FRIDAY, Nov. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Researchers have found that nearly 3% of pregnancies in the United States were exposed to addictive opioid drugs. The finding stems from an analysis of data from 21,905 pregnant women in what's dubbed the ECHO program (Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes), a federally funded effort to investigate the effects of early life exposures on several key areas of child health.

