The 25 extra death animations in The Callisto Protocol‘s season pass are not content cut from the base game, developer Striking Distance Studios has stated. The developer found itself in hot water with fans after it announced the game’s season pass, which features a story DLC, the Outer Way Skin Collection, the Contagion Bundle which adds a permadeath mode, and the Riot Bundle – which will see players fighting off waves of enemies in “a previously undiscovered area of Black Iron Prison.”

1 DAY AGO