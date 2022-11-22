ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Make Arlington Heights Your Holiday Destination!

The Holiday Season is wonderful in Arlington Heights with some of Chicagoland’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment for the whole family!. It all starts with our spectacular annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 25th and continues with Small Business Saturday on November 26th. Come out and shop at independent...
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
StatelineKids

Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas

Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
UNION, IL
WGN News

2022 Aurora Festival of Lights open through Christmas Day

AURORA — The holiday season has officially arrived in Aurora as the ribbon for the Festival of Lights was cut Friday. The festival is one of the largest free drive-thru light displays in the region. A million lights are spread out over a one-mile route through Phillips Park. There is no cost for admission, you […]
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
ROSEMONT, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comings & Goings: Pizza Castle now open in Hickory Hills

After almost five decades of serving pizzas from a small storefront in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood, Pizza Castle co-owner Richard Jensen had an opportunity to move into a bigger space and he jumped at the chance. So, Jensen packed up the family business and made the move a few...
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

A Fan-Favorite Lay's Flavor Is Back in Stores for a Limited Time

Lay's is bringing back a chip flavor that could either excite or upset you, depending on whether you live in the Chicago area. No, we're not talking Italian beef or ketchup-free hot dogs here. Instead, the purveyor of salty snacks is resurrecting its beloved Deep Dish Pizza flavor. The flavor...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Need is greater than ever at Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children's

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The need is greater than ever at the Ronald McDonald House – which has expanded downtown, but still has a long wait list.Ronald McDonald House facilities accommodate families so they can stay close to their hospitalized children. This fall, upticks in RSV and the flu have sent more children to hospitals at a time when there has already been a shortage of beds for families at Chicago's Ronald McDonald House facilities. CBS 2's Tara Molina spoke with one family who are thankful they were able to get in ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.The Ronald McDonald House closest to...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

BHHS Chicago’s Libertyville office donates Thanksgiving meals to locals in need

For 32 years now, the employees at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago’s (BHHS Chicago) Libertyville office have served up Thanksgiving dinners for residents in need across Lake County. And this year, the office has reached its goal of donating 100 meals. Agents and staff all worked together throughout the process,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Sparkle Light Festival opens Wednesday at Impact Field in Rosemont

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Village of Rosemont is getting into the holiday spirit on Wednesday, kicking off their outdoor Sparkle Light Festival at Impact Field.Organizers have partnered with the Chicago Dogs baseball team, and are calling this festival their premier light display this winter, complete with a two-story ice slide and more. Organizer Shawn Hunter said millions of holiday lights will be on display – making for a number of picture-perfect sights"It's a brand new show, and Sparkle Light Festival is actually one of the largest holiday events in the country. We have almost 2 million lights. All of our structures...
ROSEMONT, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them

A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy