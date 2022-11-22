Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
Fix Remember password option missing in Outlook
When you try to add a new email account in Outlook, it displays a Remember password checkbox, which helps you save the password for future use. However, if the Remember password option is missing in Outlook, follow these solutions to get it back. It may involve using various in-built utilities and your internet connection.
The Windows Club
How to find out what a Windows process does?
There may come a time when you might want to find out what a process does on your Windows computer. This post will show you how to proceed. We have already covered several Windows processes like rundll32.exe, winlogon.exe, Service Host SysMain, AppVShNotify.exe, lsass.exe, etc. in separate posts, now this post will show you how you go about doing it.
The Windows Club
Can I delete the TEM .tmp files in Windows SystemTemp folder?
In this post, we will explain what are the TEM .tmp files that you may see in the SystemTemp folder of the Windows directory in Windows 11/10. What are TEM .tmp files in Windows SystemTemp folder. When you navigate to the following location C:\Windows\SystemTemp you may see it containing some...
The Windows Club
Wallpaper changes automatically after restart in Windows 11/10
If you find that your Windows 11/10 PC reverts to an old or default wallpaper after a reboot, then this post may be able to help you. This usually happens only after a restart of their computer from a shutdown and is not affected by the Sleep or Hibernation options. In this post, we will see what you can do if your Wallpaper changes automatically after a restart on a Windows computer.
The Windows Club
How to animate Shape outlines in PowerPoint
A Shape outline is a group of lines that defines a shape or a figure, but what if you want to animate these shape outlines? Microsoft PowerPoint has features that will enable users to do that. In this tutorial, we will explain how to animate outline shapes in PowerPoint. In Microsoft PowerPoint, you can animate just about any image or text placed on your PowerPoint slide. People would use animation to make their presentations livelier and pleasing to the eye of their audience. You can use animation in PowerPoint to create a clock, a bouncing ball, and even an animated chart. In the past, animations are drawn or painted by hand on a transparent celluloid sheet to be photographed and displayed on film, but today animations are computer generated.
The Windows Club
How to Turn on and Use Microsoft Edge Free VPN Secure Network Service
In this post, we will show you how to use Microsoft Edge Free VPN Secure Network Service. Microsoft Edge browser will soon roll out an integrated VPN service called the Microsoft Edge Secure Network. It would be a built-in browser VPN service, very similar to commercial VPN services, and would be powered by Cloudflare.
The Windows Club
How to find my DNS server on Windows 11/10 computer
In this post, we will show you how to find the DNS server on your Windows 11/10 computer. You may need to know your DNS server while setting up a new network for your computer. How to find DNS server on Windows computer. You can find a DNS server on...
The Windows Club
How to change Outlook Navigation Pane position
Outlook isn’t only for sending and receiving emails, but also for setting calendars and managing contacts of people. These options are available through tabs in the Navigation Pane. Earlier, the Navigation Pane was an ignorable menu at the bottom of Microsoft Outlook. But now this menu appears on the left-hand side. If you wish to change the Outlook Navigation Pane position from left to bottom or vice versa, please read through this article for the method.
The Windows Club
Printer not working after Windows Update [Fixed]
Windows Updates are known for bringing the latest features and security updates to your computer. However, it doesn’t do any harm to your computer. But sometimes, you might face weird issues. One such issue is the printer not working after the Windows update. The issue might appear because your printer driver files are incompatible with the latest windows version. But luckily, fixing the issue is not so complicated. Below, you will find a few solutions to fix the issue, starting with basic troubleshooting.
The Windows Club
Make Windows repair corrupted components when pointed to WSUS
At times, you might need to repair your system. By default, Windows downloads the files directly from Windows Server Update Services or WSUS. However, if you want to download files from Windows Update and make Windows repair corrupted components, you can follow this guide. All you need to do is to change a Group Policy setting.
The Windows Club
How to find RAM Serial Number, RAM type, etc. in Windows 11/10
In this post, we will show you how to find RAM Serial Number and all related information in Windows 11/10 using the command line or a free tool. Using the WMIC command line tool you can find the RAM serial number, part number, capacity, manufacturer, speed, memory type, form factor and more.
The Windows Club
Fix Xbox error code 0x8007000e
In this article, we will talk about the ways to fix the Xbox error code 0x8007000e. The Xbox error code 0x8007000e occurs when you attempt to sign in to your account on Xbox One or download or install a game on Xbox One console. When this error occurs while downloading or installing a game on Xbox One console, you will see the following error message:
The Windows Club
VAN 0 Error Code on Valorant [Fixed]
This post features solutions to fix VAN 0 Error Code on Valorant. Valorant is a free first-person 5v5 character-based tactical shooting game developed and published by Riot Games for Microsoft Windows. But recently, users have been complaining about the VAN 0 Error Code on Valorant. This error usually occurs while trying to start up the game. The complete error message reads:
The Windows Club
How to fix GTA 5 Application Error 0xc0000142
Are you experiencing error code 0xc0000142 when launching the GTA 5 game? GTA 5/GTA V or Grand Theft Auto V is an action-adventure game by Rockstar Games and several players have reported encountering the error code 0xc0000142 when trying to open the game. GTAV.exe Application error. The application was unable...
The Windows Club
Fix 0x8007023e Windows Update error on Windows 11/10
System updates are released to Windows devices based on the Windows quality update servicing cadence. If a Windows update fails to install with the error code 0x8007023e when you try to install an update on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC, then this post is intended to help you with effective solutions you can apply to fix the error.
The Windows Club
Ethernet cable internet speed limited to 100 Mbps
Today, most people tend to prefer using Wi-Fi as their primary means of connecting to the internet while at home. And there is nothing wrong with that since Wi-Fi is fast, but most importantly, it is convenient. However, it is still clear that connecting to the internet via an Ethernet connection is still the best method. If you want reliable speeds that range from 100Mbps to 1Gbps, then an Ethernet connection is your best bet, no matter what anyone says. Now, there are times when those with a Gigabit fiber connection are unable to get the 1Gbps speed they pay for since the Ethernet cable internet speed is capped at 100Mbps.
Comments / 0