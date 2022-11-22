Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
section618.com
Waltonville outlasts Christopher for spot in Turkey Tournament title game
CHRISTOPHER — Seth Karnes scored 19 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and overtime helping Waltonville rally to beat the host Bearcats 52-46 in OT to clinch the first spot in the championship game of the 48th annual Christopher Turkey Tournament. Wayne City will face Webber in...
freedom929.com
RICHLAND COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(OLNEY) The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred this past Wednesday afternoon at around 1:20, along Illinois Route 130 in Richland County, about 3 to 4 miles north of Olney. The incomplete report indicates three people were transported to an area hospital with injuries. No other details are available. We hope to have more information on this traffic wreck early next week.
wfcnnews.com
Yost Family Lights Display opening this Friday in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A holiday Christmas lights display in rural Williamson County will be opening to the public this Friday. According to the Yost Family, they will be opening their lights display, which features one of the largest Christmas displays in Southern Illinois on Black Friday. You can find them...
kbsi23.com
18 year old dies after crash in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – An 18 year old died after a crash Saturday night in Carbondale. Trace O. Bittle, 18, of Marion, was driving on East Walnut Street near Village Drive. Police responded around 10:56 p.m. on Nov. 19. Bittle was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale....
wevv.com
Woman and two juveniles charged after shooting and pursuit in Saline County
Police say a woman and two juveniles are being charged after a shooting and police pursuit in Saline County, Illinois early Friday morning. The Harrisburg Police Department says dispatch got multiple 911 calls about gunshots in the area of South Shaw Street around 2 a.m. on Friday. HPD says officers...
okawvilletimes.com
Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County
An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
wrul.com
Poshard Sentenced To Five Years In The Illinois Department Of Corrections
The Carmi Christmas Elf Thief will spend up to 5 years behind bars for his crime. 30 year old Daniel Poshard was handed his sentence Monday afternoon in White County court. Poshard was arrested on November 10th following an investigation by Carmi Police and charged with a Class 2 felony of Burglary. Thousands of dollars worth of footwear were stolen from a storage unit where the non profit was keeping footwear intended for children and young adults. In addition to the sentence, States Attorney Denton Aud says Poshard has been recommended for substance abuse treatment while serving his time. Court costs along with $7,000 in restitution were also made part of Poshard’s sentence. Judge t Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
Ambulance company pays over $300K to settle improper billing allegations
- HealthOne Critical Care Transport Service Inc. d/b/a (MedicOne) Medical Response of Marion, Illinois has agreed to pay a total of $302,124.37 in a civil settlement agreement. The settlement resolved the allegations that the company improperly billed Medicare for scheduled non-emergency ambulance transportation.
Comments / 0