Millwork firm to bring new jobs to Jackson County
It will mean more jobs for Jackson County: the millwork manufacturing firm Steves and Sons says it will invest more than $100 million and create 170 payroll positions at a new facility in Jackson County. From the Governor’s Office…. Gov. Brian P. Kemp today announced that Steves & Sons,...
Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)
“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Early voting underway in some Georgia counties
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
Georgia football has even more to be thankful for in 2022
Thanksgiving may have been yesterday, but it’s still important to know there is a lot that Georgia football fans have to be thankful for this year. While we all are grateful for the Dawgs and what they’re doing, to see this program have one loss in almost two seasons is very impressive. The fans should all recognize that this is a special time for this program.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Our beloved University is what it is today because of the incredible contributions made by Vincent Joseph Dooley
What Vince Dooley meant to me is what he meant to the University of Georgia in the early ’60s and what his leadership brought about. If you evaluate Georgia’s football situation in late 1963, when he was hired, you easily conclude that athletics at the state university was enveloped in sodden dire straits’ atmosphere.
Former volleyball standout home for Thanksgiving dies along with her father in crash, team says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Creekview High School community is mourning the loss of a former volleyball standout and her father who died in a crash. Alivia Mynes, 18, and Chris Mynes, 52, died Thanksgiving morning in the Cherokee County crash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
thecentersquare.com
Texas company plans new facility outside Athens
(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
Don't Take it For Granted, What You Are Watching is History
Roughly seven years ago, the University of Georgia decided to move on from former head coach Mark Richt to seek out a new face to represent the program. That decision then transpired into the hiring of former Georgia player and at the time Alabama defensive coordinator Kirby Smart. Since ...
Georgia football: 3 things that will help avoid chaos against Georgia Tech
Georgia football takes on its in-state rival Georgia Tech on Saturday, and while the Dawgs are the superior team, there are things they must do to avoid any chaos. The Dawgs remain undefeated because they stay humble and refuse to let outside noise seep into their minds. While there have...
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
beckersdental.com
Georgia dentist debuts dental implant robot
A Georgia dentist is first in the state to use the Yomi dental implant robot, the Cherokee Tribune & Ledger-News reported Nov. 21. Bruce Fink, DDS, of Woodstock-based New Foundation Dental Implant Centers, debuted the robotic system manufactured by Neocis. He joins more than a dozen other dentists and practices that have added Yomi this year.
Real Christmas trees may be in short supply in Georgia this year. Here’s why:
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — If you usually wait until later in the holiday season to pick out a real Christmas tree, you may want to move that up on your priority list this year. Georgia growers said live trees will be in short supply this year. Channel 2 Action...
accesswdun.com
Plenty of Christmas activities are planned across the area
As the Christmas season rolls around, holiday related events fill area calendars. Some cities, like Braselton and Dawsonville, already held their Christmas parade, while for others this weekend starts the seasonal festivities. Thursday, Nov. 24 to Saturday, Dec. 31 – 6 to 11 p.m. – Cornelia Christmas Lights Spectacular at...
Gainesville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Gainesville. The Houston County High School football team will have a game with Gainesville High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00. The Houston County High School football team will have a game with Gainesville High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police Department experiencing shortage of officers
Like many industries, the Gainesville Police Department has seen a decline in job applications since the Covid-19 pandemic. Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said this is something that is being seen nationwide. “Subjectively, I think that some of the anti-police sentiment that we saw roll across the nation kind of...
Former Atlanta police chief leaving Louisville’s department
Former Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields is stepping down from her position at the helm Louisville’s police department ...
Georgia Class 6A state football semifinal match-ups now set
The Georgia 6A state football playoffs marched on Friday night with four quarterfinal games. Here is a recap of the action that saw Langston Hughes, Roswell, Rome and Gainesville all advance to the state quarterfinals Class 6A Quarterfinal Results Langston Hughes 56, Woodward Academy 28: No. 1 ...
fox5atlanta.com
Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
Hewitt grad Brent Key faces toughest test yet – the Georgia Bulldogs
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor ATLANTA — Interim Georgia Tech Head Coach and Trussville native Brent Key faces the toughest of his coaching career on Saturday as he leads the Yellow Jackets into Athens in the annual rivalry game with the Georgia Bulldogs. After taking over following the firing of Geoff Collins in late September, […]
