U.S. issues expanded license to allow Chevron to import Venezuelan petroleum
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Saturday issued an expanded license allowing Chevron Corp to import petroleum or petroleum products produced by its ventures in Venezuela, after the Venezuelan government and its opposition said they would resume political talks. "This action reflects longstanding U.S. policy to provide targeted sanctions...
BRIEF-Boston Scientific Corp Says Late-Breaking Post-Market Study Data Reinforce Clinical Procedural Success, Safety Of Acurate Neo Aortic Valve System
* LATE-BREAKING POST-MARKET STUDY DATA REINFORCE CLINICAL PROCEDURAL SUCCESS, SAFETY OF ACURATE NEO2™ AORTIC VALVE SYSTEM. * IN EUROPEAN STUDY, PRIMARY SAFETY ENDPOINT OF ALL-CAUSE MORTALITY WAS 0.8% AT 30 DAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
Canada’s transport safety agency: plane overshoots runway
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s transportation safety agency is investigating after a plane overshot the runway at an airport west of Toronto on Friday. The Transportation Safety Board said a Boeing 737 belonging to Flair Airlines overran the runway after landing at Waterloo International Airport in Waterloo, Ontario. “The...
BRIEF-Besra Gold Says Undertaking 1 For 3 Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer Of CDIs
* UNDERTAKING A 1 FOR 3 NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER OF CDIS AT A$0.05 PER CDI. * PROCEEDS FROM ENTITLEMENT OFFER WILL BE USED TO ADVANCE CO'S BAU GOLD FIELD ACTIVITIES. * NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY A$5.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
Kalkine: Aussies Owe Billions in Crypto Tax
Hundreds of thousands of Australians could be in for a shock When they realise they have to hand over their profits to the Australian Tax Office. Watch this report for more.
Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal?
Bitcoin’s popularity status in the country was exposed in a survey of retail investors by the ASIC regulator. Over 1,000 people participated, and it was found that cryptos ranked just below listed stocks in terms of popularity. Bitcoin trading is not illegal in Australia, but it is only considered...
Kalkine: How do cryptocurrencies function in Australia?
In Australia, Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency is not recognised as money. But this does not mean the government and/or regulators have not addressed the subject matter. In an explanation on its website, the Australian Taxation Office clearly states that cryptos are capital gains tax assets. Now, the latest October Budget shines a light on the subject.
How are these ASX mid-cap shares faring this year?
New Hope Corporation’s full-year dividend for FY22 stood at 86 cents compared to 11 cents in FY21. Coronado’s YTD group revenue was AU$2,854 million, up 107.8% compared to YTD 2021. Worley Limited recently bagged a PMA for Anglo American’s Woodsmith project in northeast England. Mid-cap stocks refer...
UPDATE 2-Manulife to outsource Canada real estate services to JLL, resulting in 50 job cuts
(Adds background, shares, JLL statement) Nov 24 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp will outsource its property operations in Canada to focus on its entrepreneurial investment management unit, Canada's biggest life insurer said Thursday. The change to a new structure will result in Manulife Investment Management, which overseas the real estate...
U.S. Federal Reserve weekly balance sheet
Nov 25 (Reuters) - For details of the U.S. Federal Reserve's weekly balance sheet, see the following link: Factors Affecting Reserve Balances: http://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h41/current/h41.pdf. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and...
BRIEF-Schroders PLC's Long Position In H-Shares Of Shandong Gold Mining Falls To 15.93% - HKEX Filing
* SCHRODERS PLC'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF SHANDONG GOLD MINING REDUCED TO 15.93% ON NOV 22 FROM 16.05% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
Stock Market
By Sarah McFarlane and Clara Denina LONDON (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil.
Foxconn's woes to take bigger toll on giant China iPhone plant as more workers leave -source
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China is set to see its November shipments further reduced by the latest bout of worker unrest this week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, as thousands of employees left the site. The company could now see...
ASX 200 likely to close week on a positive note
The Australian share market is expected to close the week marginally higher. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 14 points or 0.2% higher on Friday. On Thursday, the benchmark ASX 200 index ended 0.15% higher at 7,241.8 points. The Australian share market is expected to...
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Qatar indexes extend losses on weak oil, Egypt up
By Shamsuddin Mohd Nov 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Qatar stock markets closed lower on Sunday, as uncertainties in oil prices amid Chinese COVID-19 curbs and haggling over a cap on Russian oil prices, weighed on investors' sentiments, although Egypt rose, bucking the trend. Crude prices, which fuel the region's growth, slipped 2% on Friday after world's top oil importer China continued to enforce mobility measures and other curbs to control outbreaks, hitting fuel demand. Meanwhile, G7 and European Union diplomats have been discussing a Russian oil price cap of between $65 and $70 a barrel to limit revenue to fund Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine without disrupting global oil markets. Oil prices could continue to see high volatility during this week as the talks about a cap divide Europe, while lower demand from China and possible new volumes from Venezuela could ease supply pressures, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 1.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank retreating 1.2%, while Sabic Agri-Nutrients was down 3.9%. Separately, Saudi oil behemoth Aramco's base oil subsidiary, Luberef, has received the approval from the kingdom's stock market regulator for an initial public offering, the Capital Market Authority said on Thursday. Aramco shares were down 0.3%. The Qatari index also dropped 1.1%, extending losses from previous session, led by its financial stocks with Qatar Islamic Bank and Commercial Bank Qatar plunging 1.9% and 2.1% respectively. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index closed 1.8% higher, with E-Finance For Digital And Financial Investments rising 3.5% and Abu Qir Fertilizer surging 4.2%. "Egyptian stock market, supported by the large trading volumes by local investors, continue to maintain its strong performance" added Takieddine. SAUDI ARABIA fell 1.3% to 10,796 points QATAR lost 1.1% to 11,736 points EGYPT rose 1.8% to 13,009 points BAHRAIN edged up 0.2% to 1,866 points OMAN rose 1.1% 14,607 points KUWAIT edged up 0.1% to 8,495 points (Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru)
Oil prices seesaw, but Chinese demand worries linger
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices seesawed on Friday in thin market liquidity, closing a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil. Brent crude futures dropped 17 cents to trade at $85.17 a barrel by 11:25 a.m. EST (1625 GMT),...
British transport cleaning staff to strike over pay - union
LONDON (Reuters) - Cleaners will become the latest set of transport workers to strike over pay in Britain, the Rail, Maritime and Transport union said on Saturday, adding to a wave of industrial action sweeping the country. The RMT said its members, working as cleaners throughout the transport network, had...
Dollar nears 3-mth low, shares climb after Fed tests the brakes
LONDON (Reuters) - Shares hit a two-month high and the dollar swooped towards a three-month low on Thursday, after Federal Reserve signals of smaller interest rate rises from next month were followed by the message from Frankfurt that the ECB will plough on. With Wall Street shut for Thanksgiving, it...
Press Release: UPDATE 1-Neuberger Berman gets Chinese regulatory nod to conduct mutual fund business
BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager Neuberger Berman's Chinese unit said on Friday it had been granted a license by the Chinese securities regulator to conduct mutual fund business. The announcement came days after Canada's Manulife Financial Corp received regulatory nod to take full control of its Chinese...
UPDATE 1-U.S. bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales citing national security risk
(Adds detail, quote background. Changes key words for media clients) Nov 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Friday banned approvals of new telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE because they pose "an unacceptable risk" to U.S. national security. The FCC said on Friday it had...
