Get the phone you actually want with these Cyber Monday phone deals

Looking for great Cyber Monday phone deals? That's good because we've got deals for every budget, whether you want an expensive folding flagship from Samsung or just need an inexpensive Motorola burner. We're regularly adding great deals to this article, so be sure to keep an eye out for big updates before the big day ends.
Fast charging issue please help

I purchased a second hand Samsung s10 plus, the seller provided a non genuine cable and no plug. I'm using a Huawei super charge plug and huawei 5A cable but I have never seen it fast charging. I have changed the settings to fast charging option. It still takes ages to charge.
When people say the folds are to expensive

This is what I think about when I hear people say the fold phones are to expensive. VCR's were new and expensive back then, that was a lot of money back then for such things. That was new technology back then and it was expensive back then at first also. My father was very tight with his money and didn't buy extras but he even spent $600 on one. The fold falls into the new technology category IMO.
Moto edge 20 vs OnePlus nord 2 lite

Welcome to Android Central! I moved this to the Buyers Guide forum for more specific traffic. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html.
AOD power save using MORE power??

I recently got a Samsung Watch 4 Classic 46mm on a black friday special and I'm enjoying it. Though the battery seems quite unforgiving compared to my last smart watch. But I just charge when I'm in the shower daily and that seems for the most part good enough. I...
Lost phone with unregistered sim. Any way to find from previous logins?

How is that done? I was hoping that Google would have known based on the Google Play games I played with the device, but that doesn't seem to be the case. D:. When u open find my device upper right corner is your account profile tap if u have multiple.
Samsung Galaxy A53 vs. A52: Which should you buy?

These two Galaxy A-series phones have quite a lot in common, making it tough to choose which to buy. Similarly, A52 users may wonder if it's worth the upgrade to the A53. We break down all of the pros and cons to help make the choice clearer.

