ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘The Voice’ Frontrunner Bodie Raves Over Blake Shelton: He’s ‘So Supportive Of Letting Me Be Me’ (Exclusive)

Bodie is one of the standout singers of The Voice season 22. Week after week, Bodie takes the stage and wows the world with his arrangements and vocals. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Bodie after the top 10 live show about working with Blake Shelton, who declared that Bodie’s latest performance may have been the “greatest performance” he’s ever seen on the show.
TODAY.com

Jennifer Lopez says she felt like she ‘was going to die’ after Ben Affleck breakup

Jennifer Lopez got her happy ending and is opening about the heartache that it took to get there. The pop star announced her new album, “This Is Me…Now,” on the 20-year anniversary of her previous LP “This Is Me…Then.” Inspired by her then-romance with Ben Affleck, the two stars faced public scrutiny and called off their engagement, which Lopez called the “biggest heartbreak” of her life in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. Now, two decades later, J.Lo and Affleck are married and, she said, he’s once again inspired her upcoming musical project.
TODAY.com

Kate Gosselin’s son Collin breaks his silence about their estrangement

Kate Gosselin’s 18-year-old son Collin is opening up for the first time about their estrangement. In an interview with ET, the former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star reflected on his mother’s decision to send him in 2016 to what she described to People magazine as a residential program for kids with special needs.
Reuters

Will Smith on slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I lost it'

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Actor Will Smith addressed the shocking moment he slapped and shouted a vulgarity at comedian Chris Rock for joking about his wife's hairstyle at this year's Oscars, saying "I lost it" and that he understood if some people were not ready yet to see his new film.
TODAY.com

Stars pay tribute to late ‘Fame’ singer Irene Cara

Tributes are pouring in for “Fame” and “Flashdance” singer Irene Cara after her publicist announced on Saturday she had passed away. Jennifer Beals honored Cara, writing “It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform soundtracks for those who dare to dream.”Nov. 28, 2022.
TODAY.com

Jennifer Lopez opens up about new album, 'This Is Me...Now'

Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 20th anniversary of her hit album “This is Me, Then” by announcing her new project called “This is Me Now.” The pop star also opened up about how her relationship with husband Ben Affleck is present in the new music.Nov. 28, 2022.
TODAY.com

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted together at Knicks game

Did Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski just confirm their relationship?. The famous duo attended a basketball game together over the weekend, fueling rumors that they are dating. Davidson, 29, and Ratajkowski, 31, were laughing and seemed to be having a great time together as they watched a game between the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Camilla, queen consort, won't have ladies in waiting. Here's what she'll have instead

Camilla, queen consort, will not appoint ladies in waiting, and instead will have six assistants known as "Queen's companions" during her time on the throne, according to Buckingham Palace. As part of a modernization of the role, the Queen's companions will attend fewer events with Camilla than Queen Elizabeth II's...
TODAY.com

Kylie Jenner impresses with massive Christmas tree

Kylie Jenner just took Christmas to a whole new level. The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her impressive — and massive — Christmas tree that she proudly displayed at the front entrance of her home. Set to Michael Bublé's "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,"...
TODAY.com

'Sister Wives': Kody Brown says he doesn't 'feel love' from Janelle

Kody and Janelle Brown argue about their living situation in the latest episode of Season 17 of "Sister Wives." Throughout the season, Janelle has been living in an RV, with the goal of building her own house on Coyote Pass, the family's undeveloped plot of land in Flagstaff, Ariz. When...

Comments / 0

Community Policy