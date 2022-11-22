Read full article on original website
Related
pdccourier.com
Guttenberg merchants plan open house, Christmas parade
The traditional Christmas open house held by Guttenberg merchants will once again be held on the Saturday following Thanksgiving and will coincide with the national "Small Business Saturday" promotion. Participating merchants will be offering special sales, refreshments and door prizes that day as they welcome customers shopping for the holidays.
cbs2iowa.com
With homelessness rising, CR shelters are full every night, leaving some out in the cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures from Linn County show for the first time, the county has identified more than 100 people that are homeless, nearly four times the number just a few years ago. People we spoke with blame the derecho and pandemic as underlying causes, but some we spoke to say the job market is still poor. Larry Bluhm has been without a home for two months; he says it's embarrassing. "To see the looks that you get and people shaking their heads, it makes you feel horrible, it really does."
pdccourier.com
Overview of local schools State report cards
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) district and school report cards came up this past week and the PdC public school district performance received a 65.8 % overall giving them three stars, meaning the district ‘Meets Expectations.’ River Ridge district rating was 74 % , Seneca district rating was 75.3%, and Wauzeka-Steuben schools received an overall rating of 82.1% giving them all a four start rating thus “Exceeding expectations”.
KCRG.com
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
pdccourier.com
Patricia L. Benish
Patricia L. Benish, 88 of Prairie du Chien passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Patricia was born Dec. 24, 1933, in Madison, the daughter of Donald and Verda (Church) Myers. Patricia married Donald F. Benish on Oct. 25, 1952, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. She worked at the Crawford County Courthouse for 38 years; first as deputy county clerk for 22 years and 12 years proudly serving as the first female elected county clerk until her retirement in 1997. Patricia’s husband, Donald preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 1977.
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
pdccourier.com
Hoffman Hall annual Turkey Trot
The annual Hoffman Hall Turkey Trot will be taking place on November 24. On site registration is from 7:00 - 7:45 a.m. According to Mike Ulrich, Prairie du Chien Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director, the event normally hosts between 100-200 people. “It cool because it is has become a family tradition for many people,” states Ulrich. “Kids come home the night before and then the entire family takes part in the run. In the past few years people have even been coming with their dogs.”
Bremer County Farmer Shares His Secret To Being “A Good Farmer”
When something works, it’s hard to justify changing how things are. But for one Bremer County Farmer, change is what helps with growth. Mark Mueller is a fourth-generation farmer producing no-till corn, soybeans, alfalfa, specialty beans, forage rye, and corn for silage. But it wasn’t always that way.
pdccourier.com
Hats and scarfs were made to be given away
Karen Lindh has created over 150 scarfs and hats to give to those who need them in Prairie du Chien and the surrounding areas. Her sister, Patti Bailey, assisted in gathering yarn and encouraging her sister’s desire to give back to the community. “Patty got me into this. I...
pdccourier.com
Oak savanna restoration underway
Clayton County Conservation naturalist Kenny Slocum admires the forb diversity in the goat prairie at the Bloody Run County Park oak savanna. (Photo submitted)
Cresco Woman Scores Strange Payday From the Iowa Lottery
No matter how you cut it, winning a major lottery prize is life-changing, right? You drop a good chunk of change in anyone's lap and they'll certainly be impacted, hopefully positively, by the extra moolah. For one NE Iowa woman, the amount isn't as cut and dry as your typical...
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman, Daughter Take Five Flags Center’s Stage
Dubuque and the Five Flags Center welcomed Clint Black and his family for their "Mostly Hits & The Mrs." tour on Sunday, November 22nd. Hundreds came out for the troubadour, whose songs helped define the beloved sound of 90s country music. Clint was joined by his wife of 32 years, Lisa Hartman Black, and his 21-year-old daughter, Lily Pearl Black.
“Worldwide” Artist Performing at 2023 Great Jones County Fair
Officials with the Great Jones County Fair have just announced that a "Worldwide" artist will be performing on Friday, July 21st 2023 at the fair. And tickets are going on sale just in time to be the perfect stocking stuffer!. Make that "Mr. Worldwide!" Yes, Pitbull, one of the most...
KCRG.com
Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Iowa County
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10 pm, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a police pursuit south of Watkins. Benton County Police were pursuing a black Chevy pickup in relation to a criminal incident that had previously occurred. The police chase entered...
Fatal four-wheeler accident in Delaware County
(Manchester) An ATV accident in Northeast Iowa on Wednesday afternoon resulted in one death. The Iowa State Patrol says the four-wheeler was traveling westbound on 240th Street and lost control. The ATV bottomed out upon entering the north ditch and the passengers were ejected. One rider was struck by the...
Dubuque Man Duct-Tapes Women To Chair; Imprisons Woman And Her Daughter At Gunpoint
According to Dubuque Police and a report from the Telegraph Herald; a Dubuque man taped a woman to a chair and held her inside his residence against her will, while also threatening her and her child at gunpoint. Jacob R. Mullins, 24, of 822 West Fifth Street in Dubuque was...
iheart.com
One Dead After ATV Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Manchester, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday in Manchester. The ISP says the crash happened a little after 3pm in the 1500 block of 240th Street. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the driver and a passenger were thrown from the ATV. One of the riders was killed in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
Comments / 0