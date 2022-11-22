ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mountain Xpress

Q&A: Mary Crowe on the community effort to rename Clingmans Dome

Since 2015, Mary Crowe has watched as mountain peaks across the country have been renamed. That year, Mount McKinley in Alaska became Denali, an Athabascan word meaning “the great one.”. Later, in 2021, Squaw Mountain in the Colorado foothills was formally recognized as Mestaa’ėhehe, named after a prominent Native...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to forest fire in Pickens County, official says

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a forest fire in Central, according to Pickens County Emergency Services Director. Officials said the 3-acre forest fire on Robinson Bridge Road was caused by powerlines that fell. At this time, the fire has been contained and crews are working to...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

US Capitol Christmas tree will be lit by local boy

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — When the 78-foot-tall red spruce is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 29, 4th grader Catcuce Micco Tiger will do the honors, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture. Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche) is nine years...
CHEROKEE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Blue Ridge Ringers present ‘Rings and Rhythms of the Season’

The Blue Ridge Ringers, an advanced auditioned group of handbell musicians, have concerts planned in the area next month. The handbell ensemble, based out of Hendersonville, will be presenting ‘Rings and Rhythms of the Season’ during the month of December. They will be performing Tuesday, December 13 at Tryon Estates in Columbus at 7 pm., and another performance is scheduled at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 18 at FENCE.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

Franklin science fair winners crowned

Franklin Elementary School recently held its annual science fair. Third grader David Whitfield took first place; fourth grader Paisley Montgomery, finished second; and third grader Emma Meadows finished in third place in the schoolwide competition.
FRANKLIN, NC
WYFF4.com

Henderson County man celebrates $2 million lottery win

SALUDA, N.C. — A Henderson County, North Carolina, man is entering the holiday season with a big lottery win. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Yoni Davila of East Flat Rock tried his luck on a $20 lottery ticket and won the first $2 million prize in the Platinum scratch-off game.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Lodging

Construction Begins on Moxy Asheville, the First Moxy Hotel in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina—Following weeks of preliminary groundwork, construction has officially begun on the new Moxy Asheville, North Carolina’s first Moxy Hotel. Upon planned completion in early 2024, the hotel will have 115 guestrooms, the brand’s Bar Moxy and lobby, and an independent rooftop bar and restaurant. Moxy Asheville will connect to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown to form a new dual-brand offering. Although the hotels will have separate lobbies and elevators, they are set to share amenities including the pool deck, fitness center, and meeting space.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Dispute over pigs leads to attempted murder in NC, DA says

TUCKASEGEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A dispute about a pig escalated into attempted murder and a man ordered to serve at least two decades in prison, according to District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch. The district attorney said Kenneth McCall, 68, shot William McCall, 39, over free-ranging pigs. William McCall claimed...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in crash on Thanksgiving

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle collision near Walhalla that resulted in the death of a man. This collision occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Poplar Springs Road near Walhalla. Troopers said the driver was heading north on Poplar Springs...
WALHALLA, SC
onekindesign.com

This glorious mountain house in North Carolina is all about the zen

This mountain modern zen house was designed by Living Stone Design + Build, perched on top of Elk Mountain with breathtaking views of the skyline of Asheville, North Carolina. For this project, the homeowners had a vision, “Hollywood Hills of Western NC.” Complimenting the natural views, the contemporary architecture opens over the city in the distance, evoking a wooded version of the LA neighborhood.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH FURNISHED HOUSE

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH FURNISHED HOUSE, Long term, Ideal for traveling Nurses. Located Bryson City 30 Minutes from Sylva. NO PETS $475 a week. Call 828-736-0785. 38-39*
BRYSON CITY, NC

