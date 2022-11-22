Read full article on original website
Sylva Herald
NEW RV PARK SITE RENTALS, located Bryson City 30 minutes to Cherokee or Sylva
NEW RV PARK SITE RENTALS, located Bryson City 30 minutes to Cherokee or Sylva. $800 a month long term, includes $100 electric, shower house, laundry, convent easy access, big rig friendly. Call 828-736-0785. 38-41*
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Mary Crowe on the community effort to rename Clingmans Dome
Since 2015, Mary Crowe has watched as mountain peaks across the country have been renamed. That year, Mount McKinley in Alaska became Denali, an Athabascan word meaning “the great one.”. Later, in 2021, Squaw Mountain in the Colorado foothills was formally recognized as Mestaa’ėhehe, named after a prominent Native...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to forest fire in Pickens County, official says
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a forest fire in Central, according to Pickens County Emergency Services Director. Officials said the 3-acre forest fire on Robinson Bridge Road was caused by powerlines that fell. At this time, the fire has been contained and crews are working to...
WLOS.com
Unauthorized I-40 detour causes headaches for some Haywood County residents
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drivers in Haywood County are trying to avoid congestion on Interstate 40 by using local roads. Even tractor-trailer drivers are attempting to bypass interstate traffic. But they're finding local roads closed to through-traffic, which is creating jams and headaches for residents. With bridge work...
wspa.com
US Capitol Christmas tree will be lit by local boy
ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — When the 78-foot-tall red spruce is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 29, 4th grader Catcuce Micco Tiger will do the honors, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture. Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche) is nine years...
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
Woman charged with murder of 4-year-old in Vale: Deputies
Chelsea Crompton, a girlfriend of Lidey's father, was apprehended without incident at a family member's home in Madison County.
WLOS.com
AdventHealth announces state approval for new hospital in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — AdventHealth appears to have won the fight over who gets to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a tweet Tuesday evening, the hospital says the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) gave it approval to build the new facility. AdventHealth...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Blue Ridge Ringers present ‘Rings and Rhythms of the Season’
The Blue Ridge Ringers, an advanced auditioned group of handbell musicians, have concerts planned in the area next month. The handbell ensemble, based out of Hendersonville, will be presenting ‘Rings and Rhythms of the Season’ during the month of December. They will be performing Tuesday, December 13 at Tryon Estates in Columbus at 7 pm., and another performance is scheduled at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 18 at FENCE.
avlwatchdog.org
Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
Mount Airy News
Franklin science fair winners crowned
Franklin Elementary School recently held its annual science fair. Third grader David Whitfield took first place; fourth grader Paisley Montgomery, finished second; and third grader Emma Meadows finished in third place in the schoolwide competition.
WYFF4.com
Henderson County man celebrates $2 million lottery win
SALUDA, N.C. — A Henderson County, North Carolina, man is entering the holiday season with a big lottery win. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Yoni Davila of East Flat Rock tried his luck on a $20 lottery ticket and won the first $2 million prize in the Platinum scratch-off game.
WLOS.com
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
Lodging
Construction Begins on Moxy Asheville, the First Moxy Hotel in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina—Following weeks of preliminary groundwork, construction has officially begun on the new Moxy Asheville, North Carolina’s first Moxy Hotel. Upon planned completion in early 2024, the hotel will have 115 guestrooms, the brand’s Bar Moxy and lobby, and an independent rooftop bar and restaurant. Moxy Asheville will connect to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown to form a new dual-brand offering. Although the hotels will have separate lobbies and elevators, they are set to share amenities including the pool deck, fitness center, and meeting space.
FOX Carolina
Dispute over pigs leads to attempted murder in NC, DA says
TUCKASEGEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A dispute about a pig escalated into attempted murder and a man ordered to serve at least two decades in prison, according to District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch. The district attorney said Kenneth McCall, 68, shot William McCall, 39, over free-ranging pigs. William McCall claimed...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in crash on Thanksgiving
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle collision near Walhalla that resulted in the death of a man. This collision occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Poplar Springs Road near Walhalla. Troopers said the driver was heading north on Poplar Springs...
WLOS.com
'Tri-demic' infection rates fall across WNC, but physicians warn viruses still circulating
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As many families return to their Thanksgiving rituals, physicians warn it could stress healthcare systems in the coming weeks. While cases of RSV, influenza, and COVID-19 are trending downward across North Carolina's mountain counties, the viruses and others are still making plenty of people sick.
onekindesign.com
This glorious mountain house in North Carolina is all about the zen
This mountain modern zen house was designed by Living Stone Design + Build, perched on top of Elk Mountain with breathtaking views of the skyline of Asheville, North Carolina. For this project, the homeowners had a vision, “Hollywood Hills of Western NC.” Complimenting the natural views, the contemporary architecture opens over the city in the distance, evoking a wooded version of the LA neighborhood.
One dead after crash in Oconee County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that one person is dead after another Thanksgiving Day crash in the Upstate. The crash happened when the driver in the single vehicle wreck lost control on a curve in Oconee County.
Sylva Herald
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH FURNISHED HOUSE
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH FURNISHED HOUSE, Long term, Ideal for traveling Nurses. Located Bryson City 30 Minutes from Sylva. NO PETS $475 a week. Call 828-736-0785. 38-39*
