lrtrojans.com
Road Swing Rolls on to Ohio Saturday
GAME 7 - MIAMI (OHIO) Little Rock (2-4, 0-0 OVC) Miami (Ohio) (1-4, 0-0 MAC) LITTLE ROCK - Little Rock continues its challenging road trip, heading east to Oxford, Ohio, to face Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, November 26, tipping at 12 p.m. CT from Millett Hall and streaming live on ESPN3. Trojan Hall of Famer Ray Tucker will handle the radio broadcast on 103.7 FM The Buzz, getting underway at 11:45 a.m. CT.
lrtrojans.com
Cold Shooting Upends Trojans Bid for Non-Conference Win Wednesday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock shot just 31.9% from the field – a number skewed by a strong fourth quarter mark - and was just 1 of 13 from 3-point range as the Trojans fell to Oral Roberts, 74-62, Wednesday afternoon at the Jack Stephens Center. Despite...
Bryant's 'special' effort fuels rout of Conway, fifth straight state title-game berth
By Nate Olson | Photos by Jimmy Jones For the fifth straight season, Bryant will be playing for a Class 7A state championship. And the four-time champions didn’t break a sweat in beating Conway 42-21 in the semifinals on their way to War Memorial Stadium and their 52nd straight ...
hopeprescott.com
Zebras aid ‘Cats in ending Prescott’s season
RISON – Prescott’s season came to an ignominious end Friday night as the Wolves fell, 34-29, to the Rison Wildcats. The game was back and forth until the end of the first half when the officials made their presence known, and not in a good way – at least for the Wolves. The zebras began calling in favor of the home team, making it nearly impossible for Prescott to maintain any kind of momentum. The prejudice was obvious. As the game neared the half, Prescott was moving with the ball on the Wildcat seven. Carston Poole hit D’Wayne White for six with 14 seconds left, only to have the touchdown waved off as the officials allowed Rison to call a time out after the ball had been snapped, and this was after an official held the ball roughly 12 seconds before spotting it at the two before hitting Prescott with an illegal motion call. The end result was Poole getting picked off and the ball returned to the 24.
Parkview turns back Robinson, in title game for first time since 1983
By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Braeden Botts LITTLE ROCK - Patience is a virtue, and it has paid off for Brad Bolding, who will lead Parkview into War Memorial Stadium for its first state final appearance since 1983 after defeating Robinson 27-12 at Charlie George Stadium on a gloomy Friday night. ...
Bentonville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cabot High School football team will have a game with Bentonville High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
lrtrojans.com
Trojans Battle 11th-Ranked Hoosiers, Fall 87-68 in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Little Rock battled 11th-ranked Indiana for 31 minutes in Skjodt Assembly Hall, trailing by seven with nine minutes remaining. But the Hoosiers pulled away over the final nine minutes to hand the Trojans the 87-68 loss Wednesday night. Little Rock finished with three players in double...
Pulaski Academy chews clock on final possession, holds on to beat Little Rock Catholic
By Jeff Halpern LTITLE ROCK — When the No. 6-ranked Pulaski Academy Bruins needed a time-consuming drive to put away the No. 5 Little Rock Catholic Rockets, they came through in fine fashion Friday night in the Class 6A state semifinals at War Memorial Stadium. Leading 47-42 with 7:56 left ...
Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: Little Rock
Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 87-68 home win over Little Rock. MIKE WOODSON: No, it's very important. Last year, guys, we were one of the top teams in the country in getting wide-open threes, and we just didn't make them. We're going to get our fair share of looks. We've just got to knock them down. X is capable of making them. Everybody on our team now I feel good about when they shoot the ball from the three-point line that it's got a chance to go in.
fox26houston.com
Jerry Jones photo in crowd attempting to deny access to 6 Black students at an Arkansas High School resurfaces
Little Rock, Ark. - An old photo recently resurfaced shows a 14-year-old Jerry Jones in a crowd, consisting of white students, attempting to deny access to six Black students at North Little Rock High School. The event occurred just a few weeks before the Little Rock Nine integrated Little Rock...
beckersdental.com
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
Little Rock native performs with Usher on Las Vegas residency
A dream has come true for Little Rock native, Sean Christopher- Freeman.
Central Arkansas father wakes up after being pronounced dead
A central Arkansas family has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season after their dad woke up after being pronounced dead.
WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage
There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
Victory Over Violence: The names and faces behind Little Rock’s homicide numbers
Little Rock has seen a record-breaking number of homicides in 2022, but what’s often forgotten are the actual lives lost to this violence, victims who left behind a family shattered by tragedy.
LRPD investigating jewelry theft at Park Plaza Mall
Little Rock police are investigating a smash-and-grab style theft at Park Plaza Mall Friday night.
KATV
BOLO: Jacksonville police are looking for an excavator and trailer
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced Thursday they are looking for a missing excavator and trailer. The excavator and trailer went missing on an unknown date within a two-week time period. The excavator is a Kubota, but any other information like a VIN number is not...
KTLO
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists
The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
KATV
1 injured in weekend shooting along I-430 in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was injured in a shooting along Interstate 430 in Little Rock on Saturday night. According to the Arkansas State Police, 26-year-old Avriel Clincy of Pine Bluff sustained minor injuries after a passing vehicle fired shots into their vehicle. The shots were fired between...
arkadelphian.com
Group gives to Community Family Enrichment Center
The Senior Kappa Affairs Committee (SKAC) of the Hot Springs, Arkadelphia, Malvern (HAM) alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc., recently received a competitive grant from the Kappa Alpha Psi International Foundation. This year the HAM alumni chapter selected Arkadelphia’s Community Family Enrichment Center as its grant recipient. The CFEC...
