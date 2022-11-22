ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record number of Californians forecasted to travel for Thanksgiving

The number of Californians traveling for Thanksgiving is expected to break records this year, with AAA forecasting an all-time high of more than 7.3 million California travelers. AAA expects Thanksgiving travel in California to eclipse pre-pandemic levels, which rose to a previous record of over 7.2 million travelers in 2019....
