welcomed 45 sailors for a Thanksgiving meal Thursday. The young men and women are doing their U.S. Navy Basic Training at the Great Lakes Recruit Training Center in Illinois. For eight weeks, this group has been away from their...
travelawaits.com
8 Festive Holiday Events Not To Miss In One Of Chicago’s Most Idyllic Suburbs
Lake Forest, Illinois, sits on the shores of Lake Michigan, 30 miles north of downtown Chicago. This idyllic community of 20,000 is typically tranquil and reserved, but when the holiday season rolls around, everything shifts into high gear. 1. Lake Forest Tree Lighting Ceremony. The festivities kick off in earnest...
Need is greater than ever at Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children's
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The need is greater than ever at the Ronald McDonald House – which has expanded downtown, but still has a long wait list.Ronald McDonald House facilities accommodate families so they can stay close to their hospitalized children. This fall, upticks in RSV and the flu have sent more children to hospitals at a time when there has already been a shortage of beds for families at Chicago's Ronald McDonald House facilities. CBS 2's Tara Molina spoke with one family who are thankful they were able to get in ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.The Ronald McDonald House closest to...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
BHHS Chicago’s Libertyville office donates Thanksgiving meals to locals in need
For 32 years now, the employees at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago’s (BHHS Chicago) Libertyville office have served up Thanksgiving dinners for residents in need across Lake County. And this year, the office has reached its goal of donating 100 meals. Agents and staff all worked together throughout the process,...
Sparkle Light Festival opens Wednesday at Impact Field in Rosemont
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Village of Rosemont is getting into the holiday spirit on Wednesday, kicking off their outdoor Sparkle Light Festival at Impact Field.Organizers have partnered with the Chicago Dogs baseball team, and are calling this festival their premier light display this winter, complete with a two-story ice slide and more. Organizer Shawn Hunter said millions of holiday lights will be on display – making for a number of picture-perfect sights"It's a brand new show, and Sparkle Light Festival is actually one of the largest holiday events in the country. We have almost 2 million lights. All of our structures...
947wls.com
Chevy Chase will recreate ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ in Morton Grove next week
Remember this iconic scene from, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”? Well, you can see Chevy Chase do it in person in a Chicago suburb next week…. On Tuesday, November 29th at 5 PM at the Morton Grove Raising Cane’s the comedic actor will reprise his Clark Griswald role and recreate the scene where Clark lights up his decorations!
nadignewspapers.com
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
Thanksgiving Meals Distribution Canceled At Suburban Chicago Food Pantry Following Fire
A suburban nonprofit is now dealing with a devastating loss after a fire damaged their building just days just before Thanksgiving. Together We Cope, located in suburban Tinley Park, has helped tens of thousands of families over the years in the south suburbs, but is now in need of help itself.
French bulldog puppy, valued at over $3K, stolen from Arlington Heights pet store
olice are investigating the theft of a French bulldog puppy from Arlington Heights two weeks ago. It happened the evening of Nov. 10th at Little Paw Rescue on Palatine Road, officials said. The puppy is valued at over $3,000.
Comments / 0