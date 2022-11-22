Read full article on original website
Related
1027wbow.com
It’s a winter wonderland at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds hosted its Winter Wonderland on Friday. The afternoon event included an ice-skating rink and train rides for guests. Food, vendors, and all of the fun things about the winter months were available at this event. Fairgrounds Manager Jenny Hamilton said...
1027wbow.com
Preparations underway for Small Business Saturday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – This past year has been one of the most challenging years ever for small business owners. From supply chain issues to navigating record high inflation, 2022 has presented a tough test to small business owners. However, this weekend should provide some much needed relief.
1027wbow.com
Clay Co. Humane Society fundraising for expansion
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local animal shelter is raising funds for a new building that will offer more space to their dogs. The Clay County Humane Society is trying to raise a total of $350,000. The shelter says it will use the funds to construct another building behind its current facility that will be able to house 40 dog kennels.
Comments / 0