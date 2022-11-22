Read full article on original website
am1380theanswer.com
Record number of Californians forecasted to travel for Thanksgiving
The number of Californians traveling for Thanksgiving is expected to break records this year, with AAA forecasting an all-time high of more than 7.3 million California travelers. AAA expects Thanksgiving travel in California to eclipse pre-pandemic levels, which rose to a previous record of over 7.2 million travelers in 2019....
am1380theanswer.com
Berkeley firefighter made $700,000 over two years as department racked up overtime
Amid the pandemic, one city of Berkeley firefighter made gross pay of $702,941 over two years. That firefighter made $362,940 in 2020 with $213,708 in overtime and then grossed $340,001 with $181,726 in overtime in 2021. In 2021, 39 Berkeley firefighters made $200,000 or more. The city's acting fire chief...
