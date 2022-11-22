Read full article on original website
Patricia L. Benish
Patricia L. Benish, 88 of Prairie du Chien passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Patricia was born Dec. 24, 1933, in Madison, the daughter of Donald and Verda (Church) Myers. Patricia married Donald F. Benish on Oct. 25, 1952, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. She worked at the Crawford County Courthouse for 38 years; first as deputy county clerk for 22 years and 12 years proudly serving as the first female elected county clerk until her retirement in 1997. Patricia’s husband, Donald preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 1977.
