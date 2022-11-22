Read full article on original website
How to use TikTok’s closed eye filter
TikTokers are going viral with their videos pranking their friends and family using the closed eye filter that’s blowing up on the app — here’s how to try the effect out for yourself. Video platform TikTok has a huge number of different filters and effects that can...
What does NPC mean on TikTok?
‘NPC is a term you have probably come across while scrolling through comment sections on TikTok and other social media platforms — but what does it mean, and when is it used?. TikTok is continuing to be one of the biggest social media platforms in the world, with more...
What does ‘Mhm’ mean on Snapchat?
You might have seen someone use the term ‘mhm’ on Snapchat, perhaps in reply to a message you’ve sent. If your are confused about the meaning of the word, here’s everything you need to know. Snapchat continues to be a hugely popular app among many, with...
Twitch reveals new plans to combat predatory and harmful accounts
Twitch has provided an update on its plans to combat predatory and harmful accounts on the platform, including acquiring an AI company to help detect harmful text on the platform. As Twitch continues to gain popularity throughout the world, it’s become open to bad actors joining the platform. A...
GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives
Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
Overwatch 2 price cuts for Black Friday leaves players conflicted
Blizzard Entertainment’s currently running Black Friday sale for Overwatch 2 has divided the community, with many arguing that the move doesn’t deserve praise. The prices of cosmetics in Overwatch 2 have bewildered even the most dedicated of fans since the sequel’s launch in October. One user on...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet streamer horrified by new breeding mechanics
Twitch streamer CBAD was left horrified after learning about the new breeding mechanics in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was finally released on November 18, and while players have been met with a wide variety of hysterical glitches, players have enjoyed the game. In lieu of the...
TikToker furious Best Buy made him pay 11 cents to bag $3,200 worth of items
A TikToker is going viral for calling out Best Buy after the company charged him 11 cents for a plastic bag after he already spent $3,200 on goods at the store. To help the environment, many places and governments have pushed consumers to pay extra for plastic bags, but the way it’s being implemented really ticked off TikToker Matt Plapp.
Dafran baffled after Overwatch 2 payload C9 somehow ends in a draw
Overwatch 2 Twitch streamer Dafran was left completely in awe after his payload match ended in a bizarre draw. Draws in Overwatch 2 are much rarer than they were in the first game thanks to the removal of the dreaded tie-ridden 2CP game mode, but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist in the sequel.
KSI responds to concerned fans over “not for human consumption” Prime bottles
British YouTuber, rapper, and entrepreneur Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji has responded to concerned fans after a video surfaced showing huge amounts of PRIME Hydration bottles being destroyed because they were “not for human consumption”. PRIME Hydration has done little but add to KSI’s wildly successful career. The...
Malu Trevejo shuts down TikTok plastic surgery rumors amid fan backlash
TikTok star Malu Trevejo is shutting down rumors of getting plastic surgery after receiving backlash from her fanbase, who feel she looks drastically different. Malu Trevejo is a Cuban-American singer and longtime TikTok star with over 25 million followers on the viral video platform. While she’s best known for her...
Twitch streamer Forsen claims Warzone 2 has ruined his PC
During its launch, Warzone 2 suffered from shaky server stability, and Twitch streamer Forsen received a healthy dose of PC problems while playing himself. Warzone 2 has seen its fair share of bugs and glitches since its launch on November 16. Players could not invite their friends to matches, died instantly in the Gulag, and fell through the map floor mid-match.
How to move faster in Warzone 2.0: CoD expert reveals best guns for max movement speed
Warzone expert TrueGameData has revealed the best guns to maximize movement speed in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, pinpointing a number to get around Al-Mazrah as quickly as possible. Much has been said about Warzone 2.0’s movement mechanics since the game launched on November 16. Some have figured out...
Dr Disrespect reveals he pitched Elon Musk on Midnight Society game studio collab
Popular streamer Dr Disrespect has excited fans by revealing he pitched Elon Musk on the idea of working alongside him for his game studio Midnight Society. Dr Disrespect has been quite vocal about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter and some of his decisions since becoming owner, such as the controversial verified changes.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreaks: Shiny Hunting, outbreak odds, chaining & spawn rates
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can hunt specific species using the Mass Outbreak feature that was introduced in Gen 8’s Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Here is how it works in the Paldea region. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have plenty of ways to catch Pokemon in Gen 8’s Paldea region....
Overwatch 2 players want Pharah banned as bug gives her ultimate in just seconds
Many Overwatch 2 players are calling for Blizzard to remove Pharah from the game due to a bug that’s causing her to get ultimate charge much faster. Pharah is one of Overwatch’s original heroes, with the DPS character capable of dealing heavy damage in the air with her rockets, making her a massive threat for teams without hitscan heroes.
How long is Avatar 2? Avatar The Way of Water runtime explained
Avatar 2 hits screens in just three weeks, and it looks like we now know the runtime of the long-gestating sequel – but how long is Avatar: The Way of Water, and how does it compare to previous James Cameron films?. Writer-director James Cameron has been talking up his...
How to make Pokemon Scarlet & Violet run better on Nintendo Switch
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have discovered a way to make the games run better on Nintendo Switch and fix issues plaguing the Gen 9 titles. Since its release, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been bogged down by many bugs and glitches infuriating players. While the dual release has become...
Charizard comes to League of Legends in perfect Pokemon jungle mod
A modder has turned League of Legends Season 13’s brand new jungle companions into Pokemon, allowing every jungler to become a trainer and be the very best, like no one ever was. League of Legends Season 13 changes were largely pointed toward making jungle a more approachable role for...
Overwatch 2 producer updates fans on PvE story mode & new features in development
Overwatch 2’s Executive Producer has shared some unfortunate news about the upcoming PvE story campaign alongside exciting new features planned for 2023. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been mixed. While the gameplay has benefited immensely by the switch to 5v5, the Battle Pass, skin prices, and botched ranked system have left players feeling frustrated.
