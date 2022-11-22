ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Akron Leader Publications

Parents react to Copley-Fairlawn bus troubles

COPLEY — Copley-Fairlawn City Schools Business Manager Steven Robinson provided an update on the district’s ongoing transportation challenges at the Nov. 15 Board of Education meeting. Robinson addressed negative parent reaction to a recent social media post suggesting parents have a back-up plan for getting students to and...
COPLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
richlandsource.com

Sarah Humphrey resigns as Health Commissioner at Richland Public Health

MANSFIELD – Richland Public Health announced Friday that Sarah Humphrey has officially resigned from her position as Health Commissioner to pursue other opportunities. The Board of Health accepted her resignation on Nov. 23 and appointed Medical Director, Dr. Daniel Burwell, to serve as interim Health Commissioner.
MANSFIELD, OH
whbc.com

City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
CANTON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

We the People must demand appropriate accountability over FirstEnergy Corp scandal

President Abraham Lincoln warned about the growing power of corporate entities in 1864 when he prophetically stated: Though the election results were disappointing in hoping that a newly-composed state legislature might seek appropriate accountability of FirstEnergy Corporation over the bribery scandal to pass House Bill (HB) 6, there are other tracks that can and must […] The post We the People must demand appropriate accountability over FirstEnergy Corp scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

NEW UPDATE: Power Back On at Cleveland Clinic Mercy

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At last check, Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital was still going through internal power restoration measures, so emergency patients were still being diverted to other hospitals. This as the Canton hospital continues working through a devastating fire Tuesday that took out two transformers...
CANTON, OH
The Center Square

Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission

(The Center Square) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site. “The 179th is the right choice for this...
MANSFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
STARK COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder

ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
ASHLAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

49.6 Acres in 3 parcels, home, outbuildings, and misc.

Horse Training Track and Horse Barn * Good Tillable Acreage Good Building Sites * Holmes County * Paint Township. Located just south of Winesburg and east of Trail this 49+ acre farm provides outstanding building sites, barns set up for horses and a well-established horse training track. The older home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath along with a kitchen, dining room and living room. Utilities include propane gas forced air heat and water well and septic. Other improvements include a 40’x72’ bank barn w/shed and a 30’x60’ pole-built horse barn. The remaining land is mostly open/tillable bottom ground with approx. 5-6 acres being wooded. Has 337’ total frontage on TR 414. Don’t miss this offering in a great location!
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Three-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD—The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at approximately 6:40 PM, on Interstate 71 near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, Morrow County. Abraham Smith Jr., age 55, of Canton, was operating a...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
STARK COUNTY, OH
kisswtlz.com

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home

An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
HURON COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Canton man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD -- A Canton man was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene, authorities stated.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Tree Hugger

Horses, Goats Rescued From Mounds of Filth on Ohio Farm

More than two dozen horses, goats, dogs, and cats are being treated by veterinarians and receiving care after being rescued from a farm in Ashland County, Ohio. Investigators removed the animals from a rural property after being alerted to an alleged case of mistreatment. Horses and goats were found in filthy stalls, sometimes standing on piles of manure several feet high.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH

