Jennifer Lopez got her happy ending and is opening about the heartache that it took to get there. The pop star announced her new album, “This Is Me…Now,” on the 20-year anniversary of her previous LP “This Is Me…Then.” Inspired by her then-romance with Ben Affleck, the two stars faced public scrutiny and called off their engagement, which Lopez called the “biggest heartbreak” of her life in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. Now, two decades later, J.Lo and Affleck are married and, she said, he’s once again inspired her upcoming musical project.

16 HOURS AGO