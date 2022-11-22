ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

lrtrojans.com

Road Swing Rolls on to Ohio Saturday

GAME 7 - MIAMI (OHIO) Little Rock (2-4, 0-0 OVC) Miami (Ohio) (1-4, 0-0 MAC) LITTLE ROCK - Little Rock continues its challenging road trip, heading east to Oxford, Ohio, to face Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, November 26, tipping at 12 p.m. CT from Millett Hall and streaming live on ESPN3. Trojan Hall of Famer Ray Tucker will handle the radio broadcast on 103.7 FM The Buzz, getting underway at 11:45 a.m. CT.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
hopeprescott.com

Zebras aid ‘Cats in ending Prescott’s season

RISON – Prescott’s season came to an ignominious end Friday night as the Wolves fell, 34-29, to the Rison Wildcats. The game was back and forth until the end of the first half when the officials made their presence known, and not in a good way – at least for the Wolves. The zebras began calling in favor of the home team, making it nearly impossible for Prescott to maintain any kind of momentum. The prejudice was obvious. As the game neared the half, Prescott was moving with the ball on the Wildcat seven. Carston Poole hit D’Wayne White for six with 14 seconds left, only to have the touchdown waved off as the officials allowed Rison to call a time out after the ball had been snapped, and this was after an official held the ball roughly 12 seconds before spotting it at the two before hitting Prescott with an illegal motion call. The end result was Poole getting picked off and the ball returned to the 24.
PRESCOTT, AR
High School Football PRO

Bentonville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cabot High School football team will have a game with Bentonville High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
BENTONVILLE, AR
lrtrojans.com

Trojans Battle 11th-Ranked Hoosiers, Fall 87-68 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Little Rock battled 11th-ranked Indiana for 31 minutes in Skjodt Assembly Hall, trailing by seven with nine minutes remaining. But the Hoosiers pulled away over the final nine minutes to hand the Trojans the 87-68 loss Wednesday night. Little Rock finished with three players in double...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
247Sports

Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: Little Rock

Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 87-68 home win over Little Rock. MIKE WOODSON: No, it's very important. Last year, guys, we were one of the top teams in the country in getting wide-open threes, and we just didn't make them. We're going to get our fair share of looks. We've just got to knock them down. X is capable of making them. Everybody on our team now I feel good about when they shoot the ball from the three-point line that it's got a chance to go in.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
beckersdental.com

Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program

Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
BATESVILLE, AR
Outsider.com

WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage

There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
BENTON, AR
KTLO

Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists

The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

1 injured in weekend shooting along I-430 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was injured in a shooting along Interstate 430 in Little Rock on Saturday night. According to the Arkansas State Police, 26-year-old Avriel Clincy of Pine Bluff sustained minor injuries after a passing vehicle fired shots into their vehicle. The shots were fired between...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Group gives to Community Family Enrichment Center

The Senior Kappa Affairs Committee (SKAC) of the Hot Springs, Arkadelphia, Malvern (HAM) alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc., recently received a competitive grant from the Kappa Alpha Psi International Foundation. This year the HAM alumni chapter selected Arkadelphia’s Community Family Enrichment Center as its grant recipient. The CFEC...
ARKADELPHIA, AR

