ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
freedom929.com

RICHLAND COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(OLNEY) The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred this past Wednesday afternoon at around 1:20, along Illinois Route 130 in Richland County, about 3 to 4 miles north of Olney. The incomplete report indicates three people were transported to an area hospital with injuries. No other details are available. We hope to have more information on this traffic wreck early next week.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

18 year old dies after crash in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – An 18 year old died after a crash Saturday night in Carbondale. Trace O. Bittle, 18, of Marion, was driving on East Walnut Street near Village Drive. Police responded around 10:56 p.m. on Nov. 19. Bittle was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale....
CARBONDALE, IL
okawvilletimes.com

Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County

An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
PERRY COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Poshard Sentenced To Five Years In The Illinois Department Of Corrections

The Carmi Christmas Elf Thief will spend up to 5 years behind bars for his crime. 30 year old Daniel Poshard was handed his sentence Monday afternoon in White County court. Poshard was arrested on November 10th following an investigation by Carmi Police and charged with a Class 2 felony of Burglary. Thousands of dollars worth of footwear were stolen from a storage unit where the non profit was keeping footwear intended for children and young adults. In addition to the sentence, States Attorney Denton Aud says Poshard has been recommended for substance abuse treatment while serving his time. Court costs along with $7,000 in restitution were also made part of Poshard’s sentence. Judge t Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
CARMI, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy