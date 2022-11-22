Today, most people tend to prefer using Wi-Fi as their primary means of connecting to the internet while at home. And there is nothing wrong with that since Wi-Fi is fast, but most importantly, it is convenient. However, it is still clear that connecting to the internet via an Ethernet connection is still the best method. If you want reliable speeds that range from 100Mbps to 1Gbps, then an Ethernet connection is your best bet, no matter what anyone says. Now, there are times when those with a Gigabit fiber connection are unable to get the 1Gbps speed they pay for since the Ethernet cable internet speed is capped at 100Mbps.

