rwcpulse.com
A European winter wonderland arrives in East Palo Alto
On a recent Friday evening, a group of children skated around an ice rink surrounded by holiday lights and frosted Christmas trees as white flakes swirled around them overhead. Surrounding the rink, small groups of friends and family sipped mulled wine and dined on cheese fondue, enjoying the ambiance of wooden chalets where fire pits burned brightly.
Holiday Events to check out on the Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV): The holiday season has arrived and there will be plenty of events to check out on the Central Coast. This list will be constantly updated throughout the months of November and December. If you have any of your favorite holiday events that we have not covered then feel free to reach The post Holiday Events to check out on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
5 Places Still Open for Christmas Day in the Bay Area
Many around the world will be celebrating Christmas after 2 years of Covid. Just in case you forget anything along the way or are looking for a place to eat, here are 5 places still open this Christmas Day 2022.
KSBW.com
The opening of ice skating by the bay in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Ice Skating by the Bay will return to Monterey is returning this Friday, Nov. 25. The rink is located in Custom House Plaza. The rink will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Adjusted hours will be on Dec. 5 through 12 and again on Dec. 12 to 15, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
climaterwc.com
Hillsdale Shopping Center tree-lighting rings in holiday season
Hillsdale Shopping Center kicked off the holiday season with its annual tree lighting, the arrival of Santa Claus and an assortment of live entertainment on Friday, Nov. 18. But the holiday fun has only begun at the San Mateo shopping center, which is hosting events as well as opportunities to donate to local community members in need throughout the season.
benitolink.com
Hollister’s newest dining experience gets ready for its Nov. 25 grand opening
With the launch date initially scheduled for a year ago, The Baler Restaurant at the Pendergrass will open to the public for dinner on Nov 25 after a successful—if slightly shaky—soft opening Nov. 23. “That evening was a good experience, for the most part,” said Yvonne Sanchez, who...
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Akira Sushi Happy Hour
Don’t get me wrong. Akira Sushi Aptos, hidden away on the back side of a retail plaza, was a Found Treasure at first sight, even at, say, 1:01pm. It’s clean, stylish, playful, with all sorts of alluring hand rolls (like the Hand Grenade), vegetarian rolls (including Silence of the Yams), “basic” rolls (yes to the Baby Yoda) and over-the-top “makizushi” special rolls (note the Wonder Woo, “O” Face and Soquel Avenue) appearing across 10 pages of the menu, along with some udon, salads, sashimi, nigiri, desserts and a strong list of sakes.
Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast and shoppers were waiting in line for the latest deals. Shoppers in Salinas were lined up at Walmart on North Davis Road and Target on North Main Street. Walmart had an estimated 70 people in line while Target had an estimated 50 people in The post Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area
Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
Mountain Democrat
Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips
Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
morganhilllife.com
Downtown Lowdown … with David Dindak: Taking photos of her own child led to a life taking portraits of others
Rebecca has a gift that turns any crying baby into a happy smiler. The holidays are upon us and a great way to savor these precious times is through a portrait. Morgan Hill Downtown Association member Portraits By Rebecca owner Rebecca Little is here to help. This business was kismet....
Shoppers seek Black Friday deals in the Bay Area
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Shoppers are off and on running, but how fast and how long they will run is still up in the air. Retail experts are scaling back their expectations for holiday shopping because of gas prices, inflation and the possible recession ahead. But shoppers will be shoppers and they are out […]
7x7.com
73 Great Holiday Gifts Made in the Bay Area
Give our beloved Bay Area the greatest gift of all this season: Shop local!. We've rounded up a pile of perfect presents at every budget from local artists, makers, small businesses, and brands. There's something for everyone: foodies, design junkies, culture vultures, style mavens, wellness warriors, littles, and wanderlusters. Plus, a few of our favorite NorCal nonprofits that deserve your seasonal donations.
NBC Bay Area
Morgan Hill Community Still Dealing with Wild Pigs Problem
The clear, cool and dry weather is adding to a long-running pig problem in the South Bay. The people who live in the hilltop communities in Morgan Hill said they are definitely frustrated with the damage and mental stress caused by the wild pigs. As the problems and the size of the packs, keep growing.
metrosiliconvalley.com
Silicon Valley Organizations Promote Locally Crafted Holiday Gifts
Silicon Valley is home to Y Combinator, the world’s first startup accelerator, and many of its success stories—DoorDash, Dropbox, Quora—are based in the Bay Area. But the soul of Santa Clara County’s entrepreneurial spirit is far from the high-tech world. It’s in flea markets, street fairs and micro-festivals—a local community of makers and shakers. With events coming up from three different groups—SJMade, SJ.Makers and Silicon Valley Pop-Up—’tis the season to sample their locally crafted wares.
'New normal': SF fishermen say Bay Area crab season may never again start before Thanksgiving
It's going to be harder to find local crab this Thanksgiving -- and possibly for many Thanksgivings to come. Here's why.
sfstandard.com
Here’s a New Bay Area Restaurant You Must Try This Weekend
Never want to look at a turkey baster again? We can’t blame you. In fact, we have some suggestions on eateries throughout the Bay Area to check out once that Thanksgiving food coma subsides. Families that make pizza’s a post-Turkey Day tradition should check out two new pizzerias in...
ediblemontereybay.com
Chef Jessica Yarr Debuts Residency in Santa Cruz, Prepares to Open Bakery for Felton
She has three projects simmering away, each with its own energetic identity. But the most kinetic thing she has happening might be her abiding affection for roller skating. For a pop-up peek at one of the projects, The Brunch Shift, she attached a special: Anyone arriving on “blades, board or skates” gets a free mochi donut. (the pop-up’s emblem, BTW, is an egg on roller skates delivering a tray of food.)
San Jose art pavilion only opened once
A grand art installation in San Jose’s SoFA district was supposed to stimulate economic growth and revitalize the downtown—but it’s unclear if it will ever do so. The curvaceous, fiberglass art installation and event center known as the Serpentine Pavilion was completed in late 2021, with plans to stay for eight months. It’s been a year, and the pavilion has only opened once in August during the Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival. Soon the installation may move to make way for a two-tower, 20-story office complex approved in early October. But the project is still in the planning stages.
‘Almost hopeless’: San Jose homeless residents prepare for winter
While many Santa Clara County residents are gathering for Thanksgiving in warm settings, dozens of homeless people living in tents, RVs or cars in and around San Jose’s Columbus Park are facing a more somber reality. Many residents there claim the city illegally trashed or destroyed their shelters and...
