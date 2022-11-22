A Shape outline is a group of lines that defines a shape or a figure, but what if you want to animate these shape outlines? Microsoft PowerPoint has features that will enable users to do that. In this tutorial, we will explain how to animate outline shapes in PowerPoint. In Microsoft PowerPoint, you can animate just about any image or text placed on your PowerPoint slide. People would use animation to make their presentations livelier and pleasing to the eye of their audience. You can use animation in PowerPoint to create a clock, a bouncing ball, and even an animated chart. In the past, animations are drawn or painted by hand on a transparent celluloid sheet to be photographed and displayed on film, but today animations are computer generated.

1 DAY AGO