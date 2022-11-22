CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local animal shelter is raising funds for a new building that will offer more space to their dogs. The Clay County Humane Society is trying to raise a total of $350,000. The shelter says it will use the funds to construct another building behind its current facility that will be able to house 40 dog kennels.

