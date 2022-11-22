ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Give thanks, and let love conquer hate

If space monsters attacked the world this Thanksgiving, humans might forget their differences. A common enemy would make us feel the same — each with a shared goal of survival. In this nightmare, leaders take charge. They defend strangers. Race, gender, sexual orientation, politics or creed have less meaning...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado's leaders reveal what they're grateful for | SEASON OF THANKS

Colorado Politics talked to some of the state's most prominent leaders and politicos to find out what they're thankful for and the warmth that will carry them in 2023. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser: “Not a day goes by where I’m not filled with gratitude for the partnership of my wife Heidi and our kids, Sammy and Aviva. I am thankful to live in a state where people are working together to solve problems and meet our challenges. At a time when our country is facing great strains, we are fortunate to live in a state where we embrace dialogue and engagement rather than division.”
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs breweries join forces for day-long Club Q fundraiser

Visit your favorite area craft brewery on Saturday, and odds are a portion of your tab will help support survivors and victims of the Nov. 19 mass shooting at Club Q. More than 20 local breweries have signed on to participate in the “Brews for Q” fundraiser, agreeing to pass on part of the day’s sales to charity campaigns set up after the attack that killed five and injured 18, just before midnight, at the popular LGBTQ+-friendly dance club in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Don’t blame redistricting for blue wave | IN RESPONSE

For Colorado Republicans, the results of the 2022 elections were obviously terribly disappointing. In addition to overwhelming losses in all statewide races, Republican representation in the state legislature dropped to modern lows: just 19 of 65 seats in the House and 12 of 35 seats in the Senate. On these...
coloradopolitics.com

Denver International Airport gains new businesses, eyes area development

Denver International Airport officials added popular Denver restaurants to its lineup of 170 businesses in an effort to give travelers a taste of Denver. Meanwhile, Great Hall improvements continue as does the rollout of a program to spur development on airport land. From the recent opening popular VooDoo Doughnuts —...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

One-size-fits-all energy code coming to Colorado | OPINION

I just recently finished my DIY solar panel installation. In reviewing the costs, it was striking to me that a full 22% of the tab went to upgrade my circuit breaker panel and meter box. If you've done any sort of construction around your house lately, you've probably run into...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado GOP consultants need re-brand, re-think | NOONAN

Some very expensive ships sunk on Election Day. All told, various people and groups spent about $160 million on state candidate campaigns and initiatives. About $128 million of that amount came in donations of $10,000 or more. The largest single donation at $5 million came from Steve Wells of Wells...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

A dose of reality for military vaccine deniers | BIDLACK

Sadly, of course, the pages of Colorado Politics are understandably saturated with stories about the mass murder here in Colorado Springs this week. Even as an even more deadly mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart knocked our shooting off the national front pages, for local and state news, our horrific crime remains fresh and appalling.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera co-chairs national mental health task force

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera is co-chairing a national task force charged with developing policies to support the mental health of workers and address behavioral health workforce shortages. Primavera convened the State Exchange on Employment and Disability's (SEED) bipartisan National Task Force on Workforce Mental Health Policy last week, along with...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Senior care facilities face workforce crisis | OPINION

Caring for seniors means sacrifice, diligence and unwavering commitment to a cause — and that is exactly what the caregivers at Colorado’s long-term care communities possess and display each and every day. As a regional nurse for Stellar Senior Living, I see firsthand the dedication that goes into...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy