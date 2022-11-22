ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

More than 1.7 million Nevadans to shop over Thanksgiving weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada shoppers are expected to spend big bucks over the holiday season despite concerns with inflation. The Retail Association of Nevada expects more than 1.7 million Nevadans to shop over Thanksgiving weekend and forecasts consumer retail sales in Nevada to grow by 8% during the holiday shopping season to reach a record $6.5 billion.
8newsnow.com

‘Black Friday isn’t dead, but changing,’ said Las Vegas shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though financial experts have said Black Friday is either a dying or changing tradition, Las Vegas shoppers proved that they are adapting to it. Black Friday no longer begins on the day. Holiday savings began back in October for several big box stores nationwide – including Target, Kohl’s and Walmart – in an effort to mitigate supply chain concerns and too much inventory.
Fox5 KVVU

Ongoing challenges continue for Las Vegas Christmas light installation business

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown for one Christmas light installation business in 2021. The owner and general manager for Las Vegas Christmas Light Installation Ceilee Sandhill said while things are slightly better, he is still experiencing staffing shortages. Sandhill was hard...
whatnowvegas.com

Broken Yolk Cafe Attached to Development Proposed by Dapper Companies

What Now reported earlier this month on plans submitted by Dapper Development to the Las Vegas Planning Commission for a new development in Centennial Hills on the northwest corner of North Durango Drive and West Centennial Parkway. The submitted paperwork referred to several restaurant concepts requesting entitlements to open in the proposed development. These included Vegas-born concept SkinnyFats and toasted sandwich brand Cheba Hut.
lasvegasmagazine.com

New Balla Italian Soul offers upgrades to classic Italian food in Vegas

When the Merulo Group purchased the SLS Las Vegas in 2018, it began a series of resort-wide renovations and changed the name to the Sahara Las Vegas, a nod to the glory of the historic hotel. The renovations brought a new gaming interior, the swanky lounge Casbar and a whole host of new restaurants, including the recently open Balla Italian Soul.
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Home in vintage community offers plenty of appeal for families

For its historic value alone, Rancho Nevada Estates is one of the most desirable communities in the Las Vegas Valley. The homes in this guard-gated vintage community were all built in the 1960s and ’70s, and the neighborhood’s character is incredibly distinct. It’s full of beautiful cul-de-sacs, perfect for running, biking and dog-walking. You really feel like part of something when you’re here. And a home has recently become available, one that offers plenty of space for families and a high standard of living.
lasvegasmagazine.com

Saginaw’s delicatessen adds new items to Vegas menu

One of the best delicatessens in downtown Las Vegas just got a whole lot better. In addition to its enormous sandwiches (you’ll need two hands, as their slogan says), Saginaw’s just introduced a whole bunch of new menu items, guaranteeing that there will be something for everyone here.
8newsnow.com

8 great ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmastime in the desert. We likely won’t have snow in the Las Vegas valley, but there are several ways to enjoy the holiday spirit. We’ll suggest eight, but we know there are many, many more. The Immersive Nutcracker: This version of the 1892...
8newsnow.com

‘Gingerbread Dreams’ captures holiday spirit at Bellagio Conservatory

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens has unveiled its new holiday display which is called “Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection.”. The winter-themed display can be seen for free at the Bellagio through Jan. 1, 2023. It features a 42-foot-tall white fir tree with thousands of lights, a holiday village, a gingerbread house, and a bakeshop complete with elves and polar bear helpers.
vegas24seven.com

SAHARA Las Vegas Announces Two-Day New Year’s Extravaganza

SAHARA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES TWO-DAY NEW YEAR’S EXTRAVAGANZA. Includes Open Bar, Entertainment, Fireworks, New Year’s Day Recovery Station. SAHARA Las Vegas invites guests to ring in 2023 with a two-day New Year’s extravaganza, including an open bar, live entertainment, fireworks, a New Year’s Day recovery station and more.
8newsnow.com

Magical Forest opens Friday to celebrate holidays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A holiday tradition opens for its 31st season on Friday, Nov. 25. The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village is a favorite stop for many local families. It’s a festive winter wonderland of colorfully decorated and lit trees, rides, and food. All the proceeds go to local programs that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in southern Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas shelter asks community for gift donations this holiday season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Shade Tree, a Las Vegas shelter for domestic violence and human trafficking survivors and their children, is asking for the community’s assistance in donating gifts as the holiday season approaches. The clients’ holiday wish list items may be found on the shelter’s Amazon...
