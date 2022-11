Thanksgiving meal prices jumped up across the country this year, but even more so in Colorado according to an analysis by the Colorado Farm Bureau. The American Farm Bureau Federation found in an informal survey that the national average cost of a Thanksgiving meal for ten guests jumped 20% from last year to $64.05. Colorado shoppers are expected to pay 4.8% more than the national average, putting the cost at $67.14 or $6.71 a person.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO