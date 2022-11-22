Read full article on original website
Noah Rodger Green
Noah Rodger Green, age 63, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, November 21, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Green was born November 16, 1959 in California. He was employed with Smith- Blair as a metal fabricator. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and cooking. He was an avid Razorback fan, never missing an opportunity to cheer on those Hogs. He was a character and was always making the people around him laugh and have a good time. His family was very important to him. He adored his daughters and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Green also loved his dogs, Jake and Razor. He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Green and brother, Larry Green.
Texarkana Farmers’ Market to Host 2022 Christmas Market
The Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host its Christmas Market, Monday, December 5th from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at the Kress Gap, 116 W Broad St.. The Christmas Market will take place before the Main Street Texarkana’s Christmas Parade and will feature local vendors from all over the region. In addition to shopping local, consumers will have a front row seat to a live cooking demonstration featuring a Traditional Jamaican Christmas Meal. The entire event is free for the public to attend, and booth space is still available.
Hooks Man Arrested For Shooting At Repo Men
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–A Hooks, Texas, man is in custody for allegedly shooting at two men on Saturday who were there to repossess a vehicle. Curtis Terrell Lawson, 31, allegedly fired rounds from a black rifle at two men who were in the process of hooking up his car in front of a house on FM 1398 in Hooks shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to a probable cause affidavit. Lawson has been charged with deadly conduct involving the discharge of a firearm in Bowie County.
Fentanyl Death Alleged In Fed’s Conspiracy Indictment For Five In Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas–Four new defendants have been added to a case that began in the spring with the indictment of a local man who allegedly had 500 fake opioid prescription pills containing fentanyl stashed beneath his kitchen sink. At a detention hearing on March 1 in Texarkana’s downtown federal building,...
Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinics for Arkansas Residents
Earlier this year an ordinance was passed on the Arkansas side of Texarkana stating all animals need to be spayed/neutered unless owners are licensed breeders. To help alleviate any unwanted fees, the Animal Care and Adoption center will be hosting several low cost spay/neuter clinics in 2023 to help with the new ordinance that was passed for Texarkana Arkansas City limits.
