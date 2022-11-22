ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Millwork firm to bring new jobs to Jackson County

It will mean more jobs for Jackson County: the millwork manufacturing firm Steves and Sons says it will invest more than $100 million and create 170 payroll positions at a new facility in Jackson County. From the Governor’s Office…. Gov. Brian P. Kemp today announced that Steves & Sons,...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)

“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Georgia football has even more to be thankful for in 2022

Thanksgiving may have been yesterday, but it’s still important to know there is a lot that Georgia football fans have to be thankful for this year. While we all are grateful for the Dawgs and what they’re doing, to see this program have one loss in almost two seasons is very impressive. The fans should all recognize that this is a special time for this program.
ATHENS, GA
thecentersquare.com

Texas company plans new facility outside Athens

(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
ATHENS, GA
beckersdental.com

Georgia dentist debuts dental implant robot

A Georgia dentist is first in the state to use the Yomi dental implant robot, the Cherokee Tribune & Ledger-News reported Nov. 21. Bruce Fink, DDS, of Woodstock-based New Foundation Dental Implant Centers, debuted the robotic system manufactured by Neocis. He joins more than a dozen other dentists and practices that have added Yomi this year.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Plenty of Christmas activities are planned across the area

As the Christmas season rolls around, holiday related events fill area calendars. Some cities, like Braselton and Dawsonville, already held their Christmas parade, while for others this weekend starts the seasonal festivities. Thursday, Nov. 24 to Saturday, Dec. 31 – 6 to 11 p.m. – Cornelia Christmas Lights Spectacular at...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police Department experiencing shortage of officers

Like many industries, the Gainesville Police Department has seen a decline in job applications since the Covid-19 pandemic. Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said this is something that is being seen nationwide. “Subjectively, I think that some of the anti-police sentiment that we saw roll across the nation kind of...
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
CANTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy