Las Cruces native Orlando Madrid has two free live performances coming up at Amador Live, 302 S. Main St. The first show, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, will feature Madrid with a Latin Jazz group in “a night of Latin Music and salsa in a jazz style,” according to a flyer about the show. The second show, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, will include “more original compositions and jazz standards,” Madrid said.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO