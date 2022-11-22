Read full article on original website
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass Shooter
3 Great Pizza Places in Colorado
5 Great Burger Places in Colorado
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can't end mass shootings
Sunny Hostin: 'Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade'
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Give thanks, and let love conquer hate
If space monsters attacked the world this Thanksgiving, humans might forget their differences. A common enemy would make us feel the same — each with a shared goal of survival. In this nightmare, leaders take charge. They defend strangers. Race, gender, sexual orientation, politics or creed have less meaning...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado's leaders reveal what they're grateful for | SEASON OF THANKS
Colorado Politics talked to some of the state's most prominent leaders and politicos to find out what they're thankful for and the warmth that will carry them in 2023. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser: “Not a day goes by where I’m not filled with gratitude for the partnership of my wife Heidi and our kids, Sammy and Aviva. I am thankful to live in a state where people are working together to solve problems and meet our challenges. At a time when our country is facing great strains, we are fortunate to live in a state where we embrace dialogue and engagement rather than division.”
coloradopolitics.com
Club Q victim Kelly Loving: 'Always trying to help the next person'
Kelly Loving, a 40-year-old trans woman from Denver, was visiting Colorado Springs for the weekend, her friend Natalee Skye Bingham told the New York Times, calling Loving a close friend who had at times been like a "trans mother" to her. Bingham said she and Loving had just ended a...
coloradopolitics.com
Club Q owners receive Thanksgiving call from President Biden, first lady
Thanksgiving morning, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden called Club Q owner Nic Grzecka and co-owner Matthew Haynes to offer condolences following last weekend’s mass shooting that killed five people including two Club Q employees and injured at least 17 more. The Bidens offered support and thanked...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs breweries join forces for day-long Club Q fundraiser
Visit your favorite area craft brewery on Saturday, and odds are a portion of your tab will help support survivors and victims of the Nov. 19 mass shooting at Club Q. More than 20 local breweries have signed on to participate in the “Brews for Q” fundraiser, agreeing to pass on part of the day’s sales to charity campaigns set up after the attack that killed five and injured 18, just before midnight, at the popular LGBTQ+-friendly dance club in Colorado Springs.
coloradopolitics.com
Don’t blame redistricting for blue wave | IN RESPONSE
For Colorado Republicans, the results of the 2022 elections were obviously terribly disappointing. In addition to overwhelming losses in all statewide races, Republican representation in the state legislature dropped to modern lows: just 19 of 65 seats in the House and 12 of 35 seats in the Senate. On these...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver International Airport gains new businesses, eyes area development
Denver International Airport officials added popular Denver restaurants to its lineup of 170 businesses in an effort to give travelers a taste of Denver. Meanwhile, Great Hall improvements continue as does the rollout of a program to spur development on airport land. From the recent opening popular VooDoo Doughnuts —...
coloradopolitics.com
One-size-fits-all energy code coming to Colorado | OPINION
I just recently finished my DIY solar panel installation. In reviewing the costs, it was striking to me that a full 22% of the tab went to upgrade my circuit breaker panel and meter box. If you've done any sort of construction around your house lately, you've probably run into...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado GOP consultants need re-brand, re-think | NOONAN
Some very expensive ships sunk on Election Day. All told, various people and groups spent about $160 million on state candidate campaigns and initiatives. About $128 million of that amount came in donations of $10,000 or more. The largest single donation at $5 million came from Steve Wells of Wells...
coloradopolitics.com
A dose of reality for military vaccine deniers | BIDLACK
Sadly, of course, the pages of Colorado Politics are understandably saturated with stories about the mass murder here in Colorado Springs this week. Even as an even more deadly mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart knocked our shooting off the national front pages, for local and state news, our horrific crime remains fresh and appalling.
coloradopolitics.com
Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera co-chairs national mental health task force
Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera is co-chairing a national task force charged with developing policies to support the mental health of workers and address behavioral health workforce shortages. Primavera convened the State Exchange on Employment and Disability's (SEED) bipartisan National Task Force on Workforce Mental Health Policy last week, along with...
coloradopolitics.com
Senior care facilities face workforce crisis | OPINION
Caring for seniors means sacrifice, diligence and unwavering commitment to a cause — and that is exactly what the caregivers at Colorado’s long-term care communities possess and display each and every day. As a regional nurse for Stellar Senior Living, I see firsthand the dedication that goes into...
coloradopolitics.com
Club Q shooting suspect makes first court appearance; wanted to be 'next mass shooter,' 2021 arrest papers show
The person accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding 18 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend, wanted to be "the next mass shooter," according to arrest documents from last year acquired by Gazette news partner KKTV. The 2021 arrest affidavit alleges that Anderson Lee Aldrich,...
