Money

Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States

Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Jobless Claims Jump by 17K

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits rose by 17,000 last week, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The four-week moving average was 226,750, an increase of 5,500 from the prior period. The labor market has remained a pocket of strength in the economy as the Federal...
AOL Corp

9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month

A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S. for greener pastures, so to speak, is not an idea that's unheard of. According to the Aegon Retirement Readiness Survey 2021, living abroad is an important retirement aspiration for 12% of Americans.
US News and World Report

PM Sanchez Sees 70% of US-EU Data Traffic Passing Through Spain

MADRID (Reuters) - About 70% of the internet traffic between the United States and the European Union will pass through Spain after all the investments planned in data centers and submarine cables have been carried out, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andei...

