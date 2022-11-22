Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Homebound SeniorsZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Related
calmatters.network
Police arrest woman suspected of breaking into same Palo Alto house twice
Police in Palo Alto on Sunday arrested a woman in connection with burglarizing a home she had reportedly broken into six months prior. Kathleen Joan Cuadros, 48, of Palo Alto, was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, vandalism and providing false information to police, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.
Driver in collision that killed parents of twins arraigned, held without bond
The two Redwood City drivers facing second-degree murder charges for their involvement in a major vehicle collision that resulted in the death of a San Carlos couple appeared before a judge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The defendants, Kyle Harrison, 23, and a 17-year-old were allegedly drag racing before 8 p.m....
Petaluma police make 9 DUI arrests after officers forced to break up fights in large downtown bar crowd
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The night before Thanksgiving is dubbed “Blackout Wednesday,” which is known to be a time in millennial culture for old friends to get together in their hometown at a bar or nightclub. However, that night is infamously known for a number of drunk driving cases, and Wednesday night in Petaluma was […]
1 fatally shot during apparent domestic dispute in Dublin
DUBLIN – One person has died in a shooting that stemmed from an apparent domestic dispute in Dublin over the weekend.According to the Dublin Police Department, officers were called to the Sofi Apartments on San Ramon on Sunday afternoon. Police said there was a dispute between a man, woman, and the woman's estranged husband.During the dispute, a physical altercation took place between the two men, which resulted in the estranged husband being fatally shot.In a statement Tuesday, police said that based on the initial investigation and testimony from eyewitnesses, the shooting was in self-defense.Police did not release the names of the people involved. The condition of the others involved in the dispute was not immediately available.The Alameda County District Attorney's Office is conducting a review to determine if charges will be filed.
Fairfield woman hurt, man killed in domestic violence-related stabbing, police say
FAIRFIELD, California — One man is dead and a woman was hurt after a domestic violence-related stabbing in Fairfield, police said. Officers responded to reports about a woman being stabbed in an apartment on the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found both a woman and a man stabbed, however the man ultimately died from his injuries.
Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
Pedestrian injured in Modesto hit-and-run crash
MODESTO - Police in Modesto are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian on Tuesday night and then drove away. According to the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m., a 72-year-old woman was walking near the intersection of Snyder Ave. and Thornhill Wy. when a light-colored sedan that was traveling eastbound on Snyder Ave., hit the woman, knocking her to the ground. In the video provided to CBS13, the vehicle stayed on the scene for about two minutes, and during that time, did not exchange information with the woman or contact the authorities, police say. At one point, a figure got out of the front passenger side of the vehicle, walked around to the driver's side, and got in. The vehicle then left.The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.The driver of the vehicle is still at large. Police say that no license plate information or information about the driver was obtained during the investigation.
Santa Cruz murder victim identified, suspect arrested
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A 36-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz was identified by investigators on Wednesday. Neoklis Koumides was murdered in the area of Cedar and Church streets around 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Detectives said they determined a fight broke out between […]
Suspects arrested in Thanksgiving homicide: Sheriff
BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in a shooting death on Thanksgiving Day in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Wharf Drive in Bay Point around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, and arriving on scene they found “a shooting victim on the street.” “The […]
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Duo Arrested in Thanksgiving Day Homicide in Bay Point
On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at about 3:40 PM, Muir Station deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a report of a shooting on Wharf Drive in Bay Point. Deputies arrived on scene finding a shooting victim on the street. The fire department and an ambulance arrived to treat the victim. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene. He is not being identified at this time.
Suspect who stabbed victim at Nation’s Burger in El Cerrito still at large
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are still searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim at Nation’s Giant Hamburgers earlier this month, the El Cerrito Police Department announced Tuesday in a Nixle alert. The victim was stabbed multiple times, taken to the hospital and released, KRON4 reported. The suspect is described as a […]
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Arrest Three in Connection With Drug Trafficking and Illegal Firearms
The Antioch Police Department announced that on Tuesday, its officers and Special Operations Unit detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the City of Brentwood related to an ongoing drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession investigation. During the search, detectives located four semi-auto pistols (1 of which was...
Suspect sought in indecent exposure incident at Brentwood store
BRENTWOOD – Police in Brentwood are searching for a man suspected in an indecent exposure incident at a store earlier this month.Officers were called to the Kohl's department store at 5511 Lone Tree Way around 6:40 p.m. on November 11 on reports of a man exposing himself. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.In a department social media post, police released surveillance video of the suspect, who appears to be walking around the store's shoe department. He is described as a male between the ages of 17-25, thin build, standing about 5'7" to 5'9".The video shows the suspect wearing a burgundy shirt with "distinct" lettering, royal blue shorts, black socks and red slides.Anyone who may know the suspect is urged to contact Detective Talley of the Brentwood Police Department at 925-809-7793. Tips can also be given to the department's dispatch at 925-809-7911.
Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a man was arrested after they allegedly shot at a moving car in broad daylight on Tuesday. Rene Alamillo, 27, is suspected of shooting at the car on Marchant Street just before 4 p.m. Police said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Footage taken identified Alamillo The post Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone appeared first on KION546.
Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thanksgiving morning Marina Police said they arrested two suspects for felony evading after a chase in a stolen vehicle. Police said at 3 a.m., they began a pursuit of a vehicle near Imjin Parkway and Preston Drive after committing multiple traffic violations. The vehicle could not get around the roundabout at The post Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina appeared first on KION546.
Brentwood police looking for indecent exposure suspect
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Police in the East Bay are looking for a man they allege exposed his private parts at a Kohl’s store. The alleged incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Kohl’s at 5511 Lone Tree Way. Officers released a video and photos showing a suspect who “appears to be an […]
Stanford Shopping Center shooting suspect reportedly had feud with former supervisor
Police said he was sending his old supervisor threatening text messages.
Two drivers arrested on murder charges in Redwood City crash that killed parents of twin girls
Two Redwood City drivers, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested and face second-degree murder charges for their involvement in a major vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a San Carlos couple and leaving several others injured, according to the Redwood City Police Department. The defendants, 23-year-old Kyle Harrison...
padailypost.com
Two young men arrested on suspicion of second degree murder in the drag racing deaths
Two young men have been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly drag racing in Redwood City and hitting a car that killed a mother and father, leaving their twin 7-year-old daughters orphans. Arrested were a 17-year-old boy and Kyle Harrison, 23, both of Redwoodo City. Grace Spiridon, 42,...
60-year-old Livermore woman reported missing
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 60-year-old Livermore woman has been reported missing by her family, police announced Wednesday. Cindi Robinson was last seen in the area of Portola Avenue and East Airway Boulevard in Livermore at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Her dog was found Friday night at around 11:30 p.m. near 1700 […]
Comments / 0