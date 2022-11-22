Colorado Politics talked to some of the state's most prominent leaders and politicos to find out what they're thankful for and the warmth that will carry them in 2023. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser: “Not a day goes by where I’m not filled with gratitude for the partnership of my wife Heidi and our kids, Sammy and Aviva. I am thankful to live in a state where people are working together to solve problems and meet our challenges. At a time when our country is facing great strains, we are fortunate to live in a state where we embrace dialogue and engagement rather than division.”

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO