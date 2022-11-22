Read full article on original website
Akron Leader Publications
Parents react to Copley-Fairlawn bus troubles
COPLEY — Copley-Fairlawn City Schools Business Manager Steven Robinson provided an update on the district’s ongoing transportation challenges at the Nov. 15 Board of Education meeting. Robinson addressed negative parent reaction to a recent social media post suggesting parents have a back-up plan for getting students to and...
richlandsource.com
Sarah Humphrey resigns as Health Commissioner at Richland Public Health
MANSFIELD – Richland Public Health announced Friday that Sarah Humphrey has officially resigned from her position as Health Commissioner to pursue other opportunities. The Board of Health accepted her resignation on Nov. 23 and appointed Medical Director, Dr. Daniel Burwell, to serve as interim Health Commissioner.
Teacher to be living donor for former 4th grade student, 27 years later
Fourth-grade was a decades-old memory for a Summit County man, when suddenly right when he needed it most, his elementary school teacher came back into his life just in time to help save it.
whbc.com
City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
richlandsource.com
More than 70 Richland County business to participate in Small Business Saturday
MANSFIELD -- Each local business has something unique to offer, said Sandy Messner, director of marketing and communications for the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development. A small business owner herself, Messner said Small Business Saturday is sometimes the busiest day of the year for participants. Since mid-November, the Chamber...
WKYC
Akron reveals list of 100 businesses getting cut of $1 million in grants: See the full list
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published in an unrelated article on Nov. 21, 2022. The city of Akron has announced 100 different small businesses that will each be receiving a one-time grant worth $10,000 “to help offset costs and negative impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
We the People must demand appropriate accountability over FirstEnergy Corp scandal
President Abraham Lincoln warned about the growing power of corporate entities in 1864 when he prophetically stated: Though the election results were disappointing in hoping that a newly-composed state legislature might seek appropriate accountability of FirstEnergy Corporation over the bribery scandal to pass House Bill (HB) 6, there are other tracks that can and must […] The post We the People must demand appropriate accountability over FirstEnergy Corp scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
whbc.com
NEW UPDATE: Power Back On at Cleveland Clinic Mercy
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At last check, Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital was still going through internal power restoration measures, so emergency patients were still being diverted to other hospitals. This as the Canton hospital continues working through a devastating fire Tuesday that took out two transformers...
Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission
(The Center Square) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site. “The 179th is the right choice for this...
whbc.com
Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
richlandsource.com
Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder
ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
Farm and Dairy
49.6 Acres in 3 parcels, home, outbuildings, and misc.
Horse Training Track and Horse Barn * Good Tillable Acreage Good Building Sites * Holmes County * Paint Township. Located just south of Winesburg and east of Trail this 49+ acre farm provides outstanding building sites, barns set up for horses and a well-established horse training track. The older home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath along with a kitchen, dining room and living room. Utilities include propane gas forced air heat and water well and septic. Other improvements include a 40’x72’ bank barn w/shed and a 30’x60’ pole-built horse barn. The remaining land is mostly open/tillable bottom ground with approx. 5-6 acres being wooded. Has 337’ total frontage on TR 414. Don’t miss this offering in a great location!
crawfordcountynow.com
Three-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD—The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at approximately 6:40 PM, on Interstate 71 near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, Morrow County. Abraham Smith Jr., age 55, of Canton, was operating a...
Archbishop Hoban's Lamar Sperling not just a special football player, but special person as well
The Archbishop Hoban running back has run for more than 3,300 yards so far this season
whbc.com
Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
kisswtlz.com
Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home
An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
Woman killed in Ohio metro park: Husband sentenced
A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio metro park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.
richlandsource.com
Canton man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD -- A Canton man was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene, authorities stated.
Tree Hugger
Horses, Goats Rescued From Mounds of Filth on Ohio Farm
More than two dozen horses, goats, dogs, and cats are being treated by veterinarians and receiving care after being rescued from a farm in Ashland County, Ohio. Investigators removed the animals from a rural property after being alerted to an alleged case of mistreatment. Horses and goats were found in filthy stalls, sometimes standing on piles of manure several feet high.
‘Totally blessed’: One man’s medical miracle
"So, for somebody to have multi-organ failure like that and to make it out of hospital to recover the odds were definitely against Jon."
